Steven Snyder Jr Earns POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Giveback Classic Preliminary Night One Win

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/17/24) Steven Snyder Jr would lead all green flag feature laps to win Preliminary Night One of the annual yearly installments of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic to claim his eighth seasonal victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League battling at the outstanding hosting Port City Raceway.

Going through a strong split-field of forty-five entries on the prelim night one of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Giveback Classic would find Cody Barnes set the quick qualifying time with a time of 10.174-seconds. Brant Woods, Chris Andrews, Darren Brown, Brody McLaughlin, and Justin Robison would each emerge victoriously in heat racing action with Kale Drake, Steven Snyder Jr, Jett Nunley, and Brant Woods all earning wins in qualifier competitions as Gunnar Pio and Daison Pursley would gain the semi-feature wins.

Flying onto the smooth Port City Raceway surface for Preliminary Night One feature racing for the opening night of the 2024 Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic would see the high point qualifier Steven Snyder Jr battle outside front-row contender Cody Barnes as the green flew with Steven Snyder Jr holding the front of the field with Kale Drake, Cody Barnes, Jett Nunley, and Frank Flud all staying close inside the early contending top five as a lap six caution would bunch the field back together.

Restarting in a smooth Honest Abe Choose Cone refire with Snyder low and Drake high side, Steven Snyder Jr would protect the top spot with perfection with Kale Drake sticking in second as Frank Flud, Jett Nunley, and Brant Woods all battled for the final podium placement.

Reforming the pack after a trio of mid-event cautions, Steven Snyder Jr would continue to set the pace around a speedy Port City Raceway ahead of Kale Drake guarding second as KJ Snow would begin to stalk the leading pair while keeping Frank Flud and Jett Nunley at bay inside the top five with Brecken Reese, Brant Woods, Daison Pursley, Gunnar Pio, and Justin Robison kept it close inside the running top ten at the half way point.

Never wavering through a long green flag run, Steven Snyder Jr would keep the prized position over a late race restart to capture his thirteenth career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Kale Drake would finish in the closely contended second spot from starting third with KJ Snow finalizing the podium placements and auto-lock-in spots for Saturday.

“I was feeling good around the bottom early trying to keep Kale behind me then moved to the top around the lap ten restart and felt fast but almost like it was getting tricky late with the exit of two going all the way to the wall,” said Steven Snyder Jr in the Port City Raceway victory lane for Preliminary Night One of the Oklahoman KKM Giveback Classic. Adding, “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into Saturday”.

Driving close to the lead pack all night, Frank Flud would place fourth as Gunnar Pio rounded out the top five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Preliminary Night One of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Giveback Classic | 10/17/24:

Eibach Racing Quick Qualifying Time: 49-Cody Barnes(10.174)

Hyper Racing Heat Race One Winner: 12J-Brant Woods

Victory Fuel Heat Race Two Winner: 11B-Chris Andrews

Rush Race Gear Heat Race Three Winner: 11C-Darren Brown

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat Race Four Winner: 59-Brody McLaughlin

Driven Midwest Heat Race Five Winner: 19J-Justin Robison

Driven Midwest Qualifier One Winner: 71M-Kale Drake

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifier Two Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

PageKC Qualifier Three Winner: 14J-Jett Nunley

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier Four Winner: 12J-Brant Woods

Victory Fuel Semi-Feature One Winner: 28P-Gunnar Pio

Rush Race Gear Semi Feature Two Winner: 86-Daison Pursley

Hyper Racing High Point Qualifier: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 89-KJ Snow(+13)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Eibach Racing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 71M-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 89-KJ Snow[16]; 4. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 5. 28P-Gunnar Pio[17]; 6. 14J-Jett Nunley[5]; 7. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]; 8. 24S-Colby Sokol[13]; 9. 71-Jeffrey Newell[14]; 10. 24G-Greyson Springer[9]; 11. 86-Daison Pursley[18]; 12. 99K-Seth Stenzel[15]; 13. 19J-Justin Robison[22]; 14. 99B-Robbie Smith[19]; 15. 12J-Brant Woods[6]; 16. 28H-Chelby Hinton[11]; 17. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[12]; 18. 11C-Darren Brown[8]; 19. 49-Cody Barnes[2]; 20. 66-Jayden Clay[21]; 21. 12-Cameron Paul[10]; 22. 83-Cullen Hutchison[20].

Victory Fuel B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28P-Gunnar Pio[1]; 2. 99B-Robbie Smith[2]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[3]; 4. 94-Hayden Wise[7]; 5. 32B-Jason Tessier[14]; 6. 97-Brandon Lewis[11]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[6]; 8. 42-Ashley Afdahl[15]; 9. 2B-Brandon Boggs[8]; 10. 16C-Sam Coleman[12]; 11. 126-Autumn Criste[4]; 12. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[10]; 13. 23-Journey Hunt[13]; 14. 95-Nathan Ward[9]; 15. 11B-Chris Andrews[5].

Rush Race Gear B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 86-Daison Pursley[3]; 2. 83-Cullen Hutchison[1]; 3. 19J-Justin Robison[2]; 4. 29S-Blake Scott[10]; 5. 5P-Luke Porter[7]; 6. 15-Jase Randolph[12]; 7. 67-Randy Wagnon Jr[5]; 8. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[4]; 9. 98-Ed Libonati[6]; 10. 20B-Chase Bolf[14]; 11. 74-Robby Brockman[11]; 12. 44-Jack Kassik[8]; 13. 86B-Dustin Tessier[13]; 14. 55-Chance Ullstrom[9].

Hyper Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12J-Brant Woods[1]; 2. 83-Cullen Hutchison[3]; 3. 49-Cody Barnes[4]; 4. 28P-Gunnar Pio[2]; 5. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[6]; 6. 2B-Brandon Boggs[7]; 7. 29S-Blake Scott[9]; 8. 94-Hayden Wise[5]; 9. 23-Journey Hunt[8].

Victory Fuel Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11B-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 14J-Jett Nunley[2]; 3. 71M-Kale Drake[3]; 4. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 5. 86-Daison Pursley[6]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 7. 67-Randy Wagnon Jr[7]; 8. 44-Jack Kassik[9]; 9. 86B-Dustin Tessier[8].

Rush Race Gear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11C-Darren Brown[2]; 2. 24S-Colby Sokol[1]; 3. 24G-Greyson Springer[3]; 4. 12-Cameron Paul[4]; 5. 126-Autumn Criste[5]; 6. 99B-Robbie Smith[6]; 7. 97-Brandon Lewis[9]; 8. 16C-Sam Coleman[8]; 9. 74-Robby Brockman[7].

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 89-KJ Snow[2]; 4. 99K-Seth Stenzel[3]; 5. 12C-Chase Spicola[5]; 6. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[6]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[7]; 8. 32B-Jason Tessier[9]; 9. 42-Ashley Afdahl[8].

Driven Midwest Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19J-Justin Robison[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 3. 28H-Chelby Hinton[3]; 4. 71-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 5. 98-Ed Libonati[1]; 6. 95-Nathan Ward[7]; 7. 55-Chance Ullstrom[8]; 8. 20B-Chase Bolf[9]; 9. 15-Jase Randolph[6].

Driven Midwest Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71M-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 28H-Chelby Hinton[1]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[3]; 4. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 5. 89-KJ Snow[5]; 6. 86-Daison Pursley[7]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[9]; 8. 98-Ed Libonati[6]; 9. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[8]; 10. (DNS) 15-Jase Randolph.

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 2. 24G-Greyson Springer[2]; 3. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 6. 126-Autumn Criste[6]; 7. 94-Hayden Wise[8]; 8. 29S-Blake Scott[9]; 9. 74-Robby Brockman[10]; 10. 11B-Chris Andrews[1].

PageKC Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 14J-Jett Nunley[2]; 2. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[1]; 3. 49-Cody Barnes[4]; 4. 99B-Robbie Smith[7]; 5. 28P-Gunnar Pio[5]; 6. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[6]; 7. 55-Chance Ullstrom[9]; 8. 95-Nathan Ward[8]; 9. 16C-Sam Coleman[10]; 10. 19J-Justin Robison[3].

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 12J-Brant Woods[2]; 2. 71-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 3. 12-Cameron Paul[3]; 4. 99K-Seth Stenzel[1]; 5. 67-Randy Wagnon Jr[8]; 6. 44-Jack Kassik[10]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[6]; 8. 2B-Brandon Boggs[7]; 9. 97-Brandon Lewis[9]; 10. 83-Cullen Hutchison[4].

Eibach Racing Qualifying: 1. 49-Cody Barnes, 00:10.174[17]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.199[28]; 3. 12-Cameron Paul, 00:10.242[9]; 4. 81-Frank Flud, 00:10.246[39]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:10.257[4]; 6. 83-Cullen Hutchison, 00:10.306[7]; 7. 71M-Kale Drake, 00:10.323[23]; 8. 24G-Greyson Springer, 00:10.343[11]; 9. 99K-Seth Stenzel, 00:10.360[32]; 10. 28H-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.367[10]; 11. 28P-Gunnar Pio, 00:10.370[33]; 12. 14J-Jett Nunley, 00:10.374[2]; 13. 11C-Darren Brown, 00:10.380[8]; 14. 89-KJ Snow, 00:10.386[15]; 15. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:10.399[18]; 16. 12J-Brant Woods, 00:10.403[31]; 17. 11B-Chris Andrews, 00:10.406[43]; 18. 24S-Colby Sokol, 00:10.417[1]; 19. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 00:10.418[40]; 20. 98-Ed Libonati, 00:10.418[25]; 21. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.430[30]; 22. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:10.435[16]; 23. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:10.438[5]; 24. 12C-Chase Spicola, 00:10.441[19]; 25. 71-Jeffrey Newell, 00:10.444[12]; 26. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 00:10.445[42]; 27. 86-Daison Pursley, 00:10.466[41]; 28. 99B-Robbie Smith, 00:10.494[13]; 29. 43E-Eddie Hamblen, 00:10.511[6]; 30. 15-Jase Randolph, 00:10.547[36]; 31. 2B-Brandon Boggs, 00:10.618[34]; 32. 67-Randy Wagnon Jr, 00:10.639[38]; 33. 74-Robby Brockman, 00:10.698[45]; 34. 5P-Luke Porter, 00:10.706[26]; 35. 95-Nathan Ward, 00:10.713[27]; 36. 23-Journey Hunt, 00:10.757[35]; 37. 86B-Dustin Tessier, 00:10.757[3]; 38. 16C-Sam Coleman, 00:10.807[29]; 39. 42-Ashley Afdahl, 00:10.866[14]; 40. 55-Chance Ullstrom, 00:10.912[20]; 41. 29S-Blake Scott, 00:10.913[21]; 42. 44-Jack Kassik, 00:10.928[22]; 43. 97-Brandon Lewis, 00:11.002[37]; 44. 32B-Jason Tessier, 00:11.182[44]; 45. 20B-Chase Bolf, 00:12.240[24].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Giveback Classic events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.