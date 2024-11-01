Seavey Secures USAC Career Triple Crown! 2024 USAC National Sprint Car Review

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (October 31, 2024)………In a span of two seasons, Logan Seavey and Abacus Racing went from being among the newest driver/team combinations in the sport to becoming USAC Career Triple Crown champions.

After Seavey and Abacus teamed up to capture the 2023 USAC Silver Crown and USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles, they added a sprint car to the arsenal and showed no signs of letting up in a historic USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season from start-to-finish in 2024.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) is now one of only eight drivers who can lay claim to being a member of the USAC career Triple Crown club alongside Pancho Carter, Tony Stewart, Dave Darland, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines and Chris Windom.

Meanwhile, Noblesville, Indiana based Abacus Racing became just the second entrant to post championships in USAC’s Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget divisions, a feat previously only accomplished by the duo of Mike Curb & Cary Agajanian.

On his path to a 107-point edge in the final championship tally along with a $50,000 title prize, Seavey led the points for 42 of the 44 events – a span of eight months and 13 days between February 13 and October 26, both of which are all-time series records for the duration of holding the point lead.

Along the way, Seavey totaled 14 series victories in 2024, equaling the all-time USAC National Sprint Car season record set by Tom Bigelow in 1977. Furthermore, in July, Seavey became the first driver in 39 years to record four consecutive USAC National Sprint Car feature victories, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since Rick Hood’s similarly impressive 1985 campaign.

The 2024 USAC National Sprint Car season was the second busiest on record with 44 events, second only to the 51 held in 1977. During the run, Seavey led the series in feature wins (14), laps led (364), top-fives (31) and top-tens (38).

What makes this season all the more impressive is the fact that this was Seavey and Abacus Racing’s first foray into sprint cars together. Just as their first season in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets wound up, the Sprint Car too resulted in a resoundingly dominant performance and a title by year’s end.

“It’s unbelievable,” Seavey stated. “That’s the goal we set when starting this sprint car team, but we surely didn’t expect it to come in the first year. There’s hundreds of people who play a part in making these things go around to run the whole season, and to come out on top is unbelievable.”

Guided by Team Principal Brent Cox, Team Manager Kirk Simpson, Crew Chief Ronnie Gardner, plus Daniel Whitley, Trevor Reed, Liam Haigh, Johnny Cofer, Chris Mansell, Chad Vermeil, Missy Vermeil and partners, John Lunsford and Ken Gauze, the team found comfort right away and the chemistry was perfectly composed.

In February at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park, despite engine troubles and a timely weather delay, Seavey and Abacus persevered to sweep the night and become the first to win multiple USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship features in a single night for the first time since Bud Kaeding at Terre Haute more than 22 years earlier in 2001. To add to that, Abacus became the first entrant to win their first two USAC National Sprint Car main events on the same day since Max Dowker at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway in 1975.

“Heading to Florida, we were optimistic, but wanted to be realistic,” Cox explained. “After two podium finishes to start the season (at Ocala), we ran into engine troubles on night three. Luckily, rain saved us and we could make the engine change and be ready for both races at Volusia to be run on the same night. Without a third engine in the trailer, we won them both after an energetic conversation between Logan and I earlier that day when he said, ‘we are in a hole.’ Well, I said, ‘we are not in the hole; we are standing next to it.’ I will remember that conversation for the rest of my life. It was hard because, as a team, we were not prepared as maybe we should have been. We are not the biggest team, and likely never will be. We work hard to take the resources we have to make it work. I always say, ‘I don’t want to be the biggest; I want to be the best.’”

With the point lead now securely in their hands, Seavey and Abacus continued their winning ways at Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway, Terre Haute Action Track and Circle City Raceway during the month of May, the latter of which was the earliest in a season (May 23) that any driver had picked up his fifth win of the year since Larry Dickson on May 10, 1970.

Seavey carried his winning ways in Pennsylvania during June’s Eastern Storm by winning at Big Diamond Speedway one year removed from missing out on a transfer spot there. To close out the week, Seavey scored a photo finish triumph over Briggs Danner at the smallest track on the schedule – the 1/5-mile Action Track USA.

Seavey began his streak of four-straight USAC Sprint wins at Illinois’ Macon Speedway on the final weekend of June before landing three-straight at Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway to kick off July, the last of which served as the opening night of NOS Energy Drink USAC Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing. Seavey very nearly became the first driver since Parnelli Jones in 1961 to run his win streak to five with the series but came up a car length short to Kyle Cummins at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.

Seavey added wins at Lawrenceburg Speedway and Circle City Raceway en route to his first Indiana Sprint Week title. At Lawrenceburg, he started 11th on his way to winning a race featuring seven lead changes among four drivers, tied for the most lead swaps ever in a USAC Indiana Sprint Week feature.

With 13 wins in the books, Seavey and Abacus had to wait another 11 races across two-and-a-half months before hitting paydirt again in October at Lawrenceburg’s $20,000-to-win Fall Nationals, tying Bigelow’s single season mark. Although coming up just shy of the win record, the team was able to clinch the championship one night early in the penultimate round at Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway.

It was a surreal moment for the young and hungry team who has already reached heights in their two-year span that so few others have even come close to accomplishing.

“They put a lot of faith and belief in me that we could come out here and do this,” Seavey praised. “All the parts and pieces, and all the hard work that goes into coordinating a race team, it’s pretty unbelievable to only go full-time in this sport for two seasons and have three championships on their end. All the press in on me for the Triple Crown, and I’m obviously super excited about that, but the team definitely deserves the praise too.”

It certainly aids the situation when a driver can cross over to three different series with essentially the same supporting cast surrounding him, especially when that group has clicked as successfully as this one.

