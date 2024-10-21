Tim McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing Race to Second-Place Finish in DTWC Finale

- Advertisement -



McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing Finish Fourth in LOLMDS Standings



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/21/24) – Tim McCreadie led a total of 79 laps before ultimately finishing second in Saturday night’s General Tire Dirt Track World Championship finale aboard the Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

McCreadie’s runner-up performance behind Bobby Pierce at Eldora Speedway came after the team had to scramble to unload a backup car, when mechanical issues were found with the primary car just before the 100-lap feature was set to roll. Despite the last-minute adversity, the team persevered to contend for the win throughout the 100-lap finale.

“Hat’s off to the Rocket1 team. Pulling out a car — I can’t remember the last time I ran this one, probably late May or something — and having to switch a bunch of stuff over and get no hot laps before the future is pretty cool for this team. I was hoping we could get them one and it didn’t work out,” McCreadie said. “They give you real good equipment to run and then when we get out there, it’s up to me to try to bring it home and we just came up a little short. I didn’t know where Bobby [Pierce] was, but I assumed he was up on the cushion, and I was up there 90 percent of the time and we just kind of faded a little. Not just tonight, but the whole year since I joined the team, we overcame a lot of challenges, and I’m proud of everything we were able to accomplish.”

The final event on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) slate brought the Rocket1 Racing team and Tim McCreadie to Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH) over the weekend to compete in the 44th annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by ARP.

With 61 Super Late Models amassed for prelims on Friday, McCreadie claimed the Allstar Performance Fast Time award in time trials before darting to a heat race win.

Forced to pull out his secondary car for Saturday’s $100,000-to-win main event after mechanical sidelined his primary car, McCreadie recorded a runner-up finish in the 100-lap affair after leading the majority of the race.

Tim led laps 1-2, 6-63, and 65-83 before ultimately crossing the line in second. He joined race-winner Bobby Pierce and Ricky Thornton Jr. on the podium.

McCreadie and the Rocket1 Racing team finished fourth in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship point standings.

Full results from the entire weekend as well as the final complete series standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Stiles Marine & Maintenance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Fox Racing Shox, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, On Time Body & Graphic, Franklin Enterprises, Bubba Army, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, QuickCar Racing Products, MatMan Designs, Allgaier Performance Parts, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com .