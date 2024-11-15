HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsKyle Busch to Make USAC Midget Debut at Bakersfield & Ventura in...

Kyle Busch to Make USAC Midget Debut at Bakersfield & Ventura in November

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Speedway, Indiana (November 14, 2024)………Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch will make his USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in California during the month of November.

Busch (Las Vegas, Nev.) will compete with USAC during the Tuesday, November 26, event at Bakersfield Speedway’s 1/3-mile dirt oval. He will then take on Ventura Raceway’s 1/5-mile dirt oval on Saturday, November 30, for the 83rd running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented By the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Busch will carry the number 51 on his Kyle Busch Motorsports owned midget which will be in partnership with FloSports and carry sponsorship from Lucas Oil.

Also included in the announcement is that Busch will compete in the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink on January 13-18, 2025, at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Furthermore, it was also revealed that he will be driving alongside his son Brexton at the Tulsa Shootout from December 31 through January 4.

All of these events will be streamed exclusively on FloRacing, making it the essential home to watch Kyle Busch get behind the wheel during the NASCAR offseason.

“The Cup season may be over, but the racing season is still in full swing with the biggest events on dirt taking place over the next couple of months,” Busch stated.

To purchase tickets and find out more event info on the upcoming USAC events, please visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com and www.VenturaRaceway.com.‍

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Big Block Modifieds

Gravel, Sheppard, Williamson Claim Championships at World of Outlaws World Finals

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS: Gravel, Sheppard, Williamson Claim Championships at World of...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Claims Third Straight World Finals Victory

THORNTON X3: Ricky Thornton Jr. Claims Third Straight World Finals Victory  “RTJ”...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Tyler Courtney Holds Off Gravel to Top World of Outlaws Season Finale

SUNSHINE IN CHARLOTTE: Tyler Courtney Holds Off Gravel to Top World...
Florida

Ethan Dotson to Race David Reutimann’s UMP Modified in 11th Reutimann Memorial at Volusia

The 2022 event winner will pilot a brand-new Beak Built Chassis...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Goes Flag to Flag to Top World Finals Opener

MAN ON A MISSION: Gravel Goes Flag to Flag to Top...
Dirt Late Model News

Devin Moran Claims Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 7, 2024)– Devin Moran came out on top...
Dirt Late Model News

Chris Madden Wins World Finals Finale; Brandon Sheppard Wins Fifth Series Title

SMOKEY’S RETURN: Chris Madden Wins World Finals Finale; Brandon Sheppard Wins...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 11/14/24

48 entries POWRI MW Modzs B Class by HAYDEN MACHINERY Heat 1 (12...

RELATED ARTICLES

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Bergman Dominates Tulsa for Seventh Victory of 2024

TULSA, OK (November 14, 2024) – Seth Bergman admittedly wasn’t satisfied with his third-place...
Big Block Modifieds

Gravel, Sheppard, Williamson Claim Championships at World of Outlaws World Finals

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS: Gravel, Sheppard, Williamson Claim Championships at World of Outlaws World Finals CONCORD,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Tyler Courtney Holds Off Gravel to Top World of Outlaws Season Finale

SUNSHINE IN CHARLOTTE: Tyler Courtney Holds Off Gravel to Top World of Outlaws Season...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Carson Macedo Out-duels Kofoid for Charlotte Win, Gravel Locks Up Title

GIVING HIS ALL: Carson Macedo Out-duels Kofoid for Charlotte Win, Gravel Locks Up Title Macedo...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Goes Flag to Flag to Top World Finals Opener

MAN ON A MISSION: Gravel Goes Flag to Flag to Top World Finals Opener Gravel...
©