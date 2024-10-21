Jonathan Davenport Reunites with K&L Rumley Enterprises for National 100 & World Finals

- Advertisement -

(BLAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA) On the heels of a disappointing end to the Dirt Track World Championship, which dropped him to third in the final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings, Jonathan Davenport is excited to announce tonight that he will pilot a K&L Rumley Enterprises #6 car in a pair of late-season special events. The potent pairing will reunite for the first time on November 2-3 in the 50th edition of the National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. The XR Super Series will preside over the storied race at EAMS, which will shell out a $10,000 top prize on that Saturday and a $30,000 winner’s check in Sunday’s finale.

From there, Jonathan and the K&L Rumley Enterprises team will venture to the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina from November 6-9 for the annual running of the World Finals. After the qualifying sessions on that Wednesday, a pair of $15,000 to win programs will take place at the Charlotte-area venue on Thursday and Friday. The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series grand finale on Saturday evening will boast a $25,000 first place prize.

The Blairsville, Georgia superstar is a three-time winner of the National 100 at EAMS – 2009, 2011, and 2014 – but has not entered the marquee event since 2017. Jonathan has been even more lethal in the World Finals throughout his career, as he has amassed six victories at Charlotte with his last triumph coming in the $25,000 headliner back in 2022.

“First off before any rumors get started, I plan on being the driver of the Double L Motorsports #49 for as long as Lance Landers and his family will have me,” quoted Davenport in a telephone conversation earlier today. “I have to thank all of my guys for a tremendous 2024 season and I’m thankful that Lance & Darla (Landers) have allowed me to go have some fun with the Rumley’s for a few weekends. I will be back in the #49 to close out our season in December at the Dome for the Gateway Dirt Nationals.”

Jonathan was the full-time driver for K&L Rumley Enterprises from 2014-2016. In those three seasons, Jonathan amassed a total of 68 feature victories – most of which were behind the wheel of the Rumley’s iconic #6 machine. In 2015, the team helped rewrite the Dirt Late Model record book and the rule book when they captured the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship in addition to winning the World 100, Dirt Late Model Dream, USA Nationals, North/South 100, Show-Me 100, Prairie Dirt Classic, Jackson 100, and World Finals.

“This sport is so competitive and every hundredth of a second matters,” Davenport went on to say. “For me to be able to go test some things with Kevin Rumley at East Alabama and Charlotte is invaluable and will hopefully give us a leg up heading into 2025. Thanks to Kevin and Jacqueline (Rumley) for the opportunity. It will be a lot of fun racing with them again and will definitely feel like old times!”

K&L Rumley Enterprises has fielded winning cars for both Kyle Larson and Hudson O’Neal already in 2024 and hopes to add Davenport to that list. The partnership for EAMS and Charlotte is bolstered in part by valued sponsorship from Longhorn Chassis, Longhorn Dynamics, Bilstein Shocks, Senior Life Insurance, Mesilla Valley Transportation, American Racing Wheels, Wheeler Metals, D&E Marine, and Nutrien Ag Solutions. Learn more about K&L Rumley Enterprises at www.klrumley.com and keep up-to-date on the racing efforts of “Superman” Jonathan Davenport at www.jonathandavenport.net.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com