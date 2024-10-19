B.J. Robinson Continues Hot Hand in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Action with Texarkana 67 Speedway Win

- Advertisement -

TEXARKANA, Ark. (10/18/24) – Taking control of the lead on lap 20, B.J. Robinson paced the remainder of Friday night’s feature at Texarkana 67 Speedway en route to his third COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) victory in his last five starts.

Robinson powered around leader Shane Hebert at the ¼-mile oval to pick up the $5,000 win during the track’s First Responders Night.

“I don’t know necessarily that it’s hitting our stride, finally just had some stuff go our way,” B.J. Robinson said in Victory Lane. “(We’ve) been working hard all year, there’s several races we feel like we should’ve won and didn’t capitalize. Either something broke or the driver made a stupid mistake … I had to bide my time (in passing Shane Hebert) … I could see that Hebert was getting tight. I just knew I had to get the right opportunity or caution.”

Shane Hebert started the night by setting fast time in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying before winning Dixon Road U-Pull-It Heat Race #1 to earn the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award for the feature.

Hebert and Robinson brought the field to the green flag with Hebert racing to the early lead. Robinson pursued Hebert until lap 20, when the Bossier City, Louisiana racer piloted to the lead exiting turn four.

Robinson led the remainder of the way to collect his third series win of the year and the sixth of his career by 1.154 seconds over third-starting Jon Mitchell.

With the win Robinson is just 15 points behind Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Logan Martin for the lead in the standings with just one event remaining. Morgan Bagley is third in the standings 31 markers removed from the lead.

Chandler Petty earned the MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger Award for passing 14 competitors to finish eighth.

The curtain comes down on the 2024 CCSDS season on Saturday, October 19 as the series thunders into Super Bee Speedway for the $10,000-to-win, 31st annual Spooky 50. Sharing the night’s spotlight will be Street Stocks, Limiteds, Sportsters, Pro Mods, and Factory Stocks.

Grandstand admission (ages 9-and-up) is $25 with children (ages 8-and-under) free. Pit admission (ages 9-and-up) is $40 with children (ages 8-and-under free.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. CT with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7 p.m.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com.

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 18, 2024

Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 1-BJ Robinson[2]; 2. 5-Jon Mitchell[3]; 3. 9-Shane Hebert[1]; 4. 36-Logan Martin[5]; 5. 86B-Kyle Beard[7]; 6. 14M-Morgan Bagley[8]; 7. 17-Jarret Stuckey[6]; 8. 47P-Chandler Petty[22]; 9. 12-Scott Crigler[20]; 10. 66-Eli Ross[11]; 11. B17-Brandon Ball[14]; 12. T2-Terry Henson[17]; 13. (DNF) 15-Clayton Stuckey[15]; 14. (DNF) 5V-Austin Vincent[23]; 15. (DNF) 16H-Wesley Hamilton[19]; 16. (DNF) 14JR-Michael King Jr[12]; 17. (DNF) 29-Keith Hammett[4]; 18. (DNF) 5C-Brad Couch[10]; 19. (DNF) GT1-Kyle Cummings[13]; 20. (DNF) 88-Chance Mann[16]; 21. (DNF) 2-Charlie Cole[21]; 22. (DNS) 18-Shannon Parker; 23. (DNS) 7JR-Shane Stephens

DNS: Tommy Surrett, Derrick Nichols

Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Shane Hebert (13.857 sec.)

Dixon Road U-Pull-It Heat Race #1 Winner: Shane Hebert

Comprehensive Motorsports Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

MI Truck Center Heat Race #3 Winner: Jon Mitchell

P&W Sales B-Main Winners: NA

Lap Leaders: Shane Hebert (1-19), B.J. Robinson (20-40)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Shane Hebert

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Chandler Petty (22nd-to-8th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Clayton Stuckey

Series Provisionals: NA

COMP Cams Top Performer: B.J. Robinson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball