WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Return to Dirt Oval 66 After Seven-Year Absence

The Illinois oval welcomes The Greatest Show on Dirt for Two Nights as the championship battle heats up

JOLIET, IL (October 15, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are ready for one last stop in the “Land of Lincoln” as #AllDirtRoads continue to bring the tour closer to World of Outlaws World Finals.

After seven years away, The Greatest Show on Dirt is set to return to Joliet, IL’s Dirt Oval 66 for this weekend’s (Oct. 18-19) Federated Auto Parts Route 66 Showdown. The facility, less than an hour south of Chicago, has hosted the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers on nine occasions and will welcome them for the 10th and 11th times this weekend.

The fight atop the standings is tightening, and other battles throughout the points still need settled. Dirt Oval 66 takes center stage this weekend as the action continues to unfold and the 2024 World of Outlaws season rolls toward its conclusion.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

CLOSER AND CLOSER: Carson Macedo is doing everything he can to bring a fight to David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports when the World of Outlaws World Finals decides a champion, Nov. 6-9.

Macedo and the Jason Johnson Racing crew looked like they might be out of contention a little less than two months ago. They sat third in the standings – a distant 142 markers behind Gravel. But then they caught fire.

Six of the 13 races since that point have been won by Macedo, and he’s only missed the top 10 once. The Lemoore, CA native not only sits second in points, but he’s also slashed the gap between he and Gravel down to 72 points with seven races to go.

The two are even in terms of experience at this weekend’s venue with one appearance apiece. Gravel took the CJB Motorsports machine to a fourth-place finish when the World of Outlaws last visited Joliet in 2017. Macedo’s lone night at Dirt Oval 66 also led to a fourth, but that came with the All-Star Circuit of Champions in 2018 aboard Joe Gaerte’s No. 3G.

WINDY CITY WHEELMAN: There’s no doubt that Donny Schatz will have the upper hand this weekend when it comes to experience.

While many of the current full-timers have only seen the 3/8 mile a time or two or not at all, Schatz has made nine trips to Dirt Oval 66. The driver of the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 is the winner of the two most recent Series visits (2005 and 2017). His average finish there is 5.78, and he’s never come home worse than 12th.

Schatz heads to Joliet fresh off a $20,000 payday from Lincoln Speedway. He’s currently third in the standings with Macedo 86 points ahead.

THE NIGHTMARE’S KNOWLEDGE: There’s one other driver among the current World of Outlaws full-time roster that’s visited Victory Lane at Dirt Oval 66.

In 2017, Bill Balog scored one of his more than 100 wins with the Interstate Racing Association (IRA). The “North Pole Nightmare” also took part in the World of Outlaws race that year, finishing 14th.

But that’s not the extent of Balog’s Joliet laps. He visited the track in 2019 and 2021with the All-Stars and brought home top fives on both occasions. He enters the weekend as one of the most experienced competitors at the northern Illinois facility.

ROOKIE ON A ROLL: Michael “Buddy” Kofoid is piecing together one of the best rookie seasons in World of Outlaws history.

Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports team were solid in the first half of 2024, but since late August they’ve arguably been the fastest car on tour. In the last 14 races, Kofoid has won five, bagged a dozen podiums, and only been outside the top five once. The No. 83’s average finish over that stretch is a staggering 3.2.

The run has helped Kofoid climb to fourth in points with history reasonably within sight. Schatz resides in third with a 72-point advantage over Kofoid. If the Penngrove, CA native can surpass the 10-time champ, he’ll establish a new record for the highest finishing Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year.

Kofoid’s only trip to Dirt Oval 66 led to a top 10 with the All-Stars driving a Keith Kunz Sprint Car in 2021.

READY FOR REDEMPTION: One competitor heading to Joliet this weekend with redemption in mind is Kraig Kinser.

Seven years ago, Kinser came so close to an impressive Dirt Oval 66 win. The Bloomington, IN native drove all the way from 11th to the lead in five laps. Kinser led for 21 circuits before Donny Schatz came along and wrestled the top spot away with only four circuits remaining as Kinser slipped to eighth in the closing laps.

Kinser is closing in on the conclusion of another season with the World of Outlaws. His best finish with the Premier Motorsports team, so far, is a seventh at Eldora Speedway – a mark he’ll look to better this weekend at a track where he’s proven to have speed.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, October 18-19 at Dirt Oval 66 in Joliet, IL

ON THE INTERNET

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (60/67 Races):

David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (8146 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-72 PTS)

3. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-158 PTS)

4. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-230 PTS)

5. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-332 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-390 PTS)

7. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-418 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-940 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-1312 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1628 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (16 Drivers):

14 Wins – David Gravel

10 Wins – Carson Macedo

8 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Wins – Michael Kofoid

5 Wins – Donny Schatz

3 Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson

2 Wins – Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu

1 Win – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Brady Bacon, Corey Day, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, T.J. Stutts

