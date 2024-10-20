Kale Drake Drives to POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Giveback Classic Championship Night Victory

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/19/24) Kale Drake would continue his dream run of on-track excellence in the ‘Ride-or-Cash’ Eibach Racing Championship Night of the yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic to claim his second seasonal victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting of Port City Raceway by leading sixteen of the sixty-seven main event feature laps.

“Literally none of this would be possible without the people that believed in me since day one and this big check really helps out,” said Kale Drake taking the “Cash” in victory lane ceremonies.

Progressing through a strong full field of ninety-three entries set by preliminary night points to form lineups on Championship Night of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Giveback Classic would find Gavin Miller set the quick non-lock-in hot lap time with 9.830 seconds. Going through an alphabet soup of semi-features, Jake Andreotti and Brecken Reese would gain the b-feature wins with Brian Carber and Justin Simpson taking the c-feature checkers, as well as Matt Moore and Cody Jessop victorious in d-features and Ashley Afdahl earning the top spot in the e-feature.

Automatically locking into the main event through top three placements in preliminary night competitions as well as KKM Challenge event wins, setting the first four starting rows through a King of Port Pole-Shuffle with Jake Nail victorious over Steven Snyder Jr, Kale Drake, Kole Kirkman, Cruz Dickerson, Kris Carroll, Johnny Boland, and KJ Snow.

Increasing adrenaline onto the smooth Port City Raceway surface for Eibach Racing Championship Night feature racing for the opening night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic would see high-event qualifier Jake Nail battle outside front-row contender and point-leader Steven Snyder Jr as the green flew as Jake Nail holding the front of the field with Steven Snyder Jr, Kale Drake, Cruz Dickerson, and Johnny Boland all staying close inside the early contending top as the first caution would wave on lap seven to regroup the field.

Refiring smoothly in the Honest Abe Choose Cone to restart early in the feature, Jake Nail would set sail at the front of the field with Kale Drake maneuvering into the runner-up spot as Kole Kirkman followed behind in third as the quarter-way point on the feature approached rapidly as lap traffic began to come into play.

Increasing the drama with a lap twenty-eight caution to bunch the field back together, Jake Nail would continue to set a blistering pace at the point with Kale Drake and Kole Kirkman keeping pace as the top three began to separate from the field with Steven Snyder Jr, Colby Sokol, Cannon McIntosh, Cruz Dickerson, Jake Andreotti, Jett Barnes, and Brecken Reese within the top ten around the middle of the prestigious event.

Covering the coveted top spot, Jake Nail would continue to set the pace until heavy lap traffic occurred when Kale Drake would shoot to the top of the field with Colby Sokol following in the tire tracks into position two just as the leader of fifty-one laps Jake Nail would clip an infield tractor tire sending him flipping, driver would be okay yet unfortunately taking the speedster from competitions.

Resuming racing with Kale Drake leading would witness Gavin Miller running from a C-Feature advancement to battling into the runner-up spot with less than ten laps remaining as Cannon McIntosh rounded out the late podium of front-running contenders ahead of Colby Sokol and Kole Kirkman inside the opposing top five.

Adding to the spectacular feature, a late race caution would regroup the field with only a trio of laps remaining with Kale Drake holding steady up front for his fifth career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Gavin Miller would finish in the closely contended second spot from starting eighteenth with nineteenth-starting Cannon McIntosh finalizing the podium placements.

“This is unbelievable, this place means so much to me with the support of everyone that makes this possible,” said Kale Drake in the Port City Raceway victory lane for Championship Night of the Sooner State KKM Giveback Classic. Adding, “It was a super dominate bottom track and I happened to see them move the tires down before the feature and knew I had to keep my nose down and not make as many mistakes as I could and it paid off”.

Driving from starting fourteenth, Colby Sokol would place fourth as Brecken Reese rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League feature in Eibach Racing Championship Night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Giveback Classic | Port City Raceway | 10/18/24:

Eibach Racing Non-Lock-In Quick Hot Lap Time: 71K-Gavin Miller(9.830)

Hoosier Racing Tire E-Feature Winner: 42-Ashley Afdahl

Driven Midwest D-Feature One Winner: 9-Matt Moore

Engler Machine & Tool D-Feature Two Winner: 67Z-Cody Jessop

Victory Fuel C-Feature One Winner: 8C-Brian Carber

Page KC C-Feature Two Winner: 92K-Justin Simpson

Hyper Racing B-Feature One Winner: 29-Jake Andreotti

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature Two Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Rush Race Gear King of Port Pole-Dash Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

Hyper Racing High Event Qualifier: 14R-Jake Nail

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 71K-Gavin Miller(+16)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 71M-Kale Drake.

Eibach Racing A Feature (67 Laps): 1. 71M-Kale Drake[3]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[18]; 3. 14-Cannon McIntosh[19]; 4. 24S-Colby Sokol[14]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[10]; 6. 29-Jake Andreotti[9]; 7. 39-Russ Disinger[20]; 8. 78-Kole Kirkman[4]; 9. 81-Frank Flud[11]; 10. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 11. 33-Cruz Dickerson[5]; 12. 86-Daison Pursley[22]; 13. 34-Colton Robinson[24]; 14. 28H-Chelby Hinton[13]; 15. 5-Kris Carroll[6]; 16. 12J-Brant Woods[16]; 17. 1H-Connor Lee[12]; 18. 72-Jett Barnes[23]; 19. 89-KJ Snow[8]; 20. 14R-Jake Nail[1]; 21. 24G-Greyson Springer[17]; 22. 1V-Johnny Boland[7]; 23. 4-Jett Yantis[15]; 24. 11C-Darren Brown[21].