“Just having Ronnie and Kirk to work on this thing gives me so much confidence,” Seavey reiterated. “I’ve raced with Ronnie in the past on a few other cars, and getting to work with Kirk this year, he’s been a huge part of this effort to keep us on our toes and making us think a little bit differently on things, and was a key to help us in places where Ronnie and I may have struggled in the past. I already had confidence to go into the tracks where we’ve already been good at in the past. I feel like it really filled the void of the places I hadn’t been good at. Just having two guys over there that are really smart and really good at what they do was the key to what we had going on this year.”

Elsewhere, for the first time since 2012, each driver finishing inside the top-10 of the series standings also won at least one feature event: Logan Seavey, Brady Bacon, Daison Pursley, Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant and Matt Westfall.

For the third consecutive year, Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) finished as the runner-up in the standings, adding five wins to his credit. In May at Circle City, he made it 14 consecutive seasons with a USAC National Sprint Car feature win, breaking the mark of 13-straight years set by Sheldon Kinser between 1974-1986. In June at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park, he became the winningest Eastern Storm driver of all-time with victory number seven. He followed up with his first win at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway in a decade as well as his first Indiana Sprint Week win in three years at Terre Haute in July.

In September at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway, Bacon earned his 50th series win as a driver for the Dynamics, Inc./Hoffman Auto Racing in the same state where he earned win number one for the team. Bacon capped the year by capturing a $10,000 bonus as the first two-time champion in the three-year history of the 10-race Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster series presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment. He also netted his crew chief, Matt Hummel, $2,500 as the champion.

Third-place points finisher Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) made, perhaps, the most impressive drive of any non-winner with the series in 2024, advancing a series record 21 positions in a 23rd to 2nd charge at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway in May. He also notched his first two career points-paying USAC National Sprint Car wins at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway in June and at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway during the 4-Crown Nationals.

En route to fourth in the standings, Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) won five times with the series, including the inaugural Justin Owen Memorial at Lawrenceburg in April for his first series win in 19 months. He became the fourth different driver for Rock Steady Racing to score the Spring Showdown at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway in May. He was triumphant on his 33rd birthday in June at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway after Briggs Danner ran out of fuel on the last corner of the last lap. KTJ added a Smackdown prelim night score at Kokomo in August before bagging a $20,000 payday in September after becoming the first five-time winner of the Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State.

Five years to the day after his most recent Ocala victory, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) won again at the D-shaped Florida oval in February. For good measure, the fifth-place points finishing driver also was standing tall as the winner of the non-points inaugural Stoops Sprint Car Invitational at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 10-car, 20-lap invitational. Leary once again led all series drivers with 10 fast qualifying times, the third time he has achieved the feature, and the only driver to do so more than once.

Mitchel Moles’ season was highlighted by an Eastern Storm title in which he recorded five top-five results in a six-night span. Furthermore, one year after becoming the first ever USAC National Sprint Car winner at Illinois’ Macon Speedway, the Raisin City, California native became the first ever repeat series winner at the 1/5-mile dirt oval for his only series win of the year on the road to a sixth place finish in points.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) was on the winning side of the most electrifying finish of the year when he erased a half-straightaway deficit to Kyle Cummins on the last lap to win the opening night of #LetsRaceTwo in May at Eldora. His first series win in 18 months proved to be the closest finish of the USAC season – .016 seconds. In June, Ballou also became the third driver to surpass 500 career USAC National Sprint Car feature starts, joining Dave Darland and Brady Bacon.

Joining the brand new Petty Performance Racing team for 2024, Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) progressively jelled to become a consistent frontrunner. After calling his shot in July by declaring over the PA system, “we’re going to win at Kokomo,” he did just that 24 hours later for the team’s first win. Cummins and company added one more win on Friday the 13th in September at Circle City.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) experienced perhaps the strangest stat line in the history of USAC National Sprint Car racing by finishing ninth in points despite winning nine times! Inconsistency plagued his bid for a third-straight series title, but when he was on, he was on. He won the opening two rounds of the season in Ocala and rounded out the year with a win in the season finale at Red Dirt to become just the fourth driver in USAC Sprint Car history to win both the opener and the closer in a season, joining the likes of Pat O’Connor (1956), Steve Butler (1986) and Brady Bacon (2020).

In May, Grant bewildered the crowd by winning at Eldora, then promptly stuffing his car into the turn three wall and flipping over on his cooldown lap. He then won his 50th career USAC National Sprint Car race in May at Knoxville as well as the Indiana Sprint Week round at Tri-State. He picked up the prelim opener of Smackdown at Kokomo, then became the first 4-time Smackdown championship night winner two nights later with a lucrative $35,000 top prize.

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) snuck into 10th in points on the final weekend of the year after making the biggest charge to win during the 2024 series season. Starting 13th on the grid at Red Dirt, Westfall patrolled the bottom to the lead and to a highly popular win. Amid the process, it was the furthest back any driver had started and won a race with the series since Kevin Thomas Jr.’s 14th to 1st charge at Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway in 2021.

Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) posted his first three victories of the USAC National Sprint Car season in 2024. In June at Grandview, he became the first Pennsylvanian to win a USAC National Sprint Car feature since Frankie Kerr 25 years earlier in 1999 and the first Pennsylvanian to win a series race in his home state since Paul Pitzer at Reading in 1979. Danner went on to cement his status as a winner outside the confines of the Keystone State as well by capturing the Indiana Sprint Week finale in August at Bloomington and the inaugural Greg Staab Memorial at Lawrenceburg in October.

Hunter Maddox (Bedford, Indiana) raced his way to Rookie of the Year honors with the USAC National Sprint Cars in 2024. Maddox, who cut his racing teeth on dirt bikes, made 25 feature starts and finished 18th in the standings.

2024 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Logan Seavey

Entrant Champion: Abacus Racing #57

Most Feature Wins: 14-Logan Seavey

Rookie of the Year: Hunter Maddox

Most Laps Led: 364-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Fives: 31-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Tens: 38-Logan Seavey

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 10-C.J. Leary

Most Heat Race Wins: 13-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 44-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Biggest Charge of the Year: May 10: Bloomington Speedway – Daison Pursley (23rd to 2nd)

2024 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 2987 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2. 2880 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3. 2718 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

4. 2645 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

5. 2625 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

6. 2561 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

7. 2550 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

8. 2481 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

9. 2476 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

10. 1804 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

11. 1800 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

12. 1768 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

13. 1559 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

14. 1499 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

15. 1432 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.

