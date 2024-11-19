Dillon McCowan Tops Turkey Bowl XVIII at Springfield Raceway

- Advertisement -



URBANA, Mo. (11/18/24) – After falling just short with a runner-up finish in the 2023 Turkey Bowl, Dillon McCowan sought redemption and delivered on Saturday night with a $6,064 victory at Springfield Raceway aboard his Pomeroy Services / Empire Energy No. 8 Sonic Drive-In / McCowan Farms Super Late Model.

The 20-year-old Missouri racer repelled Logan Martin over the final nine circuits to capture his third win of the 2024 campaign in the Turkey Bowl XVIII main event.

“(I’m) pretty tired. That double-duty stuff is pretty tough,” said McCowan, who ran two divisions. “Especially when you’re going from four link (rear suspension), everything that’s on these Late Models, back down to a B-mod. It probably helped me with my throttle control and everything like that.”

McCowan made the short trip to Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Friday afternoon with plans to pull double duty in the Super Late Model and B-Mod ranks for the Turkey Bowl XVIII.

After taking part in B-Mod preliminaries on Friday, McCowan broke out his Super Late Model on Saturday night and got off to a strong start as he went fourth-to-first in his heat race. Rolling off from the outside front-row in the feature, Dillon slid into the lead on lap 21 and paced the remainder of the 30-lapper to claim his third win of the season and the $6,064 paycheck. Logan Martin and Clay Stuckey rounded out the podium.

McCowan’s bid into the $3,064-to-win B-Mod Turkey Bowl XVIII ended in a B-Main earlier Saturday evening after claiming a prelim win in his heat race.

Full results from the weekend can be found at www.SpringfieldRaceway.com.

Saturday’s victory marked McCowan’s final event of the 2024 campaign. The 20-year-old youngster ended the season with three wins, 20 Top-5’s, and 33 Top-10’s in 60 starts.

McCowan’s second full season in Late Model competition was highlighted by several noteworthy accomplishments, including his first MARS Late Model Championship victory at Kankakee County Speedway and a runner-up finish in the DIRTcar Summer Nationals points standings.

With preparations for the 2025 season already underway, Dillon McCowan Racing is actively seeking additional marketing partners for the 2025 season.

Visit Dillon McCowan Racing’s official website at www.DillonMcCowan.com for the latest team updates and information.

Dillon McCowan Racing would like to thank all of their existing marketing partners, which include Pomeroy Services, Empire Energy, Sonic Drive-In, Mel Hambelton Ford, Heritage Tractor, McCowan Farms, Elite Construction, BLC Transportation, BILSTEIN Shocks, Ozark Motorsports Report, Scott Bailey Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuels-Heartland, Midwest Sheet Metal, Swift Springs, Joe’s Hardware, Fast Shafts, A.D. & Nancy McCowan, FK Rod Ends, Bear Graphix, Bulletproof Tees, and MyRacePass.com Website & Marketing Services.