Hyper Racing B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 29-Jake Andreotti[3]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[1]; 3. 28H-Chelby Hinton[8]; 4. 4-Jett Yantis[2]; 5. 24G-Greyson Springer[4]; 6. 14-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 7. 11C-Darren Brown[7]; 8. 72-Jett Barnes[9]; 9. 25S-Justis Sokol[15]; 10. 8C-Brian Carber[13]; 11. 14T-Tylen Trammell[14]; 12. 12C-Chase Spicola[16]; 13. 7C-Phillip Cordova[12]; 14. 49-Cody Barnes[5]; 15. 28P-Gunnar Pio[11]; 16. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[10].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 2. 1H-Connor Lee[3]; 3. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 4. 12J-Brant Woods[4]; 5. 71K-Gavin Miller[14]; 6. 39-Russ Disinger[9]; 7. 86-Daison Pursley[15]; 8. 34-Colton Robinson[11]; 9. 99K-Seth Stenzel[12]; 10. 92K-Justin Simpson[13]; 11. 19J-Justin Robison[16]; 12. 87-Mack Leopard[6]; 13. 88M-Max Crabdree[7]; 14. 71-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 15. 14J-Jett Nunley[1]; 16. 12-Cameron Paul[10].

Victory Fuel C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 8C-Brian Carber[1]; 2. 14T-Tylen Trammell[2]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 4. 12C-Chase Spicola[11]; 5. 28-Austin Ullstrom[7]; 6. 48-TJ Smith[6]; 7. 9-Matt Moore[13]; 8. 25-Kyle Spence[8]; 9. 21E-Enzo Spicola[15]; 10. 99B-Robbie Smith[4]; 11. 11-Laydon Pearson[10]; 12. 2B-Brandon Boggs[16]; 13. 5P-Luke Porter[14]; 14. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[9]; 15. 83-Cullen Hutchison[5]; 16. (DNS) 11B-Chris Andrews.

Page KC C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 92K-Justin Simpson[1]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[2]; 3. 86-Daison Pursley[4]; 4. 19J-Justin Robison[3]; 5. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[7]; 6. 93-Matt Carr[5]; 7. 5C-Cooper Miller[16]; 8. 38-Levi Henderson[8]; 9. 95-Nathan Ward[15]; 10. 126-Autumn Criste[9]; 11. 94-Hayden Wise[11]; 12. 98-Ed Libonati[12]; 13. 32-Trey Marcham[14]; 14. 67Z-Cody Jessop[13]; 15. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 16. (DNS) 67-Randy Wagnon Jr.

Driven Midwest D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Matt Moore[1]; 2. 5P-Luke Porter[2]; 3. 21E-Enzo Spicola[3]; 4. 2B-Brandon Boggs[4]; 5. 44K-Cory Kelley[5]; 6. 25C-Jordan Kluver[12]; 7. 29S-Blake Scott[6]; 8. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[8]; 9. 97-Brandon Lewis[10]; 10. 43-Parker Perry[14]; 11. 51G-Grant Schaadt[16]; 12. 55-Chance Ullstrom[9]; 13. 16C-Sam Coleman[11]; 14. 42-Ashley Afdahl[13]; 15. 32B-Jason Tessier[15]; 16. 81X-Jace Park[7].

Engler Machine Tool Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 67Z-Cody Jessop[3]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 3. 95-Nathan Ward[8]; 4. 5C-Cooper Miller[4]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe[10]; 6. 44-Jack Kassik[6]; 7. 74-Robby Brockman[11]; 8. 25J-Delaney Jost[14]; 9. 41-Colton Hardy[15]; 10. 83W-Jim Woods[5]; 11. 12K-Caleb Woodard[9]; 12. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[16]; 13. 32T-Jonathan Beason[2]; 14. 15-Jase Randolph[12]; 15. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[7]; 16. 20B-Chase Bolf[13].

Hoosier Racing Tire E Feature (10 Laps): 1. 42-Ashley Afdahl[2]; 2. 20B-Chase Bolf[3]; 3. 43-Parker Perry[7]; 4. 25J-Delaney Jost[8]; 5. 32B-Jason Tessier[1]; 6. 41-Colton Hardy[10]; 7. 51G-Grant Schaadt[9]; 8. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[11]; 9. 86B-Dustin Tessier[6]; 10. 23-Journey Hunt[4]; 11. (DNS) 10P-Brian Potter; 12. (DNS) 23B-Ryker Pace; 13. (DNS) 20-Chuck Morris.

Rush Race Gear King of Port: 1. 14R-Jake Nail[1]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 3. 71M-Kale Drake[4]; 4. 78-Kole Kirkman[2]; 5. 33-Cruz Dickerson[5]; 6. 5-Kris Carroll[6]; 7. 1V-Johnny Boland[8]; 8. 89-KJ Snow[7].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Giveback Classic events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.