FEATURE LAPS LED (26 Drivers):

441 Laps – Carson Macedo

329 Laps – David Gravel

220 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

201 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

142 Laps – Donny Schatz

139 Laps – Michael Kofoid

97 Laps – Kyle Larson

75 Laps – Rico Abreu

52 Laps – Logan Schuchart

44 Laps – James McFadden

36 Laps – Emerson Axsom

34 Laps – Brady Bacon

29 Laps – Chase Randall

25 Laps – Brad Sweet, T.J. Stutts

20 Laps – Anthony Macri

15 Laps – Ryan Timms, Tyler Courtney

14 Laps – Shane Golobic

11 Laps – Bill Balog

9 Laps – Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day

6 Laps – D.J. Netto

4 Laps – Hunter Schuerenberg

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Kalib Henry

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (21 Drivers):

12 Quick Times – Carson Macedo

10 Quick Times – David Gravel

7 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Quick Times – Michael Kofoid

4 Quick Times – Giovanni Scelzi, Brent Marks

2 Quick Times – Daryn Pittman, Donny Schatz, Landon Crawley, Chase Dietz

1 Quick Time – Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Matt Juhl, Emerson Axsom, Shane Golobic, Bill Balog, Landon Brooks

HEAT RACE WINNERS (55 Drivers):

31 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

30 Heat Wins – David Gravel

26 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

19 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

18 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

11 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

7 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss

6 Heat Wins – Bill Balog, Brent Marks

5 Heat Wins – Tyler Courtney

4 Heat Wins – Daryn Pittman

3 Heat Wins – Garet Williamson, Kaleb Johnson, Brian Brown

2 Heat Wins – Landon Crawley, Corey Day, Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Austin McCarl, Aaron Reutzel, Emerson Axsom, Scott Bogucki, Chase Randall, D.J. Netto, Kasey Kahne, Chase Dietz

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, Tim Shaffer, Nick Omdahl, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Brady Bacon, Parker Price-Miller, T.J. Stutts, Kelby Watt, Jamie Ball, Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips, Ayrton Gennetten, Tanner Holmes, Cole Macedo, Cale Thomas, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Shane Golobic, Dylan Bloomfield, Kaleb Montgomery, Landon Brooks, Tyler Ross

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (73 Drivers):

42 Dashes – Carson Macedo

41 Dashes – David Gravel

35 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild

30 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

21 Dashes – Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz

16 Dashes – Bill Balog

10 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

9 Dashes – Rico Abreu

8 Dashes – Brent Marks

7 Dashes – Landon Crawley, Anthony Macri

6 Dashes – Tyler Courtney, Emerson Axsom

5 Dashes – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Garet Williamson, Brian Brown, Chase Dietz

4 Dashes – Brady Bacon, Daryn Pittman, James McFadden

3 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Justin Peck, Landon Brooks

2 Dashes – Cole Duncan, Cole Macedo, Kalib Henry, Danny Sams III, Kyle Larson, Parker Price-Miller, Ayrton Gennetten, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery, Skylar Gee

1 Dash – Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Logan McCandless, Kody Hartlaub, Tim Shaffer, T.J. Michael, Craig Mintz, Brandon Spithaler, Sye Lynch, Cale Thomas, Kaleb Johnson, Nick Omdahl, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Kraig Kinser, Troy Wagaman Jr., T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Jacob Allen, Lance Dewease, Kelby Watt, Will Armitage, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Justin Sanders, Tanner Carrick, Tim Kaeding, Jock Goodyer, Dylan Bloomfield, Tim Kaeding, Jamie Veal, Kasey Kahne, Tyler Ross, Kyle Reinhardt

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (47 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Bill Balog

3 LCS Wins – Anthony Macri, Landon Crawley, Garet Williamson, Brock Zearfoss

2 LCS Wins – Logan McCandless, Cole Macedo

1 LCS Win – Austin McCarl, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park, Kevin Newton, Brenham Crouch, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Rahmer, David Gravel, Nate Dussel, Zeth Sabo, Brooke Tatnell, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, Creed Kemenah, Joel Myers Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Kody Hartlaub, Lucas Wolfe, Larry Wight, Kyle Larson, Jesse Attard, Dusty Zomer, Chris Windom, Ayrton Gennetten, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Scott Bogucki, Mark Dobmeier, Scott Winters, Christopher Thram, Logan Schuchart, Caeden Steele, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Daryn Pittman, Justin Whittall

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (34 Drivers):

8 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

6 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo

3 Hard Chargers – Michael Kofoid, Garet Williamson, Tim Kaeding

2 Hard Chargers – Aaron Reutzel, Cale Thomas, Danny Dietrich, Emerson Axsom, Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog

1 Hard Charger – Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall, Chris Windom, Noah Gass, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, Landon Crawley, Sye Lynch, Scotty Neitzel, Brent Marks, Larry Wight, Anthony Macri, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day, Tim Estenson, David Gravel, Ryan Bernal, Shane Golobic, Matt Campbell

