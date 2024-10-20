Jon Mitchell Collects $10,000 in CCSDS Spooky 50 Finale

- Advertisement -



Logan Martin Crowned the 2025 Season Champion

CHATHAM, La. (10/19/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) brought the curtain down on the 2024 season with the 31st annual Spooky 50 at Super Bee Speedway on Saturday night, where Jon Mitchell raced to his first series win since August 1, 2014.

Mitchell made a clean sweep of the night’s program to snare the $10,000 top prize at the Louisiana oval. Meanwhile, with a sixth-place finish Logan Martin was crowned the series champion for the third time in his career.

“We’ve been on a dry spell for sure. I knew we had one coming here before long, we got a pretty good car here now,” Mitchell said. “This thing started getting one-lane there and I just tried not to mess up and take care of my right-rear tire. Man it feels good, I’m tellin’ ya it’s been a while, it makes you question yourself … man, to hang that big check in the shop is bigger than the money, to tell you the truth.”

Mitchell and Morgan Bagley brought the field to the green flag with Michell jumping to an early lead that he would never surrender. Bagley pursued the Texas racer throughout the 40-lap finale before settling for a second-place finish 0.713 seconds back. Clay Stuckey, Kyle Beard, and Shane Hebert rounded out the Top 5.

The win was the sixth series triumph of Mitchell’s career.

Kyle Beard was the MD Five Star Bodies Hard Charger Award recipient after advancing from 10th to fourth in the finale.

West Plains, Mo. competitor Logan Martin crossed the finish line in sixth to clinch his third series title. Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, Jon Mitchell, Kyle Beard, Scott Crigler, Clay Stuckey, Brandon Ball, Charlie Cole, Austin Vincent, Chance Mann, and Jarret Stuckey rounded out the Top 12 in the final standings.

Brandon Ball officially claimed the 2024 Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year honor.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 19, 2024

Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.)

Comprehensive Motorsports A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 5M-Jon Mitchell[1]; 2. 14M-Morgan Bagley[2]; 3. 15-Clayton Stuckey[3]; 4. 86B-Kyle Beard[10]; 5. 9-Shane Hebert[4]; 6. 36-Logan Martin[5]; 7. 3K-Tanner Kellick[9]; 8. B17-Brandon Ball[7]; 9. 7JR-Shane Stephens[15]; 10. 13N-Derrick Nichols[8]; 11. 1-BJ Robinson[12]; 12. 29-Keith Hammett[16]; 13. B89-Dakota Smith[18]; 14. 12-Scott Crigler[6]; 15. 11A-Bubba Mullins[20]; 16. T2-Terry Henson[19]; 17. 2-Charlie Cole[17]; 18. 88-Chance Mann[14]; 19. 7-David Payne[13]; 20. 5-Austin Vincent[11]

Entries: 20

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Shane Hebert (13.857 sec.)

American Built Machinery Heat Race #1 Winner: Shane Hebert

Rocket Chassis Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing Heat Race #3 Winner: Jon Mitchell

P&W Sales B-Main Winners: NA

Lap Leaders: Jon Mitchell (1-40)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Jon Mitchell

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Kyle Beard (10th-to-4th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Dakota Smith

Series Provisionals: NA

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jon Mitchell

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball