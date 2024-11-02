57 F
Dennis Erb, Jr. Shoots for Another National 100 Title After Whynot Top Five

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Dennis Erb, Jr. - Mike Ruefer photo
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Two-time Coors Light ‘Fall Classic’ winner Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team vied for a third race title over the October 25-26 weekend at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi. With 51 Super Late Model competitors in the pit area for Friday night’s opener, which featured a pair of split-field features, Dennis started off his weekend by posting the third fastest lap in Group B during time trials and finishing third in his heat race. After starting his 30-lap main event from the inside of the fifth row, Dennis moved forward in the $3,000 to win opener to earn a solid eighth place performance.

 With a hefty $20,000 payday up for grabs in Saturday’s grand finale at Whynot, Dennis was quick right out of the box by earning Fast Time honors during the qualifying session prior to picking up a heat race triumph. After leading the field to green in the 60-lap headliner and pacing laps 2-9, the Carpentersville, Illinois hotshoe raced hard to stay inside of the top five in the unsanctioned contest. At the checkers, Dennis found himself in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Tyler Erb, Ashton Winger, and Mike Marlar! Full results from the 30th Annual Coors Light ‘Fall Classic’ can be found online by visiting www.whynotmotorsportspark.com.

 Dennis Erb Racing jumps right back into competition on November 2-3 at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. The 50th edition of the ‘National 100’ starts on Saturday with a $15,000 to win opener for the ground-pounding Super Late Models. Sunday’s finale at EAMS will shell out a $30,000 first place prize. Dennis was the winner of the ‘National 100’ back in 2016 and has finished second in the storied race on two different occasions. Additional information on both XR Super Series showdowns can be accessed by logging onto www.eamsdirt.com

 Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

 The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

 Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