16. 1322 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

17. 1008 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, Calif.

18. 949 (R) Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Ind.

19. 890 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

20. 593 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Ind.

21. 570 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

22. 553 (R) Kale Drake, Collinsville, Okla.

23. 494 (R) Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

24. 429 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif.

25. 402 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

26. 360 (R) Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

27. 353 Tye Mihocko, Peoria, Ariz.

28. 328 (R) Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

29. 314 (R) Wesley Smith, Nixa, Mo.

30. 275 (R) Todd Hobson, Clyde, Vic.

31. 267 (R) Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

32. 246 (R) Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

33. 231 Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.

34. 192 Timmy Buckwalter, Douglassville, Pa.

35. 127 (R) Chase Howard, Nesbit, Miss.

36. 126 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

37. 123 Brent Beauchamp, Fairland, Ind.

38. 114 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

39. 72 (R) Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Ind.

40. 68 (R) Shane Butler, Bushnell, Fla.

41. 68 (R) Nic Harris, Atlanta, Ill.

42. 46 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

43. 24 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

44. 20 (R) Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pa.

45. 10 (R) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

2024 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1. 2987 Abacus Racing, Noblesville, Ind. (#57)

2. 2880 Dynamics Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

3. 2718 Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#21AZ)

4. 2645 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

5. 2625 BGE Dougherty Motorsports, Evansville, Ind. (#15x)

6. 2561 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

7. 2550 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

8. 2481 Petty Performance Racing, Litchfield Park, Ariz. (#3p)

9. 2476 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

10. 1875 2B Racing, Marion, Ind. (#2B)

11. 1804 Ray Marshall Motorsports, Forest, Ohio (#33m)

12. 1800 BGE Dougherty Motorsports, Evansville, Ind. (#15)

13. 1768 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

14. 1471 Hogue Racing Enterprises, Westampton, N.J. (#39)

15. 1322 JPA Racing, Cresco, Pa. (#88J)

16. 1008 Stensland Motorsports, Fort Wayne, Ind. (#41)

17. 949 Hunter Maddox Racing, Bloomington, Ind. (#24m)

18. 935 Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Cicero, Ind. (#17GP)

19. 890 Epperson Racing, Camby, Ind. (#2E)

20. 722 Baldwin-Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Ind. (#5)

21. 583 Brandon Mattox Racing, Cory, Ind. (#28)

22. 570 Heffner Racing Enterprises, Hellertown, Pa. (#27)

23. 484 Crum Racing, Mooresville, Ind. (#26)

24. 402 Tom Harris Motorsport, Tipton, Ind. (#84)

25. 360 Gray Brothers, Greenfield, Ind. (#06)

26. 310 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5K)

27. 246 Wedgewood Motorsports, Lebanon, Ohio (#98)

28. 241 Dave Wilson Special, Brownsburg, Ind. (#5T)

29. 231 Doney-Lawson Racing, Odessa, Mo. (#74)

30. 212 Trey Osborne Racing, Indianapolis, Ind. (#11T)

31. 192 Hummer Motorsports, Belvidere, N.J. (#20)

32. 187 Daming-Swanson Motorsports, Danville, Ind. (#5T)

33. 128 Paul Hazen, Columbia City, Ind. (#57H)

34. 127 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, Miss. (#13)

35. 126 Daum Motorsports, Greenville, Ill. (#5d)

36. 123 Lauren Beauchamp, Needham, Ind. (#11)

37. 114 Mario Clouser Motorsports, Chatham, Ill. (#6)

38. 86 On The Gass Racing, Advance, Ind. (#17)

39. 68 Landon Butler Racing, Bushnell, Fla. (#18)

40. 68 Nic Harris, Atlanta, Ill. (#N2)

41. 27 Cheney Racing, Arcadia, Calif. (#42)

42. 24 Sterling Cling Racing, Franklin, Ind. (#34)

43. 20 Cherry Motorsports, Blandon, Pa. (#67c)

44. 10 Sy Allen, Plainfield, Vt. (#7s)

2024 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 949 Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Ind.

2. 553 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Okla.

3. 494 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

4. 360 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

5. 328 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

6. 314 Wesley Smith, Nixa, Mo.

7. 275 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Vic.

8. 267 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

9. 246 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

10. 127 Chase Howard, Nesbit, Miss.

11. 72 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Ind.

12. 68 Shane Butler, Bushnell, Fla.

13. 68 Nic Harris, Atlanta, Ill.

14. 20 Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pa.

15. 10 Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

2024 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 9: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Feb 10: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Feb 15: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Feb 16: Ocala Speedway – Ocala, FL

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE-Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

Apr 13: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

May 3: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

May 4: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

May 10: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

May 11: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

May 21: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

May 22: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

May 23: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 1: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Jun 11: (E) Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Jun 12: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jun 13: (E) Big Diamond Speedway | Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 14: (E) Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jun 15: (E) Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jun 16: (E) Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 28: Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jun 29: Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jul 5: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jul 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

July 26: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

July 27: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

July 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

July 31: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

August 1: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics Inc. #69)

August 3: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

August 4: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Aug 22: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 23: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 7: (AE) Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics Inc. #69)

Sep 13: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

Sep 14: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Sep 26: (SE) The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE-Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

Oct 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Oct 25: (AE) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

WINNER: Matt Westfall (Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m)

Oct 26: (AE) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(AE) represents an event co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

(F) represents an event awarding feature points only

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

2024 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

14-Logan Seavey (Feb 13 at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb 13 at Volusia Speedway Park, May 10 at Bloomington Speedway, May 21 at the Terre Haute Action Track, May 23 at Circle City Raceway, Jun 13 at Big Diamond Speedway, Jun 16 at Action Track USA, Jun 29 at Macon Speedway, Jul 5 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 6 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 26 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 30 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jul 31 at Circle City Raceway & Oct 12 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

