Jake Nail Nabs POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Giveback Classic Preliminary Night Two Win

Tulsa, OK. (10/18/24) Jake Nail would patiently fashion a near perfect drive and lead the final nine laps to win Preliminary Night Two of the annual yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic to claim his first career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting Port City Raceway.

Going through a strong split-field of forty-eight entries on the prelim night Two of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Giveback Classic would find Kole Kirkman set the quick qualifying time with a time of 10.641 seconds. Cannon McIntosh, Colton Robinson, Jake Nail, Levi Henderson, and Phillip Cordova would each emerge victorious in heat racing action with Jake Nail, Connor Lee, Max Crabdree, and Mack Leopard all earning wins in qualifier competitions as Matt Carr and Brian Carber would gain the semi-feature victories.

Flying onto the smooth Port City Raceway surface for Preliminary Night Two feature racing for the second night of the 2024 Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic would see the high point qualifier Kole Kirkman battle outside front-row contender Jake Nail as the green flew with Kirkman holding the front of the field as Cruz Dickerson, Cannon McIntosh, Jake Nail, and Connor Lee all kept close inside the early contending top five.

Commanding the front of the field in a near dominate fashion, Kole Kirkman would extent over a two-second advantage ahead of Cannon McIntosh maneuvering into the runner up running spot with Cruz Dickerson, Jake Nail, and Jett Barnes staying within the top five entering lap traffic as caution would bunch the pack back together on lap thirteen.

Restarting in an Honest Abe Choose Cone field refire, Kole Kirkman would defend the preferred position hitting the half way point leading a quickly gaining Jake Nail as Cannon McIntosh and Kris Carroll kept Cruz Dickerson to round out the top five with Connor Lee, Jett Yantis, Jett Barnes, Russ Disinger, and Jake Andreotti ran inside the top ten.

Overtaking for the top spot on lap twenty-two in a flurry on on-track action, Jake Nail would score the lead with Kris Carroll followed suite into the second spot as Cruz Dickerson would sweep into the running third place and Kole Kirkman recovered to fourth and Cannon McIntosh stayed inside the top five with caution showing with only four laps remaining.

Setting the stage for late-race dramatics, Jake Nail would prevail and hold steady up front for his first career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Cruz Dickerson would finish in the closely contended second spot from starting third with Kris Carroll finalizing the podium placements and last auto-lock-in spot for Saturday at the line.

“The bottom was so good early and I knew I just had to bide my time, I adjusted the shocks under red and that was the change that won the race,” said Jake Nail in the Port City Raceway victory lane for Preliminary Night Two of the Oklahoman KKM Giveback Classic. Adding, “Track was tricky but this car was on a rail tonight and I couldn’t do any of this without everyone on this team”.

Early leader Kole Kirkman would place fourth as Russ Disinger advanced nine spots to round out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Preliminary Night Two of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Giveback Classic | 10/18/24:

Eibach Racing Quick Qualifying Time: 78-Kole Kirkman(10.641)

Hyper Racing Heat Race One Winner: 14-Cannon McIntosh

Victory Fuel Heat Race Two Winner: 34-Colton Robinson

Rush Race Gear Heat Race Three Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat Race Four Winner: 38-Levi Henderson

Driven Midwest Heat Race Five Winner: 7C-Phillip Cordova

Driven Midwest Qualifier One Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifier Two Winner: 1H-Connor Lee

Page KC Qualifier Three Winner: 88M-Max Crabdree

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier Four Winner: 87-Mack Leopard

Victory Fuel Semi-Feature Winner: 93-Matt Carr

Rush Race Gear Semi-Feature Two Winner: 8C-Brian Carber

Hyper Racing High Point Qualifier: 78-Kole Kirkman

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 71K-Gavin Miller(+10)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Eibach Racing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[2]; 2. 33-Cruz Dickerson[3]; 3. 5-Kris Carroll[7]; 4. 78-Kole Kirkman[1]; 5. 39-Russ Disinger[14]; 6. 1H-Connor Lee[8]; 7. 29-Jake Andreotti[6]; 8. 4-Jett Yantis[4]; 9. 8C-Brian Carber[18]; 10. 71K-Gavin Miller[20]; 11. 7C-Phillip Cordova[13]; 12. 87-Mack Leopard[11]; 13. 25S-Justis Sokol[19]; 14. 92K-Justin Simpson[15]; 15. 14T-Tylen Trammell[16]; 16. 88M-Max Crabdree[10]; 17. 28-Austin Ullstrom[21]; 18. 34-Colton Robinson[12]; 19. 72-Jett Barnes[9]; 20. 14-Cannon McIntosh[5]; 21. 93-Matt Carr[17]; 22. 1V-Johnny Boland[22].

