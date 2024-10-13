Coles County Speedway Results – 10/12/24

Patriot Landscape Restricted Micros
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2V-Mason Vincent[3]; 2. 29-Forest Holder[5]; 3. 71M-Lydia May[6]; 4. 17-Cole Jones[2]; 5. 14H-Wyatt Moritz[8]; 6. 11R-RYLEY BONEWITZ[9]; 7. (DNF) 79H-Kinser Holloway[7]; 8. (DNF) 14E-Emersyn Kisner[4]; 9. (DNF) 1K-Mackenzie Dowllar[1]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Cole Jones[1]; 2. 2V-Mason Vincent[2]; 3. 29-Forest Holder[3]; 4. 79H-Kinser Holloway[5]; 5. 14H-Wyatt Moritz[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Mackenzie Dowllar[2]; 2. 14E-Emersyn Kisner[1]; 3. 71M-Lydia May[3]; 4. (DNF) 11R-RYLEY BONEWITZ[4]
Vision1 Composites NON WING MICROS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 3-Drew Sherman[2]; 2. 4R-Kameron Romack[7]; 3. 7F-Nolan Bartley[5]; 4. 12-Dawson Wright[3]; 5. 42J-John Jackson III[4]; 6. 1X-Seth Buell[1]; 7. 47C-Clay Frederick[8]; 8. 0-Lucas Eastin[9]; 9. 14-STEVEN JACKSON[10]; 10. (DNF) 4-Wyatt Walters[6]; 11. (DNS) 19X-Joe Hitchcock
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Seth Buell[2]; 2. 42J-John Jackson III[3]; 3. 12-Dawson Wright[6]; 4. 4R-Kameron Romack[5]; 5. 14-STEVEN JACKSON[1]; 6. (DNF) 19X-Joe Hitchcock[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Drew Sherman[2]; 2. 4-Wyatt Walters[1]; 3. 7F-Nolan Bartley[5]; 4. 47C-Clay Frederick[3]; 5. 0-Lucas Eastin[4]
High Caliber Graphics JR Sprints
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2V-Mason Vincent[2]; 2. 6-Kruize Parson[3]; 3. 1P-Paxton Belchik[1]; 4. 14V-Colton Vogel[5]; 5. 1Z-Zander LaRose[6]; 6. 81N-Nolen Leone[7]; 7. J16-Jasper Hellman[8]; 8. 10M-Madison Meany[4]; 9. (DNF) 25B-Kase Barnard[10]; 10. (DNS) 18-eli newton
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2V-Mason Vincent[1]; 2. 6-Kruize Parson[2]; 3. 14V-Colton Vogel[4]; 4. 81N-Nolen Leone[5]; 5. 18-eli newton[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1P-Paxton Belchik[2]; 2. 10M-Madison Meany[1]; 3. 1Z-Zander LaRose[3]; 4. J16-Jasper Hellman[5]; 5. (DNF) 25B-Kase Barnard[4]
Strong Elevator A Class Wing
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 88T-Tyeler Taylor[2]; 2. 11R-Harrison Robards[3]; 3. 10M-Mackenzie Meany[5]; 4. 19-luke newton[1]; 5. 10B-Braden Pfeiffer[9]; 6. (DNF) 0-Lucas Eastin[7]; 7. (DNS) 21V-Danny Vicino; 8. (DNS) 07C-Audra Cowden; 9. (DNS) 55J-Cameron Jacobs
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88T-Tyeler Taylor[1]; 2. 55J-Cameron Jacobs[3]; 3. 10M-Mackenzie Meany[5]; 4. 21V-Danny Vicino[4]; 5. (DNF) 07C-Audra Cowden[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11R-Harrison Robards[1]; 2. 19-luke newton[4]; 3. (DNF) 0-Lucas Eastin[2]; 4. (DNS) 10B-Braden Pfeiffer
King Chassis D2 Midgets
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11T-Bryce Massingill[1]; 2. 35-Lucas Lemons[5]; 3. 7M-Cole Morgan[4]; 4. 4M-Michael Magic[8]; 5. 11L-Buddy Hollmeyer[6]; 6. 5M-Cole Sink[7]; 7. 12C-Dominic Bruns[10]; 8. 97-Jim Jones[9]; 9. (DNF) 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[2]; 10. (DNS) 12-Brian Rieck
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11T-Bryce Massingill[5]; 2. 12-Brian Rieck[2]; 3. 35-Lucas Lemons[4]; 4. 4M-Michael Magic[1]; 5. 97-Jim Jones[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[1]; 2. 7M-Cole Morgan[2]; 3. 11L-Buddy Hollmeyer[4]; 4. 5M-Cole Sink[3]; 5. (DNS) 12C-Dominic Bruns
K1 RaceGear Outlaw Wing
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 00-Brandon Healey[1]; 2. 40-Devin Feger[3]; 3. 11R-Harrison Robards[4]; 4. 17-Molly Day[2]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Brandon Healey[1]; 2. 17-Molly Day[2]; 3. 40-Devin Feger[4]; 4. 11R-Harrison Robards[3]
Non-Winged Sprints
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 55-Tres Mehler[1]; 2. 11-Scott Plew[2]; 3. 72-Jarrett Thomas[4]; 4. 2-Donnie Gentry[5]; 5. 2T-Steve Thomas[10]; 6. 31-Dan Ingram[9]; 7. 5-Gary Cummins[3]; 8. 8-Mike Fisher Jr[7]; 9. 4-Scott Hermanson[6]; 10. (DNS) 25V-Brett Morley
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Tres Mehler[1]; 2. 5-Gary Cummins[2]; 3. 2-Donnie Gentry[3]; 4. 8-Mike Fisher Jr[5]; 5. (DNF) 31-Dan Ingram[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Scott Plew[1]; 2. 72-Jarrett Thomas[3]; 3. 4-Scott Hermanson[5]; 4. (DNF) 25V-Brett Morley[4]; 5. (DNS) 2T-Steve Thomas
Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 55-Tres Mehler[3]; 2. 11-Scott Plew[4]; 3. 5-Gary Cummins[6]; 4. 2T-Steve Thomas[9]; 5. 2-Donnie Gentry[8]; 6. 72-Jarrett Thomas[7]; 7. 31-Dan Ingram[2]; 8. 25V-Brett Morley[1]; 9. 8-Mike Fisher Jr[5]; 10. 4-Scott Hermanson[10]