9-Justin Grant (Feb 9 at Ocala Speedway, Feb 10 at Ocala Speedway, Feb 15 at Ocala Speedway, May 4 at Eldora Speedway, May 31 at Knoxville Raceway, Aug 3 at Tri-State Speedway, Aug 24 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 26 at Kokomo Speedway & Oct 26 at Red Dirt Raceway)

5-Brady Bacon (May 22 at Circle City Raceway, Jun 12 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Jun 15 at Port Royal Speedway, Aug 1 at the Terre Haute Action Track & Sep 7 at Texarkana 67 Speedway)

5-Kevin Thomas Jr. (Apr 13 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, May 11 at Tri-State Speedway, Jun 14 at Williams Grove Speedway, Aug 25 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 14 at Tri-State Speedway)

3-Briggs Danner (Jun 11 at Grandview Speedway, Aug 4 at Bloomington Speedway & Oct 11 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

2-Kyle Cummins (Jul 27 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 13 at Circle City Raceway)

2-Daison Pursley (Jun 1 at Knoxville Raceway & Sep 21 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Robert Ballou (May 3 at Eldora Speedway)

1-C.J. Leary (Feb 16 at Ocala Speedway)

1-Mitchel Moles (Jun 28 at Macon Speedway)

1-Matt Westfall (Oct 25 at Red Dirt Raceway)

NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT WINS:

1-C.J. Leary (Sep 26 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

364-Logan Seavey

190-Kevin Thomas Jr.

177-Justin Grant

133-Kyle Cummins

131-Brady Bacon

114-Mitchel Moles

113-Briggs Danner

83-Daison Pursley

20-Jake Swanson

19-Carson Garrett

12-Robert Ballou

10-Max Adams & C.J. Leary

9-Shane Cottle & Chase Stockon

7-Matt Westfall

5-Stevie Sussex

3-Joey Amantea & Jadon Rogers

1-Brayden Fox

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

31-Logan Seavey

26-Brady Bacon

21-Daison Pursley

20-Kevin Thomas Jr.

19-C.J. Leary

18-Justin Grant

17-Robert Ballou

16-Mitchel Moles

14-Kyle Cummins

11-Briggs Danner

5-Chase Stockon

4-Carson Garrett & Jake Swanson

3-Shane Cottle

2-Alex Bright, Ricky Lewis, Jadon Rogers & Matt Westfall

1-Max Adams, Rylan Gray & Chase Johnson

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

38-Logan Seavey

37-Brady Bacon

35-Daison Pursley

33-Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.

32-C.J. Leary

31-Robert Ballou

30-Kyle Cummins

29-Justin Grant

19-Briggs Danner

17-Chase Stockon

14-Jake Swanson

12-Shane Cottle, Carson Garrett, Ricky Lewis & Jadon Rogers

9-Matt Westfall

6-Joey Amantea

5-Alex Bright

4-Wesley Smith

2-Max Adams, Nick Bilbee, Rylan Gray, Anton Hernandez & J.J. Yeley

1-Chance Crum, Xavier Doney, Kale Drake, Steven Drevicki, Chase Johnson, Kyle Jones, Tye Mihocko, Brady Short, Stevie Sussex & Paul White

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

10-C.J. Leary

7-Logan Seavey

5-Mitchel Moles & Daison Pursley

4-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Kyle Cummins

1-Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Briggs Danner, Geoff Ensign, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant & Chase Stockon

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

13-Robert Ballou

12-Justin Grant

11-Brady Bacon & Kyle Cummins

10-Kevin Thomas Jr.

9-C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey & Matt Westfall

8-Mitchel Moles & Chase Stockon

7-Daison Pursley

6-Jadon Rogers

5-Jake Swanson

4-Carson Garrett & Ricky Lewis

3-Joey Amantea, Briggs Danner, Kale Drake & Anton Hernandez

2-Alex Bright, Charles Davis Jr. & Stevie Sussex

1-Max Adams, Saban Bibent, Nick Bilbee, Wyatt Burks, Harley Burns, Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, Xavier Doney, Steven Drevicki, Tom Harris, Jack Hoyer, Chase Johnson, Hunter Maddox, Tye Mihocko, Trey Osborne, Kyle Shipley, Carson Short, Wesley Smith & Scotty Weir

SEMI WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

2-Robert Ballou, Carson Garrett, Todd Hobson, C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis, Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Alex Bright, Brayden Clark, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Charles Davis Jr., Kale Drake, Weston Gorham, Justin Grant, Korbyn Hayslett, Brandon Mattox, Mitchel Moles, Jadon Rogers, Kendall Ruble, Nate Schank, Logan Seavey, Kyle Shipley, Kobe Simpson, Jake Swanson, Scotty Weir & Matt Westfall

FEATURE STARTS

44-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr.

42-Matt Westfall

41-Carson Garrett

36-Chase Stockon

34-Joey Amantea & Jadon Rogers

33-Jake Swanson

29-Briggs Danner

25-Hunter Maddox

20-Ricky Lewis

17-Shane Cottle

16-Brandon Mattox

15-Charles Davis Jr. & Kale Drake

14-Anton Hernandez

13-Chance Crum

12-Alex Bright & Tom Harris

11-Max Adams

10-Harley Burns

9-Tye Mihocko & Trey Osborne

8-Korbyn Hayslett & Kobe Simpson

7-Hayden Reinbold & Wesley Smith

6-Saban Bibent, Nick Bilbee, Rylan Gray, Todd Hobson & Stevie Sussex

5-Timmy Buckwalter, Jack Hoyer, J.J. Hughes, Kayla Roell, Kyle Shipley & Scotty Weir

