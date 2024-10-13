Ethan Dotson Collects $20,000 in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Cotton Pickin’

- Advertisement -

COLUMBUS, Miss. (10/12/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) sanctioned the finale of the Cotton Pickin’ on Saturday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway, and it was Ethan Dotson, who raced to the biggest Super Late Model win of his young career.

Dotson briefly surrendered the top spot to Brandon Overton before regaining control and ultimately the $20,000 victory.

Via his performance on Friday night Ethan Dotson earned the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award for the 60-lap finale with Cody Overton joining him on the front row.

Dotson paced the first 20 laps before third-starting Brandon Overton took control on a lap 21 restart. Overton led until lap 30, when Dotson returned to the top spot.

Dotson led the remainder of the feature to cross the finish line 1.846 seconds ahead of Ashton Winger with Brandon Overton, Cody Overton, and Josh Putnam completing the Top-5 finishers.

Jeremy Shaw was the MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger recipient after advancing from 20th to 11th in the feature.

Despite being sidelined by a mechanical failure in the main event, Logan Martin holds a 22-point advantage as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series’ standings over Morgan Bagley with B.J. Robinson 31 points out of the lead in third.

The tour now turns its attention to the final two events of the 2024 campaign on October 18 and October 19.

On Friday, October 18 a $5,000-to-win CCSDS program is scheduled for Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana. Ark.) as First Responder’s Night takes center stage. Arkansas Factory Stocks join the night’s program with the $750-to-win Greer Racing Parts and Fuel Jerrell Bevill Memorial with lap money added as well.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $20, while kids (ages 6-11) are $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) are free. Pit passes are $35 (ages 6-and-up) and children (ages 5-and-under) are free.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m., draw closing at 7 p.m., and hot laps at 7:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

On Saturday, October 19 the series thunders into Super Bee Speedway for the $10,000-to-win, 31st annual Spooky 50. Sharing the night’s spotlight will be Street Stocks, Limiteds, Sportsters, Pro Mods, and Factory Stocks.

Grandstand admission (ages 9-and-up) is $25 with children (ages 8-and-under) free. Pit admission (ages 9-and-up) is $40 with children (ages 8-and-under free.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. CT with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7 p.m.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com.

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 12, 2024

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)

A Feature 1 (60 Laps): 1. 74X-Ethan Dotson[1]; 2. 12W-Ashton Winger[4]; 3. 11O-Brandon Overton[3]; 4. 97-Cody Overton[2]; 5. 212-Josh Putnam[5]; 6. 14-Trey Mills[8]; 7. 19M-Spencer Hughes[11]; 8. 44D-Dalton Cook[16]; 9. 54-David Breazeale[14]; 10. C6-Oakley Johns[15]; 11. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[20]; 12. 5-Jon Mitchell[13]; 13. C8-Timothy Culp[6]; 14. 14M-Morgan Bagley[23]; 15. 1-BJ Robinson[10]; 16. 14C-Haiden Cowan[12]; 17. 12-Scott Crigler[24]; 18. 2-Charlie Cole[25]; 19. F1-Payton Freeman[17]; 20. 86B-Kyle Beard[18]; 21. (DNF) 86R-Rick Rickman[19]; 22. (DNF) 36-Logan Martin[7]; 23. (DNF) 10-Joseph Joiner[9]; 24. (DNF) 73-Evan Ellis[22]; 25. (DNF) B17-Brandon Ball[26]; 26. (DNF) 18-Ross Camponovo[21]

Delta Thunder Motorsports B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. F1-Payton Freeman[2]; 2. 86R-Rick Rickman[3]; 3. 18-Ross Camponovo[5]; 4. 1C-Chad Thrash[4]; 5. 388-Jackson Hise[15]; 6. 5V-Austin Vincent[9]; 7. 15-Clayton Stuckey[1]; 8. 27-Lynn Irwin[10]; 9. (DNF) 90R-Brian Rickman[6]; 10. (DNF) 99-JR Moseley[8]; 11. (DNF) 7JR-Shane Stephens[7]; 12. (DNF) 2-Charlie Cole[13]; 13. (DNS) 21XXX-Neil Baggett; 14. (DNS) 02-Stephen Brantley; 15. (DNS) 16S-Sam Seawright

Rocket Chassis B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 86B-Kyle Beard[1]; 2. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[5]; 3. 73-Evan Ellis[3]; 4. J27-Jay Scott[11]; 5. 12-Scott Crigler[10]; 6. 88-Chance Mann[4]; 7. B44-Grayson Brewer[8]; 8. (DNF) 11-Mark Clifton[6]; 9. (DNF) B17-Brandon Ball[13]; 10. (DNF) 14M-Morgan Bagley[7]; 11. (DNS) 9-Jason Croft; 12. (DNS) 24-Jake Elam; 13. (DNS) 12E-Jamie Elam; 14. (DNS) 38T-Matthew Taylor

Entries: 45

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier (Group A & Overall): Ethan Dotson (12.946 sec)

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier (Group B): Cody Overton (13.116 sec.)

Tommy Surrett Trucking Heat Race #1 Winner: Ethan Dotson

Dixon Road U-Pull-It Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

MI Truck Center Heat Race #3 Winner: Cody Overton

Keyser Manufacturing Heat Race #4 Winner: Ashton Winger

P&W Sales B-Main Winners: Payton Freeman, Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: Ethan Dotson (1-20, 30-60), Brandon Overton (21-29)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Ethan Dotson

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Jeremy Shaw (20th to 11th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Timothy Culp

Series Provisionals: Morgan Bagley, Brandon Ball, Scott Crigler

COMP Cams Top Performer: Ethan Dotson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball