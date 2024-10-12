Schlenk gets thrilling late race late model win at Fremont; Valenti defends home turf in trucks verses stock cars

- Advertisement -

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The late models made their only appearance of the year at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction Friday, Oct. 11 and the wait was worth it.

Rusty Schlenk and Ryan Missler battled each other and heavy lapped traffic the final eight laps with Schlenk using a lapped car to take the lead at the white flag and hanging on for his third career feature win at “The Track That Action Built” on Black Swamp Heating & Cooling Presented by Underground Utilities Inc. Night. It was the season finale for Fremont Speedway which honored the late hall of famer De Genzman.

Missler led the first 28 laps of the 30-lap affair while Schlenk, who started sixth, drove up to third in just two laps. Missler saw a nearly five second lead disappear when a caution flew on lap 12. Missler drove away when the green flew again over Colin Shipley, Schlenk, Devin Shiels and Jeff Babcock. Just past the half way point Schlenk took second and quickly began closing on Missler as they raced into heavy lapped traffic and setting up the dramatic final three laps.

Following the checkers – which saw the top five finishes as Schlenk, Missler, Babcock, Shiels and Shipley – Missler drove into Schlenk.

“We gotta race with that spineless (bleep) all year long every year so he’s got one coming after that. I was in the damn infield down the back straight-away…I couldn’t get any lower on the race track. It’s not my fault he came out of turn two behind a lapped car and had nowhere to go. He tried running me over and pushing me into a tire and I hit the tire and held onto the lead so it shows who the better driver was in that aspect,” said Schlenk of his 11th win of 2024 which was worth $5,353.

“I say it every time I’m in victory lane here…man I wish this place would run us every week. I love this place,” added Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Fremont Speedway’s Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks took on the street stocks and the feature turned out to be a crash fest with only six of the 20 starters taking the checkered flag. Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti took the lead on lap four from Josh Robertson, survived five cautions and drove away to his eighth win of 2024 at Fremont over Robertson, Gabe Mueller, Adam Lantz, and 19th starter Zeth Sabo.

Valenti’s win moved him atop the track’s all-time win list with 82 victories.

“I know Paul Weaver (who has 81 wins at Fremont) was here tonight and I know he will be back battling with me. It’s good to break the tie and go into this off-season with the lead. It felt good to put it on the stock car guys tonight and defend our home turf. This is just an amazing truck and an amazing crew I have behind me,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

Dirt Trucks/Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]; 2. 3-Josh Robertson[1]; 3. 4M-Gabe Mueller[5]; 4. 8L-Adam Lantz[6]; 5. 88S-Zeth Sabo[19]; 6. 8SH-Scott Hammer[18]; 7. P51-Rusty Schlenk[14]; 8. 44-John Lonabarger[11]; 9. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[16]; 10. 8KB-Kent Brewer[12]; 11. 95-Steve Miller[13]; 12. 34-Todd Warnick[15]; 13. 8-Keith Sorg[9]; 14. 4JM-Jamie Miller[8]; 15. 1M-Scott Milligan[2]; 16. 7-Jordan Conover[7]; 17. X-Andy Keegan[4]; 18. 21D-Kyle Moore[20]; 19. 74D-Craig Dippman[10]; 20. 20-Caleb Shearn[17]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Caleb Shearn[2]; 2. 8SH-Scott Hammer[9]; 3. 8S-Brandon Stukey[11]; 4. 1H-Herbie Haynes[1]; 5. 99H-Art Howey Jr[4]; 6. 15Y-John Young[10]; 7. 51-Dave Bankey[6]; 8. 9S-Tony Parker[5]; 9. 29C-Chris Bitters[12]; 10. 5-Chad Zuver[7]; 11. 8H-Joey Heyder[8]; 12. (DNS) 88-Alex Krall

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 88S-Zeth Sabo[2]; 2. 21D-Kyle Moore[1]; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[3]; 4. 57X-Grayson Warner[4]; 5. 17-Bob Dible[5]; 6. 35-Rich Farmer[9]; 7. 84-Kenny Rice[6]; 8. 19H-David Hoppes[7]; 9. 99-Eric Potridge[8]; 10. (DNS) 76B-Scott Barnhart; 11. (DNS) 165R-Derrick Roseman; 12. (DNS) 10B-Joshua Lance