4-Zach Daum, Xavier Doney, J.T. Ferry, Brayden Fox & Frankie Guerrini

3-Brent Beauchamp, Geoff Ensign, Matt Goodnight, Weston Gorham, Chase Howard, Kyle Jones, Carmen Perigo, Zack Pretorius, Brady Short, Shawn Westerfeld & Paul White

2-Dustin Beck, Donny Brackett, Shane Butler, Logan Calderwood, Craig Carroll, Mario Clouser, Colten Cottle, Aric Gentry, Nic Harris, Hayden Harvey, Chase Johnson, R.J. Miller, Kendall Ruble, Brian Ruhlman, Nate Schank, Adyn Schmidt, Eric Schulz, Gunnar Setser, Matt Sherrell, Carson Short, Mark Smith, Cooper Sullivan & J.J. Yeley

1-Garrett Abrams, Ryan Barr, Robert Bell, Wyatt Burks, Rhett Butler, Brayden Clark, Sterling Cling, Brock Cottrell, Braxton Cummings, Steven Drevicki, Paul Dues, Dakota Earls, Nate Ervin, Scott Frack, Gabriel Gilbert, Ivan Glotzbach, Sam Hinds, Ronny Howard, Jason Howell, Ty Hulsey, Keith Martin, John Mollick, Evan Mosley, Anthony Nicholson, Seth Parker, Kody Swanson, Colt Treharn, Cody Williams, Joe Wood Jr. & Justin Zimmerman

2024 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 9: Ocala Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.858)

Feb 10: Ocala Speedway – Chase Stockon (14.075)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – C.J. Leary (16.173)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – C.J. Leary (16.151)

Feb. 15: Ocala Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.925)

Feb. 16: Ocala Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.914)

Apr 13: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.026)

May 3: Eldora Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (16.151)

May 4: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.286)

May 10: Bloomington Speedway – Geoff Ensign (11.496)

May 11: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (13.226)

May 21: Terre Haute Action Track – Logan Seavey (20.152)

May 22: Circle City Raceway – Robert Ballou (12.679)

May 23: Circle City Raceway – C.J. Leary (12.371)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – C.J. Leary (18.807)

Jun 1: Knoxville Raceway – Brady Bacon (19.708)

Jun 11: Grandview Speedway – Brady Bacon (13.341)

Jun 12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Mitchel Moles (14.685)

Jun 13: Big Diamond Speedway – Alex Bright (14.799)

Jun 14: Williams Grove Speedway – Logan Seavey (19.659)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – C.J. Leary (18.205)

Jun 16: Action Track USA – Kyle Cummins (10.539)

Jun 28: Macon Speedway – Daison Pursley (10.335)

Jun 29: Macon Speedway – Logan Seavey (10.268)

Jul 5: Lincoln Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (11.959)

Jul 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (12.050)

Jul 26: Lincoln Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (12.078)

Jul 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins (12.687)

Jul 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary (13.952)

Jul 31: Circle City Raceway – C.J. Leary (11.957)

Aug 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (19.639)

Aug 2: Bloomington Speedway – Carson Garrett (11.455)

Aug 3: Tri-State Speedway – Briggs Danner (13.193)

Aug 4: Bloomington Speedway – Brady Bacon (11.755)

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12.782)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.626)

Sep 6: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Brady Bacon (14.110)

Sep 7: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.985)

Sep 13: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles (12.228)

Sep 14: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.216)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.536)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.049)

Oct 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.213)

Oct 25: Red Dirt Raceway – Kyle Cummins (12.832)

Oct 26: Red Dirt Raceway – C.J. Leary (12.935)

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Feb 9: Ocala Speedway – Robert Ballou (10th to 4th)

Feb 10: Ocala Speedway – Alex Bright (18th to 6th)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – Robert Ballou (24th to 11th)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – Tye Mihocko (23rd to 11th)

Feb. 15: Ocala Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 7th)

Feb. 16: Ocala Speedway – Joey Amantea (20th to 11th)

Apr 13: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles (18th to 9th)

May 3: Eldora Speedway – Jadon Rogers (19th to 6th)

May 4: Eldora Speedway – Jake Swanson (15th to 9th)

May 10: Bloomington Speedway – Daison Pursley (23rd to 2nd)

May 11: Tri-State Speedway – Robert Ballou (16th to 7th)

May 21: Terre Haute Action Track – Joey Amantea (19th to 11th)

May 22: Circle City Raceway – Carson Garrett (24th to 12th)

May 23: Circle City Raceway – Chance Crum (23rd to 14th)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – J.J. Yeley (23rd to 10th)

Jun 1: Knoxville Raceway – J.J. Yeley (17th to 10th)

Jun 11: Grandview Speedway – Joey Amantea (20th to 9th)

Jun 12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey (23rd to 15th)

Jun 13: Big Diamond Speedway – Ricky Lewis (25th to 10th)

Jun 14: Williams Grove Speedway – Justin Grant (12th to 5th)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (13th to 4th)

Jun 16: Action Track USA – Joey Amantea (20th to 10th)

Jun 28: Macon Speedway – Kyle Cummins (22nd to 15th)

Jun 29: Macon Speedway – C.J. Leary (11th to 5th)

Jul 5: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 10th)

Jul 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon (23rd to 11th)

Jul 26: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jadon Rogers (23rd to 10th)

Jul 27: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (23rd to 8th)

Jul 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Ricky Lewis (19th to 6th)

Jul 31: Circle City Raceway – Briggs Danner (12th to 5th)

Aug 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Daison Pursley (17th to 9th)

Aug 3: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (24th to 7th)

Aug 4: Bloomington Speedway – Mitchel Moles (20th to 7th)

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Ricky Lewis (24th to 10th)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Jadon Rogers (24th to 9th)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Matt Westfall (24th to 15th)

Sep 7: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Kyle Jones (22nd to 10th)

Sep 13: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (12th to 5th)

Sep 14: Tri-State Speedway – Kendall Ruble (24th to 11th)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles (24th to 15th)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (16th to 9th)

Oct 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – (21st to 10th)

