Tim McCreadie Races to Fourth-Place Finish in Brownstown’s Jackson 100

- Advertisement -



44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship Awaits



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/15/24) – For the second-straight week in a row Tim McCreadie piloted the Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to a fourth-place finish in a crown jewel event.

His latest Top-5 performance in a mega event came on Saturday night in Brownstown Speedway’s 45th annual Jackson 100.

“We had a pretty good car all weekend, but Friday night I made a miscue and got crossed up in the feature and had to go to the back. It was unfortunate because we didn’t get to show what we had that night, but we bounced back on Saturday to finish fourth in the Jackson 100, and that’s a testament to our great team,” McCreadie said. “We’re looking forward to Eldora (Speedway) this week and the Dirt Track World Championship. It would be awesome to wrap up what has been a chaotic Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) season with a $100,000 win event.”

Action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) brought the Rocket1 Racing team and Tim McCreadie to Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway over the weekend for the 45th annual Jackson 100.

With Friday’s event paying homage to the late C.J. Rayburn, McCreadie qualified fourth-fastest in his group before placing second in his heat race. Chasing a $10,000 preliminary payday in the feature, Tim rallied to finish 19th after going to the tail of the field early in the 40-lapper.

On Saturday, Tim secured his spot into the $50,000-to-win Jackson 100 with a runner-up outing in his heat race. Taking the green from the fifth-starting spot, McCreadie muscled forward one spot in the 100-lap affair to record a fourth-place finish.

He pursued Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Bobby Pierce across the line.

Tim is currently fourth in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship point standings.

Full results from the event and the latest series standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

One final weekend of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competition now remains on the 2024 docket. It all culminates with the 44th annual General Dirt Track World Championship presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on Friday and Saturday, October 18 – 19. The Carl Short promoted weekend is capped with a $100,000 top prize on Saturday for the LOLMDS contingent, and the 2024 series champion will be crowned as well.

Full event details are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Stiles Marine & Maintenance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Fox Racing Shox, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, On Time Body & Graphic, Franklin Enterprises, Bubba Army, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, QuickCar Racing Products, MatMan Designs, Allgaier Performance Parts, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com .