Victory Fuel B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Carr[2]; 2. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 3. 28-Austin Ullstrom[5]; 4. 48-TJ Smith[1]; 5. 5C-Cooper Miller[11]; 6. 67Z-Cody Jessop[9]; 7. 32-Trey Marcham[7]; 8. 21E-Enzo Spicola[8]; 9. 38-Levi Henderson[4]; 10. 81X-Jace Park[10]; 11. 52-Hayden Mabe[12]; 12. 41-Colton Hardy[16]; 13. 25J-Delaney Jost[14]; 14. 9-Matt Moore[6]; 15. 10P-Brian Potter[13]; 16. 23B-Ryker Pace[15].

Rush Race Gear B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 8C-Brian Carber[1]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[2]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[6]; 4. 25-Kyle Spence[4]; 5. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[3]; 6. 32T-Jonathan Beason[7]; 7. 83W-Jim Woods[10]; 8. 11-Laydon Pearson[5]; 9. 44K-Cory Kelley[8]; 10. 12K-Caleb Woodard[11]; 11. 25C-Jordan Kluver[12]; 12. 43-Parker Perry[14]; 13. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[9]; 14. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[15]; 15. 51G-Grant Schaadt[13]; 16. 20-Chuck Morris[16].

Hyper Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 78-Kole Kirkman[4]; 3. 29-Jake Andreotti[3]; 4. 28-Austin Ullstrom[6]; 5. 25-Kyle Spence[5]; 6. 9-Matt Moore[8]; 7. 1V-Johnny Boland[7]; 8. 10P-Brian Potter[9]; 9. 23B-Ryker Pace[10]; 10. 52-Hayden Mabe[1].

Victory Fuel Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Colton Robinson[1]; 2. 8C-Brian Carber[3]; 3. 39-Russ Disinger[6]; 4. 48-TJ Smith[2]; 5. 72-Jett Barnes[4]; 6. 25S-Justis Sokol[5]; 7. 81X-Jace Park[7]; 8. 12K-Caleb Woodard[8]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[10]; 10. 41-Colton Hardy[9].

Rush Race Gear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[2]; 2. 33-Cruz Dickerson[4]; 3. 93-Matt Carr[1]; 4. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[9]; 5. 83W-Jim Woods[7]; 6. 71K-Gavin Miller[8]; 7. 67Z-Cody Jessop[5]; 8. 5C-Cooper Miller[6]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[3]; 10. (DNS) 20-Chuck Morris.

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Levi Henderson[1]; 2. 1H-Connor Lee[5]; 3. 87-Mack Leopard[2]; 4. 88M-Max Crabdree[3]; 5. 92K-Justin Simpson[4]; 6. 32T-Jonathan Beason[8]; 7. 32-Trey Marcham[7]; 8. 25J-Delaney Jost[9]; 9. 44K-Cory Kelley[6].

Driven Midwest Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Phillip Cordova[1]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 3. 14T-Tylen Trammell[2]; 4. 5-Kris Carroll[4]; 5. 21E-Enzo Spicola[6]; 6. 11-Laydon Pearson[5]; 7. 25C-Jordan Kluver[8]; 8. 43-Parker Perry[9]; 9. 51G-Grant Schaadt[7].

