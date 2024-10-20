Pierce Wins First Dirt Track World Championship; Thornton Earns Lucas Oil Title

- Advertisement -

ROSSBURG, OHIO (October 19, 2024) – The 44th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship, presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway, did not disappoint on Saturday night. Bobby Pierce came from the 14th starting spot to win his first career DTWC, worth $100,000, concluding the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season.

Ricky Thornton Jr.’s third-place finish clinched the 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship. The Martinsville, Indiana, driver earned his first career title, which pays $200,000.

Tim McCreadie, who led the most laps during the race (79), came home in second ahead of Thornton, Devin Moran, and Max Blair.

Pierce led the final 17 laps of the race to score his 35th win of the season. He became the 28th different driver in the DTWC’s 44-year history to win the event, which began in 1981.

McCreadie jumped to the lead at the start of the race as he led the first two laps until Davenport seized the lead on lap three. Davenport would stay out in front until McCreadie worked his way back to the point on lap six.

McCreadie and Davenport then raced one-two until Thornton briefly slipped past Davenport for second on lap 25, but Davenport got back by him a lap later. The second caution of the race flew on lap 28 for a slowing Wil Herrington. On the restart, McCreadie still held the lead, and at the halfway point, he was still leading over Davenport and Josh Rice.

With 63 laps scored, it was now a tight battle for the race lead among McCreadie, Davenport, and Rice, with Thornton holding down the fourth position. Coming off of turn four to score lap 64, Davenport was able to edge ahead of McCreadie, but just a few feet later, heading into turn number one, Davenport’s title bid and race would end with mechanical issues as he slowed, bringing out the caution flag.

On the restart, McCreadie was back out in front, with Thornton running in second. Pierce, who started on the inside of the seventh row, then moved past Thornton and into the second slot. Pierce was then able to get by McCreadie for the race lead on lap 84, as he led the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

“The car was awesome,” said the Oakwood, Illinois racer who won for the 24th time in his career with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “There was a stretch in the race where I was worried, around the halfway point. I sometimes saw those other guys, and they would pull away. I got stalemated and didn’t know what happened to Davenport. When that caution came out for him, I had just found that line down there in three and four, and I knew I had to get back down there. I think I restarted fourth and got to third, and it was like 30 laps to go. I was pretty nervous because I knew I had a car that could win the race right then. So, I had to calm myself down.”

“I knew I had a car that could win, and I just had to catch them guys. I had to keep hitting my lines there; there was something about it; I just kept getting better and better. Normally, here you’ll slow down, but the line I was running, and I guess the car kept rotating better and better down there, and at the very end, I found that middle, and it just felt awesome,” said Pierce, who just won his second career World 100 a month ago at Eldora.

“I have been eyeing this race since it moved from Portsmouth to here. I thought it was a good move. This track can provide some good racing when it’s right. I think we saw a really good racetrack tonight. I saw the hoodies and shirts with the guys’ names on them that had won this race before. A mixture of guys have won this race. Of course, [Brandon] Sheppard and Freddy [Smith] have won it a lot. I wanted to be one of those names on the back of those.”

McCreadie, to overcome going to a back-up car after hot laps, ended up in second at the finish line, 8.717 seconds behind Pierce in the final 10 laps of the race.

“Yeah, my guys did a great job. They always do a great job. They give me great equipment to run, and when we get out there, it’s up to me to try to bring it home. I came up a little short. I didn’t know where Bobby was, but I assumed he was on the cushion. I was up there 90% of the time, and we just faded a little. I needed some timely yellows, and we fired back off when I got them. We pulled this car out, and I don’t even remember when we last ran this one; it was probably May or something, and having to switch a bunch of stuff over and get no hot laps before the feature was pretty cool for this team to pull this off. I was hoping to get them one, and it didn’t work out.”

Thornton, who entered the night needing to finish in sixth place or higher to clinch the championship, stayed within the top five the entire race despite a scary moment when he brushed the turn two wall, which damaged the right rear quarter panel.

“I got into turn three and thought the right rear was flat. It kind of laid over on the right rear, and I’m like, man, I really just gave this thing away. I don’t know if I want to come back in the pits if it is flat. I’d been better off to go out the back gate,” he said.

“It took a lot of hard work and determination. My job is pretty easy getting to wheel this thing. Overall, I get all the glory, and they do all the hard work. So, this is definitely a big team effort by everyone at Koehler Motorsports. It’s pretty awesome.”

“This car ran flawlessly during this playoff deal. Chris Madden [crew chief], I don’t think we could have won this without him. He has been a great leader for our team and helped us stay as a whole team. I had input this weekend, but I told him this is your racetrack and like we are better off letting him make the decisions.”

A Vic Hill Racing Engine powers the winner’s Bobby Pierce Racing, Longhorn Chassis, and is sponsored by Hoker Trucking, Churchill Transport, Low Voltage Solutions, Toyota of Danville, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Rio Grande Waste Services, Collins Brothers Towing, Carnaghi Towing and Repair, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint and Body Shop, VP Fuels, and Leka Tree Service.

