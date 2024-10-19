Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Reveals 2025 Schedule and More!

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 18, 2024)– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is gearing up for the most electrifying season of its history in 2025! At a press conference on Friday afternoon, officials unveiled several significant announcements about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for 2025. These included a multi-year partnership with FloRacing, enhancements to the tour’s points fund and winners circle program, and the entire schedule for 2025. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and FloRacing Expand Partnership FloSports and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series have entered a multi-year extension that will keep FloRacing as the series’ exclusive streaming partner. As part of the agreement, FloRacing will also serve as the series presenting sponsor, with full integration and promotion across all events as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, presented by FloRacing, starting in 2025. “FloRacing is the essential destination for motorsports fans, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is a large part of why,” said Michael Rigsby, GM of FloRacing. “By extending our agreement and elevating our brand as a presenting sponsor, we’re reinforcing our commitment to the series and to our many fans across the globe.” 2025 Points Fund Receives Massive Boost Over a quarter million dollars has been invested in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP for 2025 – bringing the total season-long points fund to over $1.3 million. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Nationals champion will receive an industry-leading $250,000 in 2025, while the top five drivers in the final standings will each earn a minimum of $100,000. 2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Points Fund: 1. $250,000, 2. $200,000, 3. $150,000, 4.$125,000, 5. $100,000, 6. $80,000, 7. $60,000, 8. $55,000, 9. $50,000, 10. $45,000, 11. $40,000, 12. $35,000, 13. $30,000, 14. $25,000, 15. $20,000 Points Fund: $1,265,000 Chase Bonuses: $66,000 Grand Total: $1,331,000 Increase of $281,000 Increase to Winners Circle Program In addition to the points fund, the tour’s winners circle program has also received a significant investment to support a roster of 15 full-time drivers in 2025, up from 12 positions in previous years. The highest eligible 15 drivers in the championship point standings will receive a minimum of $700 per venue. The top four drivers from the previous season’s Chase for the Championship will receive a minimum of $1,000. The winners circle program is paid in addition to any purse money earned on the track. 2025 Schedule Revealed The 2025 edition of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is poised to visit 25 different venues across 16 states. The 2025 schedule features 58 action-packed events – including 23 events that boast $25,000 or more for the winner. Many events will see significant purse increases in 2025. Over a whopping $800,000 in additional A-Main purse money will be up for grabs in 2025 compared to 2024. The purse for a stand-alone Friday event has increased from $12,000 to $15,000 to win, while the purse for stand-alone Saturday events has increased from $15,000 to $25,000 to win. Eagle Raceway’s High Bank Heist becomes a three-day event in May that features two preliminary nights, each paying $10,000 to win ahead of a $50,000 finale on Saturday. The 33rd Annual Show-Me 100 moves to $75,000 to win Saturday’s 100-lap finale. Knoxville Raceway has increased their preliminary events to $10,000 to win, while Saturday’s Knoxville Late Model Nationals finale also increases to $75,000 to win. The full 2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule can be viewed below or at www.lucasdirt.com/schedules. “From beginning to end, we’ve built a schedule that balances tradition with excitement,” said Rick Schwallie, Director of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “The increased investment into our points fund and other programs reflects the dedication of Lucas Oil and our great partners to the growth and success of our tour. The series is committed to rewarding its competitors at the highest level while giving fans action-packed weekly events as the nation’s top drivers battle it out.” For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com. 2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule: Date – Track – Event – Location – To Win Jan 14 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – Practice Jan 15 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $7,000 Jan 16 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $10,000 Jan 17 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $12,000 Jan 18 – Golden Isles Speedway – Super Bowl of Racing – Brunswick, GA – $25,000 Jan 29 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – Practice