Driven Midwest Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[3]; 2. 72-Jett Barnes[2]; 3. 78-Kole Kirkman[4]; 4. 7C-Phillip Cordova[1]; 5. 14T-Tylen Trammell[5]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[9]; 7. 32-Trey Marcham[10]; 8. 28-Austin Ullstrom[6]; 9. 67Z-Cody Jessop[8]; 10. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[7].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier2 (10 Laps): 1. 1H-Connor Lee[1]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 3. 34-Colton Robinson[2]; 4. 33-Cruz Dickerson[4]; 5. 48-TJ Smith[5]; 6. 9-Matt Moore[8]; 7. 25-Kyle Spence[6]; 8. 81X-Jace Park[9]; 9. 21E-Enzo Spicola[7]; 10. 25C-Jordan Kluver[10].

Page KC Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 88M-Max Crabdree[1]; 2. 29-Jake Andreotti[3]; 3. 71K-Gavin Miller[8]; 4. 25S-Justis Sokol[6]; 5. 92K-Justin Simpson[2]; 6. 93-Matt Carr[5]; 7. 44K-Cory Kelley[10]; 8. 5C-Cooper Miller[9]; 9. 8C-Brian Carber[4]; 10. 83W-Jim Woods[7].

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Mack Leopard[1]; 2. 5-Kris Carroll[3]; 3. 14-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[5]; 5. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]; 6. 11-Laydon Pearson[7]; 7. 32T-Jonathan Beason[8]; 8. 12K-Caleb Woodard[10]; 9. 38-Levi Henderson[2]; 10. 52-Hayden Mabe[9].

Eibach Racing Qualifying: 1. 78-Kole Kirkman, 00:10.641[37]; 2. 72-Jett Barnes, 00:10.691[9]; 3. 33-Cruz Dickerson, 00:10.801[26]; 4. 92K-Justin Simpson, 00:10.824[17]; 5. 5-Kris Carroll, 00:10.837[6]; 6. 29-Jake Andreotti, 00:10.840[47]; 7. 8C-Brian Carber, 00:10.875[19]; 8. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 00:10.877[21]; 9. 88M-Max Crabdree, 00:10.884[15]; 10. 4-Jett Yantis, 00:10.915[30]; 11. 14-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.919[39]; 12. 48-TJ Smith, 00:10.923[22]; 13. 14R-Jake Nail, 00:10.934[41]; 14. 87-Mack Leopard, 00:10.939[33]; 15. 14T-Tylen Trammell, 00:10.941[10]; 16. 52-Hayden Mabe, 00:10.944[24]; 17. 34-Colton Robinson, 00:10.947[23]; 18. 93-Matt Carr, 00:10.957[14]; 19. 38-Levi Henderson, 00:10.958[48]; 20. 7C-Phillip Cordova, 00:10.966[11]; 21. 25-Kyle Spence, 00:10.967[27]; 22. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:10.979[45]; 23. 67Z-Cody Jessop, 00:10.990[7]; 24. 1H-Connor Lee, 00:10.998[42]; 25. 11-Laydon Pearson, 00:11.002[25]; 26. 28-Austin Ullstrom, 00:11.011[8]; 27. 39-Russ Disinger, 00:11.013[12]; 28. 5C-Cooper Miller, 00:11.029[20]; 29. 44K-Cory Kelley, 00:11.029[28]; 30. 21E-Enzo Spicola, 00:11.057[32]; 31. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:11.069[34]; 32. 81X-Jace Park, 00:11.081[5]; 33. 83W-Jim Woods, 00:11.110[29]; 34. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:11.112[1]; 35. 51G-Grant Schaadt, 00:11.129[43]; 36. 9-Matt Moore, 00:11.132[3]; 37. 12K-Caleb Woodard, 00:11.153[13]; 38. 71K-Gavin Miller, 00:11.165[2]; 39. 32T-Jonathan Beason, 00:11.203[4]; 40. 25C-Jordan Kluver, 00:11.204[46]; 41. 10P-Brian Potter, 00:11.212[18]; 42. 41-Colton Hardy, 00:11.220[35]; 43. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar, 00:11.222[31]; 44. 25J-Delaney Jost, 00:11.293[44]; 45. 43-Parker Perry, 00:11.293[36]; 46. 23B-Ryker Pace, 00:11.352[38]; 47. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 00:11.437[40]; 48. 20-Chuck Morris, 10:00.000[16].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Giveback Classic events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.