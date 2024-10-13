Mike Marlar Triumphs for First Career Jackson 100 at Brownstown

- Advertisement -

BROWNSTOWN, IN (October 12, 2024) – Mike Marlar scored a popular win on Saturday night as the Winfield, Tennessee, native picked up his first Jackson 100 presented by Summit Racing Equipment, becoming the 33rd different driver to win Brownstown Speedway’s most prestigious event.

Marlar collected $50,000 for the win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event, which was the richest in the track’s 72-year history. Marlar led 58 of the 100 laps, taking the lead for good from Bobby Pierce on lap 48. He led the rest of the way in a race that saw only one caution flag.

Ricky Thornton Jr. moved into second around Pierce on lap 53 as he trailed Marlar to the finish line. Pierce, who led for 42 laps, rounded out the Big River Steel podium in third. Tim McCreadie finished in fourth, and Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top five.

Marlar’s 23rd career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win was hard-earned as he led on two different occasions during the race. He was out in front for the first five laps until Pierce, who started fourth, took over the point. Pierce then started to pull away from Marlar, but Marlar began to track down the driver who was looking for his 35th win of the season. Marlar was able to catch up to Pierce, passing him with 48 laps scored.

For the second time this season, in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, an emotional Marlar emerged from his car in front of an appreciative crowd.

“It’s been a trying season for sure. I love my guys; they’re my family. It’s been rough. I mean, usually, I don’t get that emotional, but man, we’ve been through it. I knew the track would clean up pretty fast; I thought I was in trouble when it cleaned up there. I had some good runs but didn’t want to be in that traffic. I finally got the open track, and he [Pierce] was struggling a little bit, so I got by him there, and you know he’s tough to beat. It’s fun racing with those guys. I am getting to be the old guy in the crowd, and you know them young kids can still make me better all the time.”

Thornton leaves Brownstown as the Midwest Sheet Metal point leader heading into the season finale at Eldora next weekend – holding a 50-point lead in the race for the $200,000 championship.

“It was a really good weekend for us. Obviously, we wanted to win tonight; congrats to Mikey. He’s been really good this weekend, too. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into Eldora next week. I felt like we’ve got a little more balance that we’ve been looking for. So, hopefully, we can keep the speed going. The only thing is I should have got up on the wheel and qualified a little better. But other than that, I think we ran the best race that we could have run there. There were a couple of times I could have run Mikey over for the lead, but I knew he wouldn’t race me that way.”

Pierce, who entered the weekend as the country’s top-ranked driver, came home in third.

“We have got to get better on the long runs here. We love it, Brownstown is a great facility and racetrack right here in Indiana. We were just loose, and there was not a whole lot we could do. We fell back to third and we were hanging on.”

The winner’s Greg Bruening-owned, Skyline Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Truck Country, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Olson Explosives, Bilstein Shocks, Go Lithium, Paulson Stussy, VP Fuels, Capital Signs, Bruening Rock Products, Brown’s Heavy Equipment, and Bennett Explosives,

Devin Moran, Garrett Alberson, Drake Troutman, Max Blair, and Devin Gilpin completed the top ten.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

45th Annual Jackson 100 presented by Summit Racing Equipment

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Garrett Alberson | 13.936 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar | 13.907 seconds (overall)

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 2. 1-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. B5-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[5]; 5. 93F-Carson Ferguson[7]; 6. 96-Tanner English[8]; 7. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[9]; 8. 24-Jared Bailey[4]; 9. 71X-Don O’Neal[6]; 10. 14-Casey White[10]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 68-Adam Stricker[2]; 3. 6-Clay Harris[3]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin[4]; 5. 9-Nick Hoffman[6]; 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 7. 12-Jason Jameson[5]; 8. 18-Shannon Babb[9]; 9. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 4. 111-Max Blair[5]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson[6]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[9]; 7. 99B-Boom Briggs[4]; 8. 93X-Zak Blackwood[8]; 9. 76-Shelby Miles[7]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce[1]; 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 3. 7T-Drake Troutman[2]; 4. 44-Dave Hess Jr[5]; 5. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[6]; 6. 22-Matt Boknecht[8]; 7. 93-Cory Lawler[7]; 8. 17SS-Brenden Smith[4]; 9. 28JS-Jeffrey Shackelford[9]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 93F-Carson Ferguson[1]; 2. 96-Tanner English[3]; 3. 9-Nick Hoffman[2]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 5. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[5]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[7]; 7. 1T-Tyler Erb[10]; 8. 12-Jason Jameson[6]; 9. 18-Shannon Babb[8]; 10. 14-Casey White[11]; 11. (DNS) 71X-Don O’Neal

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[2]; 3. 22-Matt Boknecht[4]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[5]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 7. 76-Shelby Miles[9]; 8. 93X-Zak Blackwood[7]; 9. 93-Cory Lawler[6]; 10. 28JS-Jeffrey Shackelford[10]

45th Annual Jackson 100 presented by Summit Racing Equipment Feature Finish (100 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Pay

1 – 2 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – $50,700

2 – 6 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – $20,800

3 – 4 – 32P – Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – $10,000

4 – 5 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $8,900

5 – 3 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $7,900

6 – 10 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $6,800

7 – 1 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $5,200

8 – 12 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $4,800

9 – 14 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $4,500

10 – 15 – 1G – Devin Gilpin – Columbus, IN – $3,600

11 – 13 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $4,200

12 – 23 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $4,300

13 – 8 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – $3,000

14 – 21 – 9 – Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – $2,500

15 – 19 – 96 – Tanner English – Benton, KY – $2,400

16 – 16 – 44 – Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – $2,300

17 – 7 – 68 – Adam Stricker – Batavia, OH – $2,200

18 – 18 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $2,800

19 – 11 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $2,500

20 – 20 – 20TC – Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN – $2,000

21 – 22 – 22 – Matt Boknecht – Seymour, IN – $2,000

22 – 9 – B5 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – $2,000

23 – 17 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $2,500

24 – 25 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – $600

25 – 24 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $2,700

26 – 26 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – $600

27 – 27 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – $600

Race Statistics

Entrants: 37

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Garrett Alberson

Lap Leaders: Mike Marlar (Laps 1-5); Bobby Pierce (Laps 6-47); Mike Marlar (Laps 48-100)

Wieland Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Margin of Victory: 0.967 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: Boom Briggs (Initial Start); Matt Boknecht (Lap 42)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal; Ross Robinson

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Boom Briggs; Brenden Smith; Cory Lawler

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Bobby Pierce

Penske Shocks Top 5: Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Advanced 11 Positions)

PEM 4th Place Feature: Tim McCreadie

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Garrett Alberson

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Dennis Erb, Jr.

MD3 Most Laps Led: Mike Marlar (58 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.; Devin Moran; Jonathan Davenport; Tim McCreadie

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Drake Troutman

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap 1 | 14.672 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Mike Marlar

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: n/a

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Josh Davis (Mike Marlar)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Race Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Tim McCreadie (14.2329 seconds)

Time of Race: 31 minutes 55 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Pay

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 6690 – $424,869

2 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 6640 – $383,800

3 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 6640 – $363,555

4 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 6525 – $232,075

5 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 5790 – $189,928

6 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 5615 – $156,255

7 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 5545 – $198,715

8 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 5310 – $164,135

9 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 5255 – $129,040

10 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 5180 – $107,965

11 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 4795 – $100,735

12 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 4515 – $89,505

13 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 4480 – $65,725

14 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 4020 – $54,805

15 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 3895 – $41,255

16 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 3860 – $65,715

17 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 3705 – $26,625