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4M-Gabe Mueller[2]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]; 3. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 4. 95-Steve Miller[1]; 5. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]; 6. 88-Alex Krall[8]; 7. 9S-Tony Parker[9]; 8. 5-Chad Zuver[10]; 9. 8SH-Scott Hammer[6]; 10. 8S-Brandon Stukey[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1M-Scott Milligan[2]; 2. X-Andy Keegan[1]; 3. 44-John Lonabarger[4]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[6]; 5. 1H-Herbie Haynes[3]; 6. 99H-Art Howey Jr[5]; 7. 51-Dave Bankey[7]; 8. 8H-Joey Heyder[9]; 9. 15Y-John Young[8]; 10. 29C-Chris Bitters[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Jordan Conover[3]; 2. 4JM-Jamie Miller[4]; 3. 74D-Craig Dippman[2]; 4. P51-Rusty Schlenk[5]; 5. 88S-Zeth Sabo[6]; 6. 57X-Grayson Warner[7]; 7. 17-Bob Dible[8]; 8. 19H-David Hoppes[9]; 9. 35-Rich Farmer[1]; 10. (DNS) 165R-Derrick Roseman

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Josh Robertson[1]; 2. 8L-Adam Lantz[2]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 4. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[6]; 5. 32H-Dan Hennig[5]; 6. 21D-Kyle Moore[3]; 7. 84-Kenny Rice[7]; 8. 99-Eric Potridge[8]; 9. 76B-Scott Barnhart[9]; 10. (DNS) 10B-Joshua Lance

Qualifying 1: 1. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.108[4]; 2. 44-John Lonabarger, 00:17.357[9]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.403[15]; 4. 1H-Herbie Haynes, 00:17.663[19]; 5. 4M-Gabe Mueller, 00:17.706[3]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:17.829[2]; 7. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.867[18]; 8. X-Andy Keegan, 00:18.035[5]; 9. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:18.207[10]; 10. 99H-Art Howey Jr, 00:18.246[11]; 11. 8SH-Scott Hammer, 00:18.571[8]; 12. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.733[14]; 13. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.903[16]; 14. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.022[1]; 15. 88-Alex Krall, 00:19.047[13]; 16. 15Y-John Young, 00:19.173[17]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.184[20]; 18. 8H-Joey Heyder, 00:19.497[6]; 19. 5-Chad Zuver, 00:19.827[12]; 20. 29C-Chris Bitters, 00:20.146[7]

Qualifying 2: 1. 4JM-Jamie Miller, 00:16.647[8]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:16.935[7]; 3. 7-Jordan Conover, 00:17.038[10]; 4. 21D-Kyle Moore, 00:17.230[16]; 5. 74D-Craig Dippman, 00:17.291[12]; 6. 8L-Adam Lantz, 00:17.330[1]; 7. 35-Rich Farmer, 00:17.337[11]; 8. 3-Josh Robertson, 00:17.385[14]; 9. P51-Rusty Schlenk, 00:17.405[17]; 10. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.410[19]; 11. 88S-Zeth Sabo, 00:17.602[2]; 12. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:17.734[3]; 13. 57X-Grayson Warner, 00:17.814[4]; 14. 84-Kenny Rice, 00:18.350[18]; 15. 17-Bob Dible, 00:18.485[15]; 16. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:18.669[13]; 17. 19H-David Hoppes, 00:18.731[5]; 18. 76B-Scott Barnhart, 00:19.299[20]; 19. (DNS) 165R-Derrick Roseman; 20. (DNS) 10B-Joshua Lance

Dirt Super Late Models

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[6]; 2. 50Y-Ryan Missler[1]; 3. 7B-Jeff Babcock[11]; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[4]; 5. 46-Collin Shipley[2]; 6. 57-Travis Stemler[7]; 7. 71-Dave Hornikel[3]; 8. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[10]; 9. 74-Jeff Warnick[13]; 10. 1-Casey Noonan[14]; 11. 27-Ken Hahn[20]; 12. 16-Steve Sabo[18]; 13. 153-John Miller[12]; 14. 56-BJ Gregory[5]; 15. 42*-Bob Mayer[19]; 16. 18-Jacob Stuhr[9]; 17. 11A-Chester Fitch[15]; 18. 5M-Ryan Markham[8]; 19. 41-Randy Pollock[17]; 20. (DNS) 55K-Kolin Schilt

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 41-Randy Pollock[3]; 2. 16-Steve Sabo[5]; 3. 42*-Bob Mayer[4]; 4. 27-Ken Hahn[10]; 5. 20-Troy Hahn[2]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[7]; 7. G15-Jacob Gamber[13]; 8. 17-David Ellis[9]; 9. 53X-Dylan Jessen[6]; 10. 16H-Cody Truman[14]; 11. 15G-John Gamber[11]; 12. 622-Jeff Strock[8]; 13. (DNS) 1*-Kyle Moore; 14. (DNS) P3-Jeff Robertson; 15. (DNS) 0-Cameron Tusing

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Collin Shipley[2]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]; 3. 18-Jacob Stuhr[1]; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]; 5. 41-Randy Pollock[6]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[7]; 7. 15G-John Gamber[8]; 8. 1*-Kyle Moore[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Travis Stemler[2]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[3]; 4. 1-Casey Noonan[1]; 5. 42*-Bob Mayer[5]; 6. 622-Jeff Strock[7]; 7. 0-Cameron Tusing[6]; 8. (DNS) P3-Jeff Robertson

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Devin Shiels[2]; 2. 56-BJ Gregory[4]; 3. 7B-Jeff Babcock[3]; 4. 11A-Chester Fitch[6]; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[8]; 6. 17-David Ellis[7]; 7. G15-Jacob Gamber[5]; 8. 20-Troy Hahn[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 50Y-Ryan Missler[4]; 2. 71-Dave Hornikel[3]; 3. 153-John Miller[2]; 4. 55K-Kolin Schilt[5]; 5. 53X-Dylan Jessen[6]; 6. 27-Ken Hahn[1]; 7. 16H-Cody Truman[7]

Qualifying 1: 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:14.504[11]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.511[30]; 3. 56-BJ Gregory, 00:14.548[31]; 4. 50Y-Ryan Missler, 00:14.630[2]; 5. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.640[6]; 6. 95J-Jerry Bowersock, 00:14.737[10]; 7. 7B-Jeff Babcock, 00:14.974[25]; 8. 71-Dave Hornikel, 00:15.048[20]; 9. 46-Collin Shipley, 00:15.059[12]; 10. 57-Travis Stemler, 00:15.197[8]; 11. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:15.258[1]; 12. 153-John Miller, 00:15.316[13]; 13. 18-Jacob Stuhr, 00:15.342[15]; 14. 1-Casey Noonan, 00:15.371[5]; 15. 20-Troy Hahn, 00:15.711[16]; 16. 27-Ken Hahn, 00:15.845[17]; 17. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:15.846[18]; 18. 42*-Bob Mayer, 00:16.018[14]; 19. G15-Jacob Gamber, 00:16.111[21]; 20. 55K-Kolin Schilt, 00:16.142[23]; 21. 41-Randy Pollock, 00:16.228[26]; 22. 0-Cameron Tusing, 00:16.257[29]; 23. 11A-Chester Fitch, 00:16.506[3]; 24. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:16.627[24]; 25. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:17.196[28]; 26. 622-Jeff Strock, 00:17.747[22]; 27. 17-David Ellis, 00:17.973[7]; 28. 16H-Cody Truman, 00:18.226[19]; 29. 15G-John Gamber, 00:18.590[4]; 30. (DNS) P3-Jeff Robertson; 31. (DNS) 16-Steve Sabo

Special 1 (6 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[8]; 2. 46-Collin Shipley[1]; 3. 71-Dave Hornikel[2]; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[7]; 5. 7B-Jeff Babcock[3]; 6. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[4]; 7. (DNS) 50Y-Ryan Missler; 8. (DNS) 56-BJ Gregory