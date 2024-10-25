Lucas Oil Speedway unveils tentative 2025 schedule with some new events, cheaper tickets

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 25, 2024) – Lucas Oil Speedway has announced its tentative schedule for the 2025 season and it’s highlighted by some new special events, plus an addition to the Weekly Championship Series which has expanded to five divisions.

Hickamo Country Store will be the sponsor of the Super Stock division, which will join the Weekly Championship Series next season. The Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars return.

The Super Stocks and Late Models will run under Lucas Oil Speedway class rules, posted on the track website. Meanwhile, the Modifieds, B-Mods and Stock Cars will be USRA-sanctioned and use USRA class rules. There will be points funds in all five classes.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton also has announced that general admission will be $5 for the 10 Weekly Championship Series events, the first of which is set for April 5th. Championship night is scheduled for Aug. 23rd.

The season begins with an Open Test and Tune on March 15th with the first racing action March 22nd for the new March Full Body Showdown, including Stock Cars, Pure Stocks, Super Stocks and Late Models.

The debut of a special event at Lucas Oil Speedway is set for March 26th-29th with the King of America. The event will include USMTS Modifieds and USRA B-Mods.

Another new event debuting at Lucas Oil Speedway is the Champ Off-Road Show-Me Off-Road Shootout, May 2-4. Meanwhile, six UTV Side-by-Side Short Course racing events also are scheduled – March 22nd, April 19th, July 19th, Aug. 16th, Sept. 13th and Oct. 11th – also are set for the off-road course, with a practice day on March 15. Classes, rules and more info will be announced in the near future.

Some other highlights include:

The 33rd annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100, May 22-24, will for the first time pay $75,000 to win the 100-lap final-night feature.

Kubota High Limit Racing returns for the 2nd annual Diamond Classic June 27-28.

The CMH Diamond Nationals expands to a two-night event, July 11-12th, with $15,000 going to the winner on Friday and $25,000 on Saturday.

Three drag boat events are scheduled under the Kentucky Drag Boat Association banner with Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas June 13-14, KDBA Show-Me Shootout on Lake Lucas Aug. 1-2 and the 15th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Aug. 29-31.

The Heartland Modified Tour returns for two events – May 10th and July 3rd, the latter a headliner of Casey’s Thursday Night Thunder Kids Night Plus Fireworks.

Motorhead Sports Mad Dog Demolition Derby Touring Series comes to the speedway for the first time on Sept. 13th.

The 14th annual Impact Signs Awning and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown has moved to Aug. 16 and the 15th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial is Sept. 18-20.

The 12th annual Summit USRA Nationals is slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 4.

The 9th annual Big Buck 50 and MLRA Fall Nationals again with share billing on a fall program, Oct. 9-11.

Lorton said the speedway is seeking marketing partners for events at all its facilities – dirt track, off road and Lake Lucas. Call the speedway office at (417) 295-6048 for more information.

The popular Kids Power Wheel Championship will resume in 2025, with competition set for April 26, May 10, June 7. July 26 and Aug. 23. 23rd. A points champion will be recognized afer the final event. RCR Design returns as the Jr Fan Club and the RCR Design Jr Fan Club Pit Tour sponsor.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6048 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.