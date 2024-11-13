Brandon Sheppard Returning to Rocket1 Racing for ’25 Campaign

- Advertisement -



Tim McCreadie Joins Briggs Transport Racing with Rocket1 Racing Alliance



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/11/24) – When the curtain opens on the 2025 season a familiar face will be behind the wheel of the Rocket1 Racing Super Late Model

New Berlin, Illinois star, Brandon Sheppard will return to the driver’s seat of Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine entry.

“Rocket1 Racing is going through another change for the 2025 season. We’ll have Brandon Sheppard back at the wheel. He spent several years with us, and we enjoyed a very successful tenure together,” shared team co-owner Mark Richards. “The team is excited, our sponsors are excited, and we know the sky is the limit for what we can accomplish in 2025. In fact, all our sponsors from this season are returning for next year, and we’ll also be announcing some new ones soon.”

Sheppard, who claimed four World of Outlaws Late Model Series titles with Rocket1 Racing is chomping at the bit for his return to the team’s familiar blue No. 1.

“My history to date with Rocket1 Racing is pretty spectacular, when you step back and take a look at all we’ve been able to do. We won a lot of races and championships together, and it’s exciting to team back up with those guys and go after more history,” Sheppard said. “I’ve learned a lot the past two years, and I’m more focused than ever as I look ahead to 2025.”

Meanwhile, Tim McCreadie, who took over driving duties for Rocket1 Racing in March after Hudson O’Neal made the decision to depart the team, will be moving to a new team in Briggs Transport Racing. Richards is adamant in McCreadie’s continued strong importance to Rocket1 Racing and Rocket Chassis moving forward.

“Tim took on a tall task this year, joining our team after the year started, and he did a great job for us. We’re very grateful for his hard work, and as he moves over to Briggs Transport Racing, he’ll continue to be an important part of the growth and development we have in motion here at Rocket Chassis. In fact, Rocket1 Racing will work in alliance with Briggs Racing Transport throughout the 2025 campaign.”

For McCreadie, he’s appreciative of the opportunity he had this year with Rocket1 Racing and now looks forward to joining forces with his good friend Boom Briggs at Briggs Transport Racing.

“After joining Rocket1 Racing (in March) we fought an uphill battle all year, but nobody with the team ever gave up, and we clawed our way into championship four with Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series). Absolutely nothing to hang our heads about there,” McCreadie noted. “Boom Briggs and everyone with his team (Briggs Transport Racing) are providing me with an opportunity to continue doing what I love. We’ve got a lot of preparation to do for 2025, and we’re already hard at work with that.”

Boom Briggs and Briggs Transport Racing will field an entry for McCreadie with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) next season. For Briggs he felt the time was right for him to scale his own racing back to a limited schedule, while pursuing a series title as a car owner.

“Me and Tim (McCreadie) have been really good friends for over 20 years. Due to my business obligations and him out of a ride, we decided to put this deal together with the support and assistance of Mark Richards. I’m going to still run a limited schedule next year, but our focus sits with giving Tim his best chance to go after another Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) title and a really successful year. We’re still looking to find a few sponsors to up our arsenal a bit, but we are full speed ahead for 2025,” Briggs commented.

Rocket1 Racing has a practice session scheduled with Brandon Sheppard on Nov. 13 at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) before turning their focus to the 2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series campaign, which opens on Jan. 15 with the Super Bowl of Racing.

