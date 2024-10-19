Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Reveals 2025 Schedule and More!

HomeDirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Reveals 2025 Schedule and More!

Lucas Oil Late Model Series
BATAVIA, Ohio (October 18, 2024)– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is gearing up for the most electrifying season of its history in 2025!

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, officials unveiled several significant announcements about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for 2025. These included a multi-year partnership with FloRacing, enhancements to the tour’s points fund and winners circle program, and the entire schedule for 2025.

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and FloRacing Expand Partnership

FloSports and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series have entered a multi-year extension that will keep FloRacing as the series’ exclusive streaming partner.

 

As part of the agreement, FloRacing will also serve as the series presenting sponsor, with full integration and promotion across all events as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, presented by FloRacing, starting in 2025.

 

“FloRacing is the essential destination for motorsports fans, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is a large part of why,” said Michael Rigsby, GM of FloRacing. “By extending our agreement and elevating our brand as a presenting sponsor, we’re reinforcing our commitment to the series and to our many fans across the globe.”

 

2025 Points Fund Receives Massive Boost

Over a quarter million dollars has been invested in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP for 2025 – bringing the total season-long points fund to over $1.3 million.

 

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Nationals champion will receive an industry-leading $250,000 in 2025, while the top five drivers in the final standings will each earn a minimum of $100,000.

 

2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Points Fund: 1. $250,000, 2. $200,000, 3. $150,000, 4.$125,000, 5. $100,000, 6. $80,000, 7. $60,000, 8. $55,000, 9. $50,000, 10. $45,000, 11. $40,000, 12. $35,000, 13. $30,000, 14. $25,000, 15. $20,000

 

Points Fund: $1,265,000

Chase Bonuses: $66,000

Grand Total: $1,331,000

Increase of $281,000

 

Increase to Winners Circle Program

In addition to the points fund, the tour’s winners circle program has also received a significant investment to support a roster of 15 full-time drivers in 2025, up from 12 positions in previous years.

 

The highest eligible 15 drivers in the championship point standings will receive a minimum of $700 per venue. The top four drivers from the previous season’s Chase for the Championship will receive a minimum of $1,000. The winners circle program is paid in addition to any purse money earned on the track.

 

2025 Schedule Revealed

The 2025 edition of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is poised to visit 25 different venues across 16 states. The 2025 schedule features 58 action-packed events – including 23 events that boast $25,000 or more for the winner.

 

Many events will see significant purse increases in 2025. Over a whopping $800,000 in additional A-Main purse money will be up for grabs in 2025 compared to 2024.

 

The purse for a stand-alone Friday event has increased from $12,000 to $15,000 to win, while the purse for stand-alone Saturday events has increased from $15,000 to $25,000 to win.

 

Eagle Raceway’s High Bank Heist becomes a three-day event in May that features two preliminary nights, each paying $10,000 to win ahead of a $50,000 finale on Saturday. The 33rd Annual Show-Me 100 moves to $75,000 to win Saturday’s 100-lap finale. Knoxville Raceway has increased their preliminary events to $10,000 to win, while Saturday’s Knoxville Late Model Nationals finale also increases to $75,000 to win.

 

The full 2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule can be viewed below or at www.lucasdirt.com/schedules.

 

“From beginning to end, we’ve built a schedule that balances tradition with excitement,” said Rick Schwallie, Director of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “The increased investment into our points fund and other programs reflects the dedication of Lucas Oil and our great partners to the growth and success of our tour. The series is committed to rewarding its competitors at the highest level while giving fans action-packed weekly events as the nation’s top drivers battle it out.”

 

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

 

2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:

Date – Track – Event – Location – To Win

Jan 14 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – Practice

Jan 15 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $7,000

Jan 16 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $10,000

Jan 17 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $12,000

Jan 18 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $25,000

Jan 29 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – Practice

Jan 30 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – $10,000

Jan 31 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – $12,000

Feb 1 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – $15,000

Feb 3 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – Practice

Feb 4 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $7,000

Feb 5 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $10,000

Feb 6 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $10,000

Feb 7 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $12,000

Feb 8 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $25,000

Mar 21 – Atomic Speedway – Buckeye Spring 50 – Chillicothe, OH – $15,000

Mar 22 – Brownstown Speedway – Indiana Icebreaker – Brownstown, IN – $25,000

Apr 25 – Georgetown Speedway – The Melvin L. Joseph Memorial – Georgetown, DE – $20,049

