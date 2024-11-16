Chisholm crowned king of Summit USMTS National Championship

- Advertisement -

Jim Chisholm from Osage, Iowa, secured the top position in the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt in 2024.

His season was highlighted by his eight victories, 20 top-fives and an impressive 26 top-ten finishes over 32 events. Chisholm led 236 of the 1,299 total feature laps in 2024.

For his efforts, Chisholm will pocket $87,300 for his regional and national titles. Additional cash from the RacinDirt TV Challenge is also coming his way to make his total loot just under $90,000.

Chisholm’s bank account also recorded deposits of $30,000 for his runner-up finish at the XR Big Deal at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway and another $50,000 at the Mod War 100 in September at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway.

The top five lap leaders—Chisholm, Jake O’Neil, Jake Timm, Rodney Sanders and Tyler Wolff—combined to pace the field in more than half of the main event laps during the year.

Timm from Winona, Minn., came in a close second in the final points on the strength of three feature wins, 21 top-fives and 27 top-tens. He also won the ARMI Contractors USMTS Southern Region presented by Gene Nicholas, LLC.

Four-time USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, rounded out the top three while recording four wins, 13 top-fives and 25 top-10 finishes.

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt:

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 2782 (8 wins)

2. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 2701 (3 wins)

3. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 2569 (4 wins)

4. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 2500 (1 win)

5. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., 2414 (2 wins)

6. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 2307 (1 win)

7. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 2257 (1 win)

8. 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 2227

9. 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 2148

10. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 2136

11. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 2075

12. 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb., 2045

13. 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 1784

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

Prior Summit USMTS National Champions:

2023 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2022 – Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2021 – Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2020 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2019 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2018 – Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2017 – Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2016 – Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2015 – Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2014 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2013 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2012 – Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2011 – Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2010 – Jason Hughes, Westville, Okla.

2009 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2008 – Tim Donlinger, Rochester, Minn.

2007 – Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

2006 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2005 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2004 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2003 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2002 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2001 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2000 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

1999 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

Chisholm’s pivotal performance was not just limited to the national series; he also conquered two of the three regional championships.

The 21-year-old led the Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region and the Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite, proving his consistency across different racing territories.

Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region:

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 976 (4 wins)

2. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 911 (1 win)

3. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 870 (1 win)

4. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 852

5. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., 842

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite:

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 1177 (2 wins)

2. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 1150 (2 wins)

3. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 1120 (3 wins)

4. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 979

5. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 955 (1 win)

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

Jake Timm took the title in the ARMI Contractors USMTS South Region presented by Gene Nicholas, LLC.

ARMI Contractors USMTS South Region presented by Gene Nicholas, LLC:

1. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 681

2. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., 642 (1 win)

3. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 629 (2 wins)

4. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 610

5. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 607 (1 win)

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

The Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year title went to Jacob Hobscheidt from Plattsmouth, Neb., who outperformed other newcomers to the series and was also one of 13 competitors to race in all 32 USMTS events during the 2024 campaign. He earned $10,000 for his efforts.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year:

1. 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb., 2,045

2. 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan., 1,690

3. 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo., 927

4. 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 739

5. 32 D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif., 409

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

Rookie points are awarded to each eligible competitor based on their national points during the current year. Competitor may not have participated more than twenty-four (24) USMTS events prior to the current year or won a USMTS “A” Main prior to the current year.

The Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year title went to Jacob Hobscheidt

Prior Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year winners:

2023 – Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

2022 – Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2021 – Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

2020 – Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2019 – Hunter Mariott, Brookfield, Mo.

2018 – Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2017 – R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2016 – Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2015 – Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa

2014 – Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2013 – Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo.

2012 – Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2011 – Jason Grimes. Jamestown, N.D.

2010 – Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2009 – Grant Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

2008 – Brandon Kenny. Woodward, Okla.

2007 – Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

2006 – Jay Poidinger, Somerset, Wis.

2005 – Brad McEwan, Storm Lake, Iowa

2004 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2003 – Corey Dripps, Cedar Falls, Iowa

2002 – Justin Boney. Leavenworth, Kan.

2001 – Jason Hughes, Salina, Okla.

2000 – Kevin Peters, Monmouth, Ill.

Special categories also saw notable winners.

Rodney Sanders topped the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger standings with his proven on-track overtaking skills for the fourth time in the last 10 seasons. He passed 161 of his fellow competitors in 32 main events and earned $2,500.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Award:

1. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 161

2. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 157

3. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 138

4. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 106

5. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., 99

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

One point is awarded to each eligible competitor for each car passed from their actual starting position to finishing position during each “A” Main. Provisional starters are not eligible for the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award and earn no hard charger points at that event.

Rodney Sanders won the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Prior FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Award winners:

2023 – Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2022 – Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2021 – Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2020 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2019 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2018 – Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2017 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2016 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2015 – Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2014 – Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2013 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2012 – Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2011 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2008 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2007 – Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2006 – Kelly Shryock, Fertile, Iowa

2005 – Tommy Myer, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

Note: The award was first handed out in 2005. There was no award given out in 2009 or 2010.

