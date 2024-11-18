Trent Ivey Adds $20,000 Payday in Blue-Gray at Cherokee Speedway

- Advertisement -



Needmore Speedway’s Early Bird 50 Up Next

UNION, S.C. (11/18/24) – Trent Ivey rocketed into Cherokee Speedway Victory Lane over the weekend with a dominant $20,000 triumph in the 34th annual Blue-Gray 100 aboard his Palmetto Pole & Piling / Hwy 29 Grill No. 88 Ivey Construction / Ivey Septic Service / Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

In addition to matching the largest payday of his career, Sunday’s victory was a historic moment for the Ivey family. The win made Trent the first driver to join his father, Pete Ivey, as a Blue-Gray 100 champion at the South Carolina oval. Pete won the prestigious race in 2003, marking a memorable father-son milestone in the event’s history.

“It ain’t me, man, it’s all these people you see out here (in victory lane), there’s 100 people out here. My mom and dad, my fiancee … ” Ivey said thanking all his crew and supporters. “It means a lot to have my name (on the winner’s list among) all the people that’s won the Blue-Gray 100.”

Ivey joined a strong contingent of 24 Super Late Models at Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.) on Sunday afternoon as the 3/8-mile oval hosted the 34th running of the historic Blue-Gray 100.

With the event co-sanctioned by the Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series and Mid-East Super Late Models, Ivey kicked off his afternoon strong by laying down the fastest lap in his qualifying group before picking up an uncontested win in his heat race. Leading the field to green in the 60-lap feature, Trent led every lap en route to the $20,000 payday. Daulton Wilson and Donald McIntosh joined him on the podium.

The win marked Trent’s second of the 2024 season.

Ivey also competed in the 602 Late Model division where he would make up four spots in the $2,000-to-win feature to record a fifth-place finish.

Full results from the historic event can be found at www.CarolinaClash.com and www.RaceMidEast.com.

Ivey now shifts his focus to the Early Bird 50 this weekend at Needmore Speedway. Preliminaries on Friday night set the stage for Saturday’s $10,000-to-win Crate Racin’ USA main event.

Full event details at www.CrateRacinUSA.com.

For the latest information on Trent Ivey Racing please visit www.TrentIvey.com.