Jan 30 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – $10,000 Jan 31 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – $12,000 Feb 1 – All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals – Lake City, FL – $15,000 Feb 3 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – Practice Feb 4 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $7,000 Feb 5 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $10,000 Feb 6 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $10,000 Feb 7 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $12,000 Feb 8 – Ocala Speedway – Winter Nationals – Ocala, FL – $25,000 Mar 21 – Atomic Speedway – Buckeye Spring 50 – Chillicothe, OH – $15,000 Mar 22 – Brownstown Speedway – Indiana Icebreaker – Brownstown, IN – $25,000 Apr 25 – Georgetown Speedway – The Melvin L. Joseph Memorial – Georgetown, DE – $20,049 Apr 26 – Hagerstown Speedway – Conococheague 50 – Hagerstown, MD – $25,000 Apr 27 – Port Royal Speedway – Battle in the Borough – Port Royal, PA – $10,000 May 2 – Circle City Raceway – – Indianapolis, IN – $15,000 May 3 – Florence Speedway – 39th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial – Union, KY – $25,000 May 9 – Farmer City Raceway – Farmer City 74 – Farmer City, IL – $25,000 May 10 – Fairbury Speedway – FALS Spring Shootout – Fairbury, IL – $30,000 May 15 – Eagle Raceway – Malvern Bank Presents High Bank Heist – Eagle, NE – $10,000 May 16 – Eagle Raceway – Malvern Bank Presents High Bank Heist – Eagle, NE – $10,000 May 17 – Eagle Raceway – Malvern Bank Presents High Bank Heist – Eagle, NE – $50,000 May 22 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 12th Annual Cowboy Classic – Wheatland, MO – $10,000 May 23 – Lucas Oil Speedway – The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson – Wheatland, MO – $10,000 May 24 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 33rd Annual Show-Me 100 – Wheatland, MO – $75,000 Jun 13 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Mountain Moonshine Classic – Maryville, TN – $10,000 Jun 14 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Mountain Moonshine Classic – Maryville, TN – $30,000 Jun 19 – Lernerville Speedway – 19th Annual Firecracker 100 – Sarver, PA – $5,000 x2 Jun 20 – Lernerville Speedway – 19th Annual Firecracker 100 – Sarver, PA – $5,000 x2 Jun 21 – Lernerville Speedway – 19th Annual Firecracker 100 – Sarver, PA – $50,000 Jul 4 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Independence 50 – Portsmouth, OH – $25,000 Jul 5 – Muskingum County Speedway – Freedom 60 – Zanesville, OH – $25,000 Jul 10 – 34 Raceway – – Burlington, IA – $15,000 Jul 11 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 19th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Wheatland, MO – $15,000 Jul 12 – Lucas Oil Speedway – 19th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Wheatland, MO – $25,000 Jul 15 – Shelby County Speedway – Kosiski Family 53 – Harlan, IA – $25,053 Jul 17 – Huset’s Speedway – 15th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals – Brandon, SD – $10,000 Jul 18 – Huset’s Speedway – 15th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals – Brandon, SD – $10,000 Jul 19 – Huset’s Speedway – 15th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals – Brandon, SD – $75,000 Aug 7 – Florence Speedway – 43rd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Union, KY – $6,000 x2 Aug 8 – Florence Speedway – 43rd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Union, KY – $6,000 x2 Aug 9 – Florence Speedway – 43rd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Union, KY – $75,000 Aug 15 – Batesville Motor Speedway – 33rd Annual Topless 100 – Batesville, AR – $5,000 x2 Aug 16 – Batesville Motor Speedway – 33rd Annual Topless 100 – Batesville, AR – $50,000 Aug 22 – Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River – Port Royal, PA – $10,000 Aug 23 – Port Royal Speedway – The Rumble by the River – Port Royal, PA – $50,000 Aug 29 – Lernerville Speedway – 57th Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Sarver, PA – $10,000 Aug 30 – Lernerville Speedway – 57th Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Sarver, PA – $30,000 Sep 18 – Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville, IA – $10,000 Sep 19 – Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville, IA – $10,000 Sep 20 – Knoxville Raceway – Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville, IA – $75,000 Sep 26 – Brownstown Speedway – 4th Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – Brownstown, IN – $10,000 Sep 27 – Brownstown Speedway – 46th Annual Jackson 100 – Brownstown, IN – $50,000 Oct 3 – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – 37th Annual Pittsburgher – Imperial, PA -$10,000 Oct 4 – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – 37th Annual Pittsburgher – Imperial, PA -$50,000 Oct 17 – Eldora Speedway – 45th Annual Dirt Track World Championship – Rossburg, OH – Prelim Oct 18 – Eldora Speedway – 45th Annual Dirt Track World Championship – Rossburg, OH – $100,000