Apr 26 – Hagerstown Speedway – Conococheague 50 – Hagerstown, MD – $25,000

Apr 27 – Port Royal Speedway – Battle in the Borough – Port Royal, PA – $10,000

May 2 – Circle City Raceway – – Indianapolis, IN – $15,000

May 3 – Florence Speedway – 39th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial  – Union, KY – $25,000

May 9 – Farmer City Raceway – Farmer City 74 – Farmer City, IL – $25,000

May 10 – Fairbury Speedway – FALS Spring Shootout  – Fairbury, IL – $30,000

May 15 – Eagle Raceway – Malvern Bank Presents High Bank Heist – Eagle, NE – $10,000

May 16 – Eagle Raceway – Malvern Bank Presents High Bank Heist – Eagle, NE – $10,000

May 17 – Eagle Raceway – Malvern Bank Presents High Bank Heist – Eagle, NE – $50,000

May 22 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 12th Annual Cowboy Classic  – Wheatland, MO – $10,000

May 23 – Lucas Oil Speedway – The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson  – Wheatland, MO – $10,000

May 24 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 33rd Annual Show-Me 100  – Wheatland, MO – $75,000

Jun 13 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Mountain Moonshine Classic – Maryville, TN – $10,000

Jun 14 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Mountain Moonshine Classic – Maryville, TN – $30,000

Jun 19 – Lernerville Speedway – 19th Annual Firecracker 100 – Sarver, PA – $5,000 x2

Jun 20 – Lernerville Speedway – 19th Annual Firecracker 100 – Sarver, PA – $5,000 x2

Jun 21 – Lernerville Speedway – 19th Annual Firecracker 100 – Sarver, PA – $50,000

Jul 4 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Independence 50 – Portsmouth, OH – $25,000

Jul 5 – Muskingum County Speedway – Freedom 60 – Zanesville, OH – $25,000

Jul 10 – 34 Raceway – – Burlington, IA – $15,000

Jul 11 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 19th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Wheatland, MO – $15,000

Jul 12 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 19th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Wheatland, MO – $25,000

Jul 15 – Shelby County Speedway – Kosiski Family 53 – Harlan, IA – $25,053

Jul 17 – Huset’s Speedway – 15th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals  – Brandon, SD – $10,000

Jul 18 – Huset’s Speedway – 15th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals  – Brandon, SD – $10,000

Jul 19 – Huset’s Speedway – 15th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals  – Brandon, SD – $75,000

Aug 7 – Florence Speedway – 43rd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Union, KY – $6,000 x2

Aug 8 – Florence Speedway – 43rd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Union, KY – $6,000 x2

Aug 9 – Florence Speedway – 43rd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Union, KY – $75,000

Aug 15 – Batesville Motor Speedway – 33rd Annual Topless 100 – Batesville, AR – $5,000 x2

Aug 16 – Batesville Motor Speedway – 33rd Annual Topless 100 – Batesville, AR – $50,000

Aug 22 – Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River – Port Royal, PA – $10,000

Aug 23 – Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River – Port Royal, PA – $50,000

Aug 29 – Lernerville Speedway – 57th Annual Hillbilly Hundred  – Sarver, PA – $10,000

Aug 30 – Lernerville Speedway – 57th Annual Hillbilly Hundred  – Sarver, PA – $30,000

Sep 18 – Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville, IA – $10,000

Sep 19 – Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville, IA – $10,000

Sep 20 – Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville, IA – $75,000

Sep 26 – Brownstown Speedway – 4th Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – Brownstown, IN – $10,000

Sep 27 – Brownstown Speedway – 46th Annual Jackson 100 – Brownstown, IN – $50,000

Oct 3 – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – 37th Annual Pittsburgher – Imperial, PA -$10,000

Oct 4 – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – 37th Annual Pittsburgher – Imperial, PA -$50,000

Oct 17 – Eldora Speedway – 45th Annual Dirt Track World Championship  – Rossburg, OH – Prelim

Oct 18 – Eldora Speedway – 45th Annual Dirt Track World Championship  – Rossburg, OH – $100,000
About Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Founded in 2005, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showcases the talents of the top dirt late model drivers from across the country. In 2024, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction 63 events across 16 states, including some of the biggest marquee events in the industry, providing dirt slinging, sideways, door-to-door racing action lap after lap.

 

The series receives national exposure through a television package streamed live via FloRacing, with select broadcasts on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

 

The in your face excitement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is second to none in motorsports. For more information, including the latest news, tour schedule, driver information, and more, visit the official website at: www.LucasDirt.com.
©