PODIUM FINISHES (30 Drivers):

30 Podiums – Carson Macedo

28 Podiums – David Gravel

24 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

22 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

18 Podiums – Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

6 Podiums – Kyle Larson

5 Podiums – Rico Abreu

4 Podiums – Brad Sweet

3 Podiums – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Bill Balog, Logan Schuchart

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Justin Peck, James McFadden, Corey Day, Emerson Axsom

1 Podium – Anthony Macri, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms, T.J. Stutts, Chase Randall, Shane Golobic, Justin Sanders, Tim Kaeding, Daryn Pittman, Chase Dietz

TOP 10 FINISHES (83 Drivers):

54 Top 10s – David Gravel

49 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi, Donny Schatz, Michael Kofoid, Carson Macedo

45 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

41 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

30 Top 10s – Bill Balog

15 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

11 Top 10s – Anthony Macri

10 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Garet Williamson, Brent Marks, James McFadden

9 Top 10s – Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet

7 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel

6 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Emerson Axsom, Cole Macedo, Justin Peck

5 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Ryan Timms

4 Top 10s – Landon Crawley, Brady Bacon, Chase Randall, Tim Kaeding, Danny Dietrich, Chase Dietz

3 Top 10s – Cole Duncan, Skylar Gee, Zeb Wise, Jacob Allen, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Daryn Pittman, Troy Wagaman Jr.

2 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Cale Thomas, Parker Price-Miller, Cory Eliason, Ayrton Gennetten, Kerry Madsen, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi

1 Top 10 – Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Chris Windom, Joe B. Miller, Scotty Milan, Brandon Spithaler, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer, Zane DeVault, Sye Lynch, Travis Philo, Trey Jacobs, Scotty Thiel, Mark Dobmeier, Kaleb Johnson, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Landon Brooks, Greg Wilson, Spencer Bayston, Daison Pursley, Devon Borden, T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Stewart Friesen, Jordan Poirier, Larry Wight, Andy Pake, Kaleb Montgomery, Dylan Bloomfield, Jamie Veal, Ryan Bernal, Jock Goodyer, Kyle Moody, Kyle Reinhardt

2024 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

Wed, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Thurs, Feb 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

3. Fri, Feb 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (1)

4. Sat, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

5. Mon, March 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

6. Fri, March 15 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brent Marks (1)

7. Sat, March 16 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

8. Sat, March 23 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

9. Sat, March 30 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (1)

10. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / David Gravel (2)

11. Sat, April 6 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

12. Fri, April 12 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / David Gravel (3)

13. Sat, April 13 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

14. Fri, April 19 / Paducah International Raceway / Paducah, KY / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

15. Sat, April 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Wed, May 1 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / David Gravel (4)

17. Fri, May 3 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

18. Sat, May 4 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (5)

19. Wed, May 8 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / David Gravel (6)

20. Fri, May 17 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Michael Kofoid (1)

21. Sat, May 18 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / David Gravel (7)

22. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / David Gravel (8)

23. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Mon, May 27 / Fremont Speedway / Fremont, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

25. Fri, May 31 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

26. Fri, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

27. Sat, June 8 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

28. Fri, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (9)

29. Sat, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Corey Day (1)

30. Wed, June 19 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Tyler Courtney (2)

31. Sat, June 29 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Logan Schuchart (1)

32. Wed, July 10 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Giovanni Scelzi (3)

33. Fri, July 12 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (3)

34. Sat, July 13 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Donny Schatz (3)

35. Tues, July 16 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / David Gravel (10)

36. Fri, July 19 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (2)

37. Sat, July 20 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (11)

38. Wed, July 24 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / James McFadden (1)

39. Fri, July 26 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / T.J. Stutts (1)

40. Sat, July 27 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (12)

41. Sun, July 28 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (13)

42. Fri, Aug 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

43. Sat, Aug 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (2)

44. Sat, Aug 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

45. Fri, Aug 16 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (4)

46. Sat, Aug 17 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Donny Schatz (4)

47. Fri, Aug 23 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

48. Sat, Aug 24 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Carson Macedo (6)

49. Fri, Aug 30 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

50. Sat, Aug 31 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (7)

51. Sun, Sept 1 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (2)

52. Fri, Sept 6 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / Michael Kofoid (3)

53. Sat, Sept 7 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA / Carson Macedo (8)

54. Fri, Sept 13 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Michael Kofoid (4)

55. Sat, Sept 14 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Michael Kofoid (5)

56. Fri, Sept 20 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / David Gravel (14)

57. Sat, Sept 21 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Carson Macedo (9)

58. Sat, Oct 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Michael Kofoid (6)

59. Sat, Oct 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Carson Macedo (10)

60. Sat, Oct 12 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Donny Schatz (5)

For the remaining 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.