Oct 25: Red Dirt Raceway – Matt Westfall (13th to 1st)

Oct 26: Red Dirt Raceway – Cooper Sullivan (23rd to 18th)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

Feb 9: Ocala Speedway – C.J. Leary (14.054)

Feb 10: Ocala Speedway – Justin Grant (14.556)

Feb 12: Volusia Speedway Park – Timmy Buckwalter (16.994)

Feb 13: Volusia Speedway Park – Justin Grant (16.711)

Feb. 15: Ocala Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.946)

Feb. 16: Ocala Speedway – Briggs Danner (14.202)

Apr 13: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.140)

May 3: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (16.341)

May 4: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.629)

May 10: Bloomington Speedway – C.J. Leary (11.688)

May 11: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (13.179)

May 21: Terre Haute Action Track – C.J. Leary (20.157)

May 22: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (12.551)

May 23: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (12.447)

May 31: Knoxville Raceway – Chase Stockon (19.086)

Jun 1: Knoxville Raceway – Daison Pursley (19.918)

Jun 11: Grandview Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.409)

Jun 12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Kyle Cummins (15.164)

Jun 13: Big Diamond Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.784)

Jun 14: Williams Grove Speedway – C.J. Leary (20.667)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Brady Bacon (18.245)

Jun 16: Action Track USA – C.J. Leary (10.563)

Jun 28: Macon Speedway – C.J. Leary (10.448)

Jun 29: Macon Speedway – Mitchel Moles (10.358)

Jul 5: Lincoln Park Speedway – Robert Ballou (11.942)

Jul 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Justin Grant (12.319)

Jul 26: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chance Crum (12.265)

Jul 27: Kokomo Speedway – Carson Garrett (12.799)

Jul 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.489)

Jul 31: Circle City Raceway – Brady Bacon (12.058)

Aug 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (19.967)

Aug 2: Bloomington Speedway – Daison Pursley (11.552)

Aug 3: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.068)

Aug 4: Bloomington Speedway – Carson Garrett (11.846)

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.042)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – C.J. Leary (12.865)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant (13.008)

Sep 6: Texarkana 67 Speedway – C.J. Leary (14.523)

Sep 7: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Mitchel Moles (14.710)

Sep 13: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles (12.168)

Sep 14: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.214)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (15.709)

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.246)

Oct 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Shawn Westerfeld (14.454)

Oct 25: Red Dirt Raceway – C.J. Leary (12.867)

Oct 26: Red Dirt Raceway – Daison Pursley (13.220)

INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

Jun 11: Grandview Speedway – Robert Ballou

Jun 12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Anton Hernandez

Jun 13: Big Diamond Speedway – Joey Amantea

Jun 14: Williams Grove Speedway – Charles Davis Jr.

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Alex Bright

Jun 16: Action Track USA – Ricky Lewis

Jun 28: Macon Speedway – Jake Swanson

Jun 29: Macon Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Jul 5: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon

Jul 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Ricky Lewis

Jul 26: Lincoln Park Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 27: Kokomo Speedway – Joey Amantea

Jul 30: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Robert Ballou

Jul 31: Circle City Raceway – Todd Hobson

Aug 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Nate Schank

Aug 3: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Aug 4: Bloomington Speedway – Rylan Gray

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Brandon Mattox

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Brayden Clark

Sep 7: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Sep 13: Circle City Raceway – Gunnar Setser

Sep 14: Tri-State Speedway – Robert Ballou

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey

Oct 11: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kayla Roell

Oct 12: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Chase Stockon

Oct 25: Red Dirt Raceway – Paul White

Oct 26: Red Dirt Raceway – R.J. Miller

C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Trailer Alarms)

3-Hunter Maddox

1-Max Adams, Brayden Clark, Kyle Johnson, Kevin Newton & Kyle Shipley

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS (1956-2024)

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [58 wins] Brady Bacon

3. [54 wins] Justin Grant

4. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

5. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

6. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

7. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

8. [44 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

9. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

10. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

11. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

12. [38 wins] Robert Ballou

13. [37 wins] Sheldon Kinser

14. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

16. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

17. [31 wins] Tyler Courtney

18. [30 wins] Chris Windom

19. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [24 wins] Logan Seavey

29. [23 wins] C.J. Leary & Roger McCluskey

31. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

34. [21 wins] Greg Weld

35. [20 wins] Kyle Cummins

36. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

39. [16 wins] Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

41. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

44. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

48. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

49. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

50. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

54. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

58. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

62. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

66. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

76. [6 wins] Emerson Axsom, Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Shane Cottle, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider, Jake Swanson & Dick Tobias

87. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

104. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Mitchel Moles, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

118. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Briggs Danner, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Matt Westfall & Doug Wolfgang

141. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Jerry Poland, Daison Pursley, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

176. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-2024)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (60) Tracy Hines

4. (55) C.J. Leary

5. (53) Brady Bacon

6. (40) Kevin Thomas Jr.

7. (39) Levi Jones

8. (37) Larry Dickson

9. (36) Bryan Clauson

10. (35) Rich Vogler

11. (34) Justin Grant

12. (33) Chase Stockon

13. (31) Sheldon Kinser

14. (30) Pancho Carter

15. (29) Don Branson

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (17) Kyle Cummins

29. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

32. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

37. (14) Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney & Damion Gardner

40. (13) Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

42. (12) Robert Ballou, Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

50. (11) Jim McWithey & George Snider

52. (10) Sonny Ates, Jim Hurtubise, Thomas Meseraull & Jake Swanson

56. (9) Eddie Leavitt, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

59. (8) Shane Cottle, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor & Hunter Schuerenberg

64. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Daison Pursley, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

81. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath & Ken Schrader

90. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

101. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

121. (3) Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

155. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Chad Boat, Keith Bloom Jr., Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Briggs Danner, Nic Faas, Brayden Fox, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Jason McDougal, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

200. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Alex Bright, Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Geoff Ensign, Al “Cotton” Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Carson Garrett, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Buddy Kofoid, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, Ricky Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Ryan Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sammy Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon, 2022: Justin Grant, 2023: Justin Grant, 2024: Logan Seavey

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance-Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker-Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker-Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc., 2022: TOPP Motorsports, 2023: TOPP Motorsports, 2024: Abacus Racing

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson, 2022: Emerson Axsom, 2023: Daison Pursley, 2024: Hunter Maddox

2024 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

GARRETT ABRAMS/Rushville, IN (Garrett & Tony Abrams #32)

MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (F & F Racing #63)

JOEY AMANTEA/Mount Pocono, PA (JPA Racing #88J)

COLLIN AMBROSE/Owensboro, KY (Lynn Ambrose #36)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports #12)

WILL BARNETT/Brazil, IN (Will Barnett #88)

RYAN BARR/Piqua, OH (Barr Family #21B)

STAN BEADLES/Owensville, IN (Beadles Racing #84)

BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Fairland, IN (Lauren Beauchamp #11)

DUSTIN BECK/Petersburg, IN (Henson-Rupp #75)

ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell #71)

(R) SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports #98)

NICK BILBEE/Indianapolis, IN (Bilbee Motorsports #17)

JAKE BLAND/Bloomington, IN (Hunter Maddox Racing #24x)

JAMES BOICE/Summitville, IN (James Boice #69x)

COLTEN BOOTEN/Marion, IL (Jeff Pritchett #2J)

JAMES BOYD/Villa Park, IL (James Boyd #16B)

DONNY BRACKETT/Fort Branch, IN (Tony Brackett #4B)

ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Heffner Racing Enterprises #27)

TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Hummer Motorsports #20)

WYATT BURKS/Topeka, KS (Wyatt Burks Racing #11w)

HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Britt Aero Racing #16) & (Knight Racing #16K)

(R) SHANE BUTLER/Bushnell, FL (Landon Butler Racing #18)

RHETT BUTLER/San Angelo, TX (Rhett Butler #34R)

C

LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Goodyear, AZ (Josh Ford Motorsports #4c) & (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

TROY CAREY/Tullamore, NSW (Troy Carey Motorsports #45N)

NATE CARLE/West Harrison, IN (Jeff Carle #14c)

CRAIG CARROLL/Collinsville, OK (Dena Risley #24c)

DAYLAN CHAMBERS/Bowling Green, IN (Daylan Chambers Racing #4c)

JASON CHERRY/Blandon, PA (Cherry Motorsports #67c)

BRAYDEN CLARK/Tipton, IN (Clark Racing #4BC)

STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling #34)

MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Mario Clouser Motorsports #6)

CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

AUSTIN CORY/Morristown, IN (Cory Racing #00)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Epperson Racing #2E)

COLTEN COTTLE/Kansas, IL (KCBJ Motorsports #8D)

BROCK COTTRELL/Fletcher, OK (Derek Cottrell #5B)

BRAYDON CROMWELL/Lone Jack, MO (Mike Cromwell #4x)

(R) CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Crum Racing #26)

BRAXTON CUMMINGS/Bedford, IN (Bub & Amanda Cummings #71B)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

D

LEE DAKUS/Edmonton, AB (Dakus Open Wheel Motorsports #21x)

BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (KO Motorsports #5D) & (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY/Evansville, IN (Michael Daugherty #3.14)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports #5d)

AARON DAVIS/Windfall, IN (Jeff Davis #11)

CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis Jr. #47)

XAVIER DONEY/Odessa, MO (Doney-Lawson Racing #74)

(R) KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (2B Racing #2B)

STEVEN DREVICKI/Reading, PA (Drevicki Racing #19)

BRYCE DUES/Russia, OH (Bryce Dues Racing #23D)

PAUL DUES/Minster, OH (Dues Racing #87)

E

DAKOTA EARLS/Independence, MO (Jason Earls #15E)

TOM ELLER/Pleasant Prairie, WI (Tom Eller #29OG)

GEOFF ENSIGN/Sebastopol, CA (On The Gass Racing #17) & (Ensign Motorsports #44E)

NATE ERVIN/Reelsville, IN (Nevil Algieo #11)

F

J.T. FERRY/Drums, PA (J.T. Ferry #18J)

BRAYDEN FOX/Avon, IN (Fox Brothers Racing #53)

SCOTT FRACK/Gilbertsville, PA (Scott Frack #39x)

MAX FRANK/Williamston, MI (Middle Class Motorsports #25)

PARKER FREDERICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Parker Frederickson #34)

G

CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15)

DAVID GASPER/Goleta, CA (Jerry Burton #04)

ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Larry Gentry #10)

GABRIEL GILBERT/Greenwood, IN (Gabriel Gilbert Racing #10G)

IVAN GLOTZBACH/Fillmore, IN (Brian Hayden Racing #2H)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing #39G)

WESTON GORHAM/Colleyville, TX (Gorham Racing #71w)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports #4)

TYLER GRAVES/Chariton, IA (Graves Motorsports #T4)

(R) RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers #06)

COLIN GRISSOM/Anderson, IN (Colin Grissom #00)

FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (Jerry Burton #04), (F & F Racing #G3) & (F & F Racing #63)

H

MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (Tin Hoagie Customs #51)

LUKE HALL/Ludlow Falls, OH (Simon Racing #23s)

(R) NIC HARRIS/Atlanta, IL (Nic Harris #N2)

TOM HARRIS/Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK (Tom Harris Motorsport #84)

HAYDEN HARVEY/Warrensburg, IL (Judy Smith-Terry Robertson #8)

AUSTIN HAWKINS/Sumner, IL (Austin Hawkins #5A)

KORBYN HAYSLETT/Troy, OH (Kim & Dave Hayslett #1H)

BRIAN HEITKAMP/North Star, OH (Brian Heitkamp #22)

ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

TYLER HEWITT/Marion, IN (Abby Hewitt #97)