Completing the top ten were Josh Rice, Hudson O’Neal, Ryan Gustin, Kyle Bronson, and Daulton Wilson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

44th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship Presented by ARP

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 3. 12-Jason Jameson[9]; 4. 4G-Kody Evans[6]; 5. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[8]; 6. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 7. 96-Tanner English[5]; 8. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]; 9. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[10]; 10. 29-Clint Keenan[15]; 11. 21B-Rich Bell[14]; 12. 7B-Jeff Babcock[12]; 13. 99J-Donnie Jeschke[13]; 14. 93-Cory Lawler[11]; 15. 6-Clay Harris[2]

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 7-Ross Robinson[1]; 2. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[2]; 3. 17D-Zack Dohm[4]; 4. 9-Nick Hoffman[3]; 5. 89-Mike Spatola[5]; 6. 74-Ethan Dotson[13]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 8. 28B-Carson Brown[12]; 9. 57-Zack Mitchell[14]; 10. 51-Devin Shiels[7]; 11. 8-Rob Anderzack[10]; 12. 11K-Evan Koehler[8]; 13. 69-Jon Hodgkiss[9]; 14. 39-Brandon Moore[11]

MyRacePass B-Main Race #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 15X-Wil Herrington[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 3. B5-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 4. 99B-Boom Briggs[3]; 5. 28C-Tyler Carpenter[7]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[10]; 7. C4-Freddie Carpenter[4]; 8. 10S-Garrett Smith[8]; 9. 18-Shannon Babb[6]; 10. 54-David Breazeale[9]; 11. 49X-Brian Ruhlman[12]; 12. 88-Chad Green[11]; 13. W1-Cory Workman[14]; 14. (DNS) 23-Cory Hedgecock

Jim Dunn Non-Qualifier Race Finish (25 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 2. 74-Ethan Dotson[10]; 3. 28C-Tyler Carpenter[9]; 4. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[7]; 5. 12-Jason Jameson[1]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[11]; 7. 17D-Zack Dohm[2]; 8. 10S-Garrett Smith[16]; 9. 4G-Kody Evans[4]; 10. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[14]; 11. 96-Tanner English[12]; 12. C4-Freddie Carpenter[13]; 13. 49X-Brian Ruhlman[25]; 14. 89-Mike Spatola[8]; 15. 7B-Jeff Babcock[26]; 16. 21B-Rich Bell[23]; 17. 29-Clint Keenan[20]; 18. 28B-Carson Brown[15]; 19. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[17]; 20. 8-Rob Anderzack[24]; 21. 51-Devin Shiels[21]; 22. 9-Nick Hoffman[5]; 23. 57-Zack Mitchell[18]; 24. 54-David Breazeale[22]; 25. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 26. (DNS) 18-Shannon Babb

44th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship Presented by ARP Feature Finish (100 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Pay

1 – 14 – 32P – Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – $100,000

2 – 1 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $20,900

3 – 3 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – $10,800

4 – 18 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $8,900

5 – 13 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $8,200

6 – 11 – 11R – Josh Rice – Crittenden, KY – $7,000

7 – 17 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $7,000

8 – 16 – 19R – Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – $5,000

9 – 22 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – $4,500

10 – 7 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $4,700

11 – 6 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – $4,200

12 – 9 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $3,850

13 – 25 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $3,700

14 – 23 – 20TC – Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN – $2,750

15 – 29 – B5 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – $2,700

16 – 27 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – $750

17 – 28 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – $700

18 – 5 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $3,475

19 – 20 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $3,250

20 – 24 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $3,325

21 – 19 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – $2,500

22 – 8 – 17M – Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – $2,500

23 – 26 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $3,000

24 – 2 – 25Z – Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – $2,500

25 – 15 – 11J – James Rice – Verona, KY – $2,500

26 – 21 – 15X – Wil Herrington – Hawkinsville, GA – $2,500

27 – 10 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $3,200

28 – 12 – 3S – Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – $2,500

29 – 4 – 114 – Jordan Koehler – Mount Airy, NC – $2,500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 61

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Tim McCreadie

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1-2); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 3-5); Tim McCreadie (Laps 6-63); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 64); Tim McCreadie (Laps 65-83); Bobby Pierce (Laps 84-100)

Wieland Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Margin of Victory: 8.716 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: Drake Troutman (Initial Start); Jordan Koehler (Lap 2); Wil Herrington (Lap 28); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 64)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Garrett Alberson; Clay Harris

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Brenden Smith; Cory Lawler

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Bobby Pierce, Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Penske Shocks Top 5: Bobby Pierce, Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Devin Moran, Max Blair

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 14 Positions)

PEM 4th Place Feature: Devin Moran

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Hudson O’Neal

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Garrett Alberson

MD3 Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (79 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tim McCreadie

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Carson Ferguson

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie | Lap 7 | 16.639 seconds

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Devin Moran

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Jonathan Davenport

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Bob Pierce (Bobby Pierce)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Race Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Tyler Carpenter (15.5475 seconds)

Time of Race: 44 minutes 45 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Pay

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 6910 – $435,669

2 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 6850 – $372,455

3 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 6780 – $387,275

4 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 6765 – $252,975

5 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 5985 – $196,928

6 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 5780 – $159,955

7 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 5720 – $202,915

8 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 5490 – $168,835

9 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 5460 – $137,240

10 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 5310 – $111,290

11 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 4920 – $103,935

12 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 4650 – $92,755

13 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 4605 – $68,725

14 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 4140 – $55,805

15 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 4045 – $42,005

16 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 4030 – $69,565

17 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 3850 – $27,325