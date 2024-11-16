Drake Troutman Enters New Era with GR Smith Racing in 2025

- Advertisement -

Set to Debut at Golden Isles Speedway on January 15

HYNDMAN, Pa. (11/15/24) – Fresh off his Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year campaign, Drake Troutman is excited to announce he will be joining forces with GR Smith’s Team 22 Inc. in 2025.

The team will operate out of Troutman’s Hyndman, Pennsylvania, race shop, with Smith’s Team 22 Inc. in Cornelius, North Carolina, serving as a secondary base of operations. Additionally, Longhorn Chassis is just a short distance from Smith’s facility in the Tar Heel State.

Both Troutman and Smith are enthusiastic about the new venture and eager to continue their strong partnership with Longhorn.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Troutman said. “I have spent the past week with GR and his wife Stacy, and I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity. I think we have all the same goals in mind and I am looking forward to kicking off next year with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks opener in Georgia. We are not committing to a tour quite yet, but we plan to.”

The pairing will see Troutman in the driver’s seat of a Longhorn Chassis with a Cornett Racing Engines power plant and a BILSTEIN shock package.

“We’re a great fit,” Troutman added. “I have learned a lot from my time in a Longhorn and I am looking forward to continuing my relationship with everyone over there. With GR’s shop nearby, I think that will give us an extra advantage.”

As Troutman gets set to take the reins of the No. 22 Late Model in 2025, GR Smith sees significant promise in the Pennsylvania youngster.

“I have been watching Drake for a while now and I have always been impressed with how he carries himself,” Smith said. “Drake has great potential for how young he is, but his work ethic in the pit area is unmatched. I am excited to get to work with him and see what we can do.”

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Troutman has already assembled a strong crew to join him and Team 22 Inc. on the road. Tommy Greco from Longhorn Chassis will assist returning crew members, Hunter Cornell and Kyle Beckett.

While his chassis manufacturer and engine program have been confirmed, Troutman and Team 22 Inc. are still seeking additional marketing partners for 2025. Any business or potential sponsors may contact Drake directly at (814) 979-5570.

Troutman will debut behind the wheel of the Team 22 Inc. Late Model at Brunswick, Georgia’s Golden Isles Speedway on January 15 for the Super Bowl of Racing. The team plans to follow both national series across Georgia and Florida in January and February before making its decision regarding a full-time campaign.

For more information on the General Tire Super Bowl of Racing, visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Troutman has one final event remaining in 2024 as he will travel to St. Louis for the Gateway Dirt Nationals at The Dome at America’s Center in early December. The reigning Modified champion will pilot the Jerry Foster-owned No. 5 entry on Thursday and Saturday.

Full event details are available at www.GatewayDirt.com.

Fans can stay up to date with Drake Troutman’s recent news, latest merch, and schedule by visiting the team’s website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com.