Chad Simpson and Championships

By Mike Ruefer – This past weekend Chad Simpson added another Series Championship to his dirt late model driving accomplishments by winning the MLRA Series title at Tri City Speedway. It was his 5th MLRA Championship and third in a row as an Owner and Driver. That in itself is an amazing achievement to do today.

Racing is a tough, hard business. You lose more than you win and can have as many or more bad days as you have good days. It is not meant for the faint of heart. Winning Championships is a testament to hard work and dedication. Preparation is the key to success over a long racing season and being willing to never give up in the face of adversity is a character that makes a Champion.

Let this sink in here a bit. Over the past 17 years Chad Simpson has won 14 Championships!

USRA Late Model Series (2007)

World Dirt Racing League (2008, 2009)

Corn Belt Clash (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

MLRA Late Model Series (2014, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)

They’ve not all come easy and there’s been thrill and heartbreak along the way. His first Championship in 2007 was won by 1 point over Chris Smyser. In 2008 the WDRL title was won by only 2 points over John Kaanta at the final race. During the 2020 MLRA season he lost to Jeremiah Hurst by 5 points at the final race. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat defines racing at its core.

It’s been a pleasure over these many years now to have a front row seat and watch Chad with his family and close friends make history. I’ve put together some photos of his cars, memorable moments and victory lanes over this time for everyone to view. I hope you enjoy these and like reliving the memories as much as I do.

