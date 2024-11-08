Devin Moran Claims Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 7, 2024)– Devin Moran came out on top following a close battle for the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup in 2024.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series mini-series consisted of twelve events, each featuring a minimum prize of $30,000 for the winner. Moran placed in the top ten in 11 out of these 12 events, achieving top five finishes in 8 of them, and celebrated two victories.

Moran faced a 45-point deficit to Jonathan Davenport in the season finale. Nevertheless, Davenport’s unfortunate 18th place finish, coupled with Moran’s impressive climb from 18th to fourth, secured him the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup title.

Moran will receive a $15,000 check at the Championship Awards Banquet on December 13.Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Max Blair finished second through fifth in the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup. Those drivers earned $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2024 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Schedule:

Date – Track – City, State – To Win – Winner

Sat. May 11 – Fairbury Speedway – Fairbury, IL – $30,000 – Devin Moran

Sat. May 25 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Jun. 15 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – $50,000 – Brandon Overton

Sat. Jun. 22 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 20 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000 – Devin Moran

Sat. Aug. 10 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Aug. 17 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – $50,000 – Tim McCreadie

Sat. Aug. 24 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sun. Sep. 1 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – $30,000 – Rained Out

Sat. Sep. 21 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Sep. 28 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – $50,000 – Reset for Oct. 12

Sat. Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – $50,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Oct. 12 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $50,000 – Rained Out

Sat. Oct. 12 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – $50,000 – Mike Marlar

Sat. Oct. 19 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000 – Bobby Pierce

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique, and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.