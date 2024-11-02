Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Peach State Classic Just Two Weeks Away

- Advertisement -



Two Complete Super Late Model Shows; Over $208,000 Up for Grabs



AUSTIN, Texas (Nov. 11, 2024) — Just two weeks remain until Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota puts a bow on the 2024 campaign with the fourth annual Peach State Classic at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway.

Over $208,000 in Super Late Model prize money will be up for grabs during the course of the November 15 – 16 weekend between each night’s main events and B-Mains, including a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start, 50-lap feature on Friday, Nov. 15 and a $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start, 75-lap finale on Saturday, Nov. 16.

With the final two rounds of the season on the line at Senoia Raceway, defending miniseries champion, Bobby Pierce holds a 27-point advantage over Ricky Thornton Jr. for the point lead. Daulton Wilson, Jason Feger, Spencer Hughes, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Carson Ferguson, Hudson O’Neal, and Garrett Alberson round out the current Top 10 in the standings.

With perfect attendance, the champion will receive $75,000 for the title from the $137,000 point fund with the balance of the Top 10 in the final standings earning their share of the point fund.

2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Point Fund Distribution:

1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

Peach Bowl Feature Payout (50 Laps) – Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Friday Entry Fee: $100

Friday Non-Transfer Money: $50

Peach State Classic Feature Payout (75 Laps) – Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

1)$30,000 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,500 8)$4,250 9)$4,000 10)$3,950 11)$3,900 12)$3,850 13)$3,800 14)$3,750 15)$3,700 16)3,600 17)$3,500 18)$3,400 19)$3,300 20)$3,200 21)$3,100 22)$3,000 23)$3,000 24)$3,000

Total – $135,800

Saturday Entry Fee: $100

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 B-Main Payouts (x3 B-Mains)

1)Transfer 2)Transfer 3)$500 4)$400 5)$250 6)$175 7)$150 8)$100 9)$100 10-Last)$50

The Super Late Model Tire Rule for the weekend is:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-48, American Racer Pro 3

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-48, American Racer Pro 3

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, Hoosier NLMT4, American Racer Pro 3, American Racer Pro 4

Entry fee includes 1 ATV/4-Wheeler/Side-By-Side/etc pass. Additional passes are $15 per day or $35 for all three days.

Drivers, who plan to race in any of the 2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota events are encouraged to complete series registration in advance at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/

Complete series rules are available at www.FloSeries.com and facility info can be found at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com

In 2021 at the inaugural Peach State Classic, Kyle Bronson bagged raced to a win in Friday night’s Peach Bowl, while Chris Madden topped the inaugural finale on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in 2022 Kyle Bronson repeated in the Peach State Classic on Friday night before Ricky Thornton Jr. decimated Saturday night’s field to claim his first event crown. In 2023 Mother Nature took the weekend victory.

Thursday night’s program includes complete shows for Mini Stocks, Bombers, Hot Shots, Hobbys, 602 Chargers, and Limiteds with Super Late Model practice sessions included throughout the night. Following the completion of the night’s program the Duncan Brothers Band will be performing a live concert, where admission is free.

On Friday evening the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Super Late Models will be joined by complete shows for 602 Late Model Sportsman and Modifieds, while 604 Crate Late Models accompany Saturday night’s Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota finale.

Peach State Classic grandstand general admission is $15 on Thursday, November 14. On Friday, November 15 grandstand general admission is $30 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. Saturday, November 16 grandstand admission is $40 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. A two-day advanced grandstand ticket is available for $65 per person with children (ages-and-under) free.

Reserved seating options are available at https://www.senoiaraceway1969.com/peach-state-classic

Thursday pit passes are $25 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. On Friday pit passes are $40 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $20 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Saturday night pit passes are $45 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $30, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.

A three-day pit pass is available at a discounted rate of $100 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $50. A two-day pit pass for Friday and Saturday is available at a discounted rate of $85 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $45.

Onsite RV camping is available. 20ft x 50ft are available for reservation at a cost of $85 for the weekend. Non-reserved / drive-up camping charge is $30/day. Tent camping (20ft x 10ft) is available for $15 per day. Camping check-in begins on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Check out is Sunday, Nov. 17 by 2:00 p.m. EST.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.