In the Miller USMTS Manufacturers Championship, Skyrocket Chassis based in Fertile, Iowa, rode Chisholm’s eight wins to give nine-time USMTS national champ Kelly Shryock’s brand their fifth title and first since 2009.

Miller USMTS Manufacturers Championship:

1. Skyrocket Chassis, Fertile, Iowa, 224 (8 wins)

2. MB Customs Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis., 221 (7 wins)

3. Rage Chassis, Springdale, Ark., 205 (3 wins)

4. Mullens Racing Chassis, Wichita, Kan., 193 (4 wins)

5. Bloodline Race Cars, Springfield, Mo., 153 (1 win)

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

Points are awarded by finishing position in each “A” Main. The highest-finishing manufacturer earns 10 points, the second-highest earns 9 points and so forth down to 1 point for each manufacturer that starts the “A” Main.

Previous Miller USMTS Manufacturers Champions:

2023 – Mullens Racing Chassis, Wichita, Kan. (7 wins)

2022 – MB Custom Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis. (8 wins)

2021 – MB Custom Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis. (8 wins)

2020 – MB Custom Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis. (13 wins)

2019 – MB Custom Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis. (12 wins)

2018 – VanderBuilt Race Cars, New Sharon, Iowa (25 wins)

2017 – Hughes Racing Chassis, Colcord, Okla. (25 wins)

2016 – MB Custom Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis. (20 wins)

2015 – MB Custom Race Cars, Menomonie, Wis. (26 wins)

2014 – LG2 Race Cars, Newport, Tenn. (23 wins)

2013 – Hughes Racing Chassis, Colcord, Okla. (16 wins)

2012 – Hughes Racing Chassis, Colcord, Okla. (37 wins)

2011 – Hughes Racing Chassis, Colcord, Okla. (40 wins)

2010 – Hughes Racing Chassis, Colcord, Okla. (24 wins)

2009 – Skyrocket Chassis, Fertile, Iowa (18 wins)

2008 – Skyrocket Chassis, Fertile, Iowa (31 wins)

2007 – Skyrocket Chassis, Fertile, Iowa (33 wins)

2006 – Skyrocket Chassis, Fertile, Iowa (42 wins)

Kevin Stoa Engineering (KSE) from Albert Lea, Minn., was celebrated as the top engine builder, and gave the part-time USMTS and USRA Modified racer his first Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Award.

Callies/Je Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Award:

1. Kevin Stoa Engineering, Albert Lea, Minn., 258 (8 wins)

2. Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill., 229 (3 wins)

3. OFI Performance, Minnesota City, Minn., 209 (3 wins)

4. Durham Racing Engines, High Point, N.C., 183 (1 win)

5. Hatfield Racing Engines, Joplin, Mo., 179 (4 wins)

Complete 2024 Standings & Statistics

Points are awarded by finishing position in each “A” Main. The highest-finishing engine builder earns 10 points, the second-highest earns 9 points and so forth down to 1 point for each engine builder that starts the “A” Main.

Previous Callies/JE Pistons Engine Builder of the Year Award winners:

2023 – Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill. (7 wins)

2022 – Cornett Racing Engines, Somerset, Ky. (14 wins)

2021 – Cornett Racing Engines, Somerset, Ky. (15 wins)

2020 – Hatfield Racing Engines, Joplin, Mo. (10 wins)

2019 – Hatfield Racing Engines, Joplin, Mo. (10 wins)

2018 – Durham Racing Engines, High Point, N.C. (14 wins)

2017 – Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill. (22 wins)

2016 – Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill. (20 wins)

2015 – Geddes Racing Engines, Colorado Springs, Colo. (19 wins)

2014 – Sput’s Racing Engines, Owatonna, Minn. (8 wins)

2013 – Pro Power Racing, Sullivan, Wis. (14 wins)

2012 – Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill. (21 wins)

2011 – Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill. (34 wins)

2010 – Mullins Race Engines, Mt. Olive, Ill. (22 wins)

2009 – Sput’s Racing Engines, Owatonna, Minn. (23 wins)

2008 – Sput’s Racing Engines, Owatonna, Minn. (23 wins)

The season was highlighted by the diversity in equipment with 39 different chassis and 45 different engines competing throughout the year. Each were highlighted by feature wins for 10 different brands.

The RacinDirt TV Challenge recognized 13 drivers for their perfect attendance across all 32 events. Brown, Chisholm, Christian, Davis, Ebert, Hobscheidt, Hoff, Hughes, Mullens, Phillips, Sanders, Timm and Williamson each earned more than $2,300 for their support.

Awards Banquet in January: The annual USMTS/USRA Awards Banquet is set for Saturday, Jan. 25, inside the 12,000-square-foot Star Pavilion at the Ameristar Casino Hotel located at 3200 N Ameristar Dr, Kansas City, MO 64161. Tickets go on sale Nov. 29.

Check out USMTS.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.

With live and on-demand coverage of every USMTS event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, subscribe to RacinDirt for live streaming on all of your devices.