SAM HINDS/Westfield, IN (Steve Hinds #71H)

(R) TODD HOBSON/Clyde, VIC (Jerry Burton #04), (Jason Soudrette Racing #44) &

(Wingo Brothers Racing #77)

(R) CHASE HOWARD/Nesbit, MS (Ronny Howard #13)

RONNY HOWARD/Nesbit, MS (Howard Racing #44)

JASON HOWELL/Fort Worth, TX (Pack Rat Racing #72)

JACK HOYER/Frankfort, IN (Chris Hoyer #11) & (Paul Hazen #57H)

J.J. HUGHES/Jasper, IN (John Hughes #76)

(R) WILL HULL/Plainfield, VT (Sy Allen #7s)

TY HULSEY/Owasso, OK (Dena Risley #24H)

I

STEVE IRWIN/Fenton, MI (Flying Zero Racing #0)

J

JACK JAMES/Harlan, IN (Jack James #99)

A.J. JOHNSON/Oskaloosa, IA (Rick Germar #93)

CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #4J)

KYLE JOHNSON/Greencastle, IN (Mike Johnson #99J)

R.J. JOHNSON/Laveen, AZ (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Ryan Hall Racing #79x)

L

MIKE LARRISON/Avon, IN (American Dream Racing #06L)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (Stensland Motorsports #41)

M

(R) HUNTER MADDOX/Bedford, IN (Hunter Maddox Racing #24m) & (Hunter Maddox Racing #36)

BRENNON MARSHALL/Edgewood, TX (Miller Racing #43)

KEITH MARTIN/Clayburn, TX (Ryan Hall Racing #79)

BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing #28)

JUSTIN MENEELY/Brazil, IN (Justin Meneely #100)

TYE MIHOCKO/Peoria, AZ (Dave Wilson Special #5T), (Jamie Paul #24p) & (Cheney Racing #42)

R.J. MILLER/Edgewood, TX (Miller Racing #34)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

JOHN MOLLICK/Toronto, OH (Scott Clever #4J)

EVAN MOSLEY/Lapel, IN (Chris Barkdull #27)

TODD MOULE/Heathcote, VIC (Moule Racing #26AU)

N

KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (2nd Law Motorsports #14N) & (2nd Law Motorsports #16TH)

ANTHONY NICHOLSON/Arlington, TN (Nicholson Motorsports #16)

O

(R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5), (Trey Osborne Racing #6T), (Trey Osborne Racing #11T) & (Larry Ebert #11T)

P

SETH PARKER/West Terre Haute, IN (Seth & Mike Parker #38p)

CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman #21)

ANDREW PRATHER/Martinsville, IN (Knight Racing #16K)

ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius #9z)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Team AZ-Curb-Agajanian Racing #21AZ)

R

HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19)

(R) KAYLA ROELL/Dillsboro, IN (KO Motorsports #5K)

JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP) & (Amati Racing #66)

KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Jerry Ruble #17)

BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman #49)

S

NATE SCHANK/Santa Rosa, CA (Nate Schank #1)

ADYN SCHMIDT/Haubstadt, IN (Adam Schmidt #12s)

STEPHEN SCHNAPF/Newburgh, IN (Three Chet’s Racing #39F)

ERIC SCHULZ/Sioux Falls, SD (Miles Grein #38)

SAM SCOTT/Patoka, IN (Sam Scott #7s)

JAKE SCOTT/Morgantown, IN (Jeff Miller #33)

NATHAN SEALE/Fort Branch, IN (Nathan Seale #1s)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing #57)

(R) GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (KO Motorsports #5G)

KEITH SHEFFER II/Jerome, MI (Sheffer Racing #86)

MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Graham Motorsports #15m)

KYLE SHIPLEY/Phoenix, AZ (AJR Motorsports #4u)

BRADY SHORT/Bedford, IN (Randy Edwards #61m)

CARSON SHORT/Marion, IL (Randy Edwards #21m)

JAKE SIMMONS/New Palestine, IN (Jake Simmons #7s)

KOBE SIMPSON/Bonham, TX (Kevin Simpson #21K)

(R) WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, MO (2B Racing #2B)

MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA (Terry Witherspoon #43m)

WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, MO (Wesley Smith Racing #44)

CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports #5s)

COLBY STUBBLEFIELD/Seagoville, TX (Glen Stubblefield #2)

COOPER SULLIVAN/Lawton, OK (Fry Family Motorsports #79F)

STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5) & (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (2B Racing #2B), (Daming-Swanson Motorsports #5T), (Landon Simon Racing #24) & (Tom Eades #47)

KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran Racing #77)

T

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

TRAVIS THOMPSON/Brazil, IN (Travis Thompson #7)

MATT THOMPSON/Bloomington, IN (Matt Thompson #26T)

COLT TREHARN/Los Lunas, NM (Treharn Racing #77)

W

SCOTTY WEIR/Marion, IN (2B Racing #2x), (Mark Hery #21) & (Tom Eades #47x)

SHAWN WESTERFELD/Guilford, IN (Fischesser-Owen Racing #4J) & (Fischesser-Owen Racing #44J)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m)

PAUL WHITE/Temple, TX (Greg Wade #1)

NOAH WHITEHOUSE/Greenfield, IN (Scott Whitehouse #00)

DANIEL WHITLEY/Ferndale, CA (Jerry Burton #04)

REED WHITNEY/Jasper, IN (Whitney Racing #87)

CODY WILLIAMS/Rensselaer, IN (Cody Williams #26)

CODY WILLIAMS/Norco, CA (Tom & Laurie Sertich #92)

MITCH WISSMILLER/Saybrook, IL (RNB Motorsports #29)

JOE WOOD JR./Newcastle, OK (Joe Wood #03)

Y

J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Yeley Racing #2)

Z

JUSTIN ZIMMERMAN/Athens, TX (Justin Zimmerman #1)

(R) USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Contender