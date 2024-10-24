- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Volusia Primed For Another Reutimann Memorial Spectacle in November

BARBERVILLE, FL (Oct. 23, 2024) – The best DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers in the country will return to Volusia Speedway Park to honor one of the division’s most legendary families in November.

“The World’s Fastest Half Mile” will host the 11th edition of the Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial, Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, with $10,000 and the icon tractor trophy on the line for Saturday’s winner.

The event is held in memory of Emil Reutimann Jr., Dale Reutimann and family friend Gordon Stone, who were victims of a drunk driving crash while traveling to a race in September 1973.

About 50 drivers challenged for the prestigious triumph last year. But no one could stop Nick Hoffman, who became the second driver to win the event multiple times. Of the 10 editions of the Reutimann Memorial, there have been eight different winners. Only Hoffman and David Reutimann have taken won it multiple times.

Several local stars will be in attendance, including Hall of Famer and Volusia Speedway Park track champion Buzzie Reutimann, of Zephyrhills, FL. 2017 Reutimann Memorial champion Jeff Mathews, of Brandon, FL, will be on the hunt for his second win at the event after finishing third last year.

There will be practice on Thursday and then Showdown Features on Friday. That’ll set up Saturday’s grand finale with the 50-lap, $10,000-to-win, Feature.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will be joined by 3/4 Modifieds and 604 Late Models.

EVENT INFO

Date – Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23

Location – Volusia Speedway Park (1500 FL-40, De Leon Springs, FL 32130)

Tickets – Available HERE.

Driver Register – Click HERE.

Times (ET) –

Thursday:

Gates Open – 4:00 PM

Practice – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday:

Pit Gate Open – 2:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Saturday:

Pit Gate Open – 3:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:15 PM

Hot Laps – 5:45 PM

Previous Reutimann Memorial Winners –

2014 – Austin Sanders

2015 – David Reutimann

2016 – David Reutimann

2017 – Jeff Mathews

2018 – Kyle Strickler

2019 – David Stremme

2020 – Tyler Nicely

2021 – Nick Hoffman

2022 – Ethan Dotson

2023 – Nick Hoffman

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap of racing from the Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial live on DIRTVision.