HomeDirt Late Model NewsChad Simpson and Championships

Chad Simpson and Championships

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

By Mike Ruefer – This past weekend Chad Simpson added another Series Championship to his dirt late model driving accomplishments by winning the MLRA Series title at Tri City Speedway. It was his 5th MLRA Championship and third in a row as an Owner and Driver. That in itself is an amazing achievement to do today.

Racing is a tough, hard business. You lose more than you win and can have as many or more bad days as you have good days. It is not meant for the faint of heart. Winning Championships is a testament to hard work and dedication. Preparation is the key to success over a long racing season and being willing to never give up in the face of adversity is a character that makes a Champion.

Let this sink in here a bit. Over the past 17 years Chad Simpson has won 14 Championships!

USRA Late Model Series (2007)

World Dirt Racing League (2008, 2009)

Corn Belt Clash (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

MLRA Late Model Series (2014, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)

They’ve not all come easy and there’s been thrill and heartbreak along the way. His first Championship in 2007 was won by 1 point over Chris Smyser. In 2008 the WDRL title was won by only 2 points over John Kaanta at the final race. During the 2020 MLRA season he lost to Jeremiah Hurst by 5 points at the final race. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat defines racing at its core.

It’s been a pleasure over these many years now to have a front row seat and watch Chad with his family and close friends make history. I’ve put together some photos of his cars, memorable moments and victory lanes over this time for everyone to view. I hope you enjoy these and like reliving the memories as much as I do.

20 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Preliminary Results from 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship

ROSSBURG, OH (October 18, 2024) -The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Clinches LOLMDS Title at Eldora Speedway

Third-place Finish in DTWC Lifts Koehler Motorsports to $200,000 Payday MOUNT AIRY,...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 10/18/24

19 entries Patriot Landscape Restricted Micros A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5E-Eli...
Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 10/19/24

16 entries DIRTcar UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 95R-Ed Roley;...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

ASCS National Tour Plans Massive Championship Finale in Oklahoma

SAPULPA, OK (Oct. 18, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway Fall Nationals Results – 10/19/24

18 entries DIRTcar Pro Late Models A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota...
Indiana

Crowning Achievement! Swanson Scores IRP Finale, Secures 8th USAC Silver Crown Title

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Brownsburg, Indiana (October 19, 2024)………It couldn’t...
Dirt Late Model News

Jonathan Davenport Reunites with K&L Rumley Enterprises for National 100 & World Finals

(BLAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA) On the heels of a disappointing end to the Dirt...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Jonathan Davenport Reunites with K&L Rumley Enterprises for National 100 & World Finals

(BLAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA) On the heels of a disappointing end to the Dirt Track World Championship,...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Clinches LOLMDS Title at Eldora Speedway

Third-place Finish in DTWC Lifts Koehler Motorsports to $200,000 Payday MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (10/21/24) –...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing Race to Second-Place Finish in DTWC Finale

McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing Finish Fourth in LOLMDS Standings SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/21/24) – Tim McCreadie...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Wins First Dirt Track World Championship; Thornton Earns Lucas Oil Title

ROSSBURG, OHIO (October 19, 2024) – The 44th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Jon Mitchell Collects $10,000 in CCSDS Spooky 50 Finale

Logan Martin Crowned the 2025 Season Champion CHATHAM, La. (10/19/24) – The COMP Cams Super...
©