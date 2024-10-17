Championship Title and More on the Line for Lucas Oil Late Models at Eldora

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 17, 2024) – The 2024 edition of the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP has once again delivered a dramatic multi-car title battle that likely won’t be decided until the checkered flag of Saturday’s season-ending General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway.

Ricky Thornton Jr., looking for his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title, leads Jonathan Davenport, who is vying for his record-tying fourth title, and Devin Moran, also seeking his first championship. Davenport and Moran are tied for second in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP standings, just 50 points behind Thornton.

The trio are pursuing their share of the record points fund of over $1,000,000. The 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion will earn $200,000, while the top four drivers in the final series point standings each earn a minimum of $100,000.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Fund: 1. $200,000, 2. $150,000, 3. $125,000, 4. $100,000, 5. $75,000, 6. $60,000, 7. $50,000, 8. $45,000, 9. $40,000, 10. $35,000, 11. $30,000, 12. $25,000, 13. $20,000, 14. $15,000, 15. $14,000, 16. $13,000, 17. $12,000

In addition to the thrilling battle for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title, multiple other award programs will be decided this weekend at Eldora Speedway.

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

Jonathan Davenport leads the battle for the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup by 45 points over Devin Moran. Tim McCreadie is third, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr. and Garrett Alberson.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series mini-series consists of fourteen (14) events, each paying $30,000 or more to the winner. The driver who earns the most points at the fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events will be crowned the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion – earning a $15,000 cash bonus at the year-end awards banquet.

The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash for a total point fund of $30,000 for these fourteen (14) events.

Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge

Jonathan Davenport also leads a close battle for the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge by just 25 points over Devin Moran. Ricky Thornton Jr. is 45 points behind the leader in third.

The Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge is a mini-series within the 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule that will award points to drivers at the thirteen (13) tape-delayed events airing on the MAVTV Network.

The driver who earns the most Brandon Ford TV Race points will receive a $15,000 cash award at the year-end awards banquet. Second place will earn $5,000, and third place will receive $2,000.

Allstar Performance Fast Time

The driver who earns the most Allstar Performance Overall Fast Time awards through the season will earn $1,000 cash and a $250 Allstar Performance certificate at the championship awards banquet.

With just one Allstar Performance Time Trials remaining in 2024, Jonathan Davenport leads the pack with five overall fast times this season, while Devin Moran and Hudson O’Neal are tied for second with four.

FOX Shocks B-Main Wins

Mike Marlar and Rookie of the Year contender Carson Ferguson are tied for the most FOX Shocks B-Mains wins in 2024. FOX Shocks will award $500 and a product certificate at the championship awards banquet to the driver that accumulates the most B-Mains wins.

MD3 Most Laps Led

Rick Thornton Jr. holds a slim advantage over Jonathan Davenport for the MD3 Most Laps Led of the season. Davenport is just 18 laps behind, heading into the weekend’s 100-lap season finale at Eldora Speedway. The driver who leads the most laps of the season will earn $500.

Penske Shocks Top 5 Finishes

With just one A-Main left in the 2024 season, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Devin Moran are tied for the Penske Shocks Most Top 5 finishes.

Penske Racing Shocks will award $1,000 at the championship awards banquet to the driver who earns the Most Top Five Finishes throughout the season, plus a complete set of Penske Racing Shocks.

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race

The driver that earns the most Slickest Move of the Race awards will receive $2,000 at the championship awards banquet. Second-place will earn $1,000.

Jonathan Davenport and Devin Moran are tied for the most Slickest Move of the Race awards this season.

Sunoco Race for Gas

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Sunoco Race for Gas standings by 110 points over Hudson O’Neal.

The Sunoco Race for Gas competition rewards drivers who utilize Sunoco Race Fuels. At the year-end awards banquet, the driver who earns the most Race for Gas points receives a $3,000 award. The drivers finishing second and third in the Race for Gas standings will receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

The thrilling conclusion to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set for this Friday-Saturday, October 18-19, at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, with the 44th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by ARP.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.