Kyle Busch to Make USAC Midget Debut at Bakersfield & Ventura in November

Speedway, Indiana (November 14, 2024)………Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch will make his USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in California during the month of November.

Busch (Las Vegas, Nev.) will compete with USAC during the Tuesday, November 26, event at Bakersfield Speedway’s 1/3-mile dirt oval. He will then take on Ventura Raceway’s 1/5-mile dirt oval on Saturday, November 30, for the 83rd running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented By the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Busch will carry the number 51 on his Kyle Busch Motorsports owned midget which will be in partnership with FloSports and carry sponsorship from Lucas Oil.

Also included in the announcement is that Busch will compete in the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink on January 13-18, 2025, at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Furthermore, it was also revealed that he will be driving alongside his son Brexton at the Tulsa Shootout from December 31 through January 4.

All of these events will be streamed exclusively on FloRacing, making it the essential home to watch Kyle Busch get behind the wheel during the NASCAR offseason.

“The Cup season may be over, but the racing season is still in full swing with the biggest events on dirt taking place over the next couple of months,” Busch stated.

To purchase tickets and find out more event info on the upcoming USAC events, please visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com and www.VenturaRaceway.com.‍