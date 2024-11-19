Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Bringing New Races, Building Key Events in 2025

- Advertisement -

2025 SCHEDULE: Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Bringing New Races, Building Key Events

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 19, 2024) — The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota embarks on its third full-length national schedule in 2025, set to contest 27 races at 18 different tracks.

The Series will travel to six different states from April to November, racing for a chance at the $30,000 points championship check and $94,000 points fund, which has been increased to now reward 12 full-time drivers.

VIEW FULL SCHEDULE

The season will open at a new location for 2025 — Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL, racing alongside the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as part of the Illini 100 weekend, Thursday–Saturday, April 10-12 — and conclude with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget World Championship: The Kickoff to World of Outlaws World Finals at Millbridge Speedway, Nov. 3-4 where a new champion will be crowned.

If you can’t be at the track to see the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in 2025, tune into DIRTVision to watch every lap live from your smart TV, laptop or mobile device with the DIRTVision app.

What’s New

Creek County Speedway, May 8 — The 1/4-mile of Creek County joins the Xtreme Outlaw Series schedule for the first time on Thursday, May 8, kicking off a three-day race weekend in Oklahoma and Kansas. An annual stop for the American Sprint Car Series, it has also hosted several regional and national Midget races over the last 10 years under the POWRi banner.

Airport Raceway, May 23–25 — The Xtreme Outlaw Series’ annual Memorial Day Weekend activity has a new home in 2025 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, KS. Known as the Midget Roundup since its inception in 2017, this annual event will feature the regional stars of the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association against the national talents of the Xtreme Outlaw Series in a three-day program that begins with a night of practice on Friday, May 23, followed by a $4,000-to-win program on Saturday and a $5,000-to-win main event on Sunday.

Xtreme Outlaw World Championship, Nov. 3–4 — The Xtreme Outlaw Series will kick off the World of Outlaws World Finals in 2025 with a two-night program at Millbridge Speedway on the Monday and Tuesday before racing begins at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. This brand-new event will feature $4,000-to-win and $5,000-to-win main events and crown a Series champion at the birthplace of the Series on Tuesday night.

Returning Highlights

Double in Pevely — Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host four Midget races on the new schedule, spread across two weekends with both brands of the World of Outlaws. The first runs Friday–Saturday, June 20-21, alongside the World of Outlaws Late Models (co-sanctioned by the DIRTcar Summer Nationals), while the second runs Friday–Saturday, Aug. 1-2, when the Midgets meet the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series as part of the marquee Ironman 55 weekend.

Back to PA — Appalachian Midget Week returns to the calendar in 2025 with four Pennsylvania tracks set to host a race from Wednesday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 9.

Action Track USA in Kutztown will host the kickoff on Aug. 6, preceding stops at Linda’s Speedway in Jonestown on Aug. 7, Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run on Aug. 8, and the finale at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown on Aug. 9.

The upgraded miniseries championship purse, announced last December, will stay in place for 2025 — awarding $5,000 to the points champion and $2,500 for runner-up, $1,250 to third, $750 for fourth and $500 for the fifth-place driver.

Take Two — After taking on its first-ever national Midget series event in 2024, Coles County Speedway will host two races on the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Series calendar — Friday–Saturday, May 30-31. The 1/8-mile oval, located in in Mattoon, IL, saw rookie Ashton Torgerson go to Victory Lane last May and will welcome the Series regulars back for a $4,000-to-win program on May 30 and a $5,000-to-win show on May 31.

High Banks Await — This past July, National Midget series racing returned to Spoon River Speedway for the first time in three years as the Xtreme Outlaw Series made its debut at the high-banked, 3/8-mile oval. The Series will be back for another two-day program on Friday–Saturday, July 18–19.

Bullring Battles — Jacksonville Speedway has been a mainstay on the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Schedule since its inception in 2022 and will return to the calendar in 2025 on Friday–Saturday, Oct. 3–4. The two-day open-wheel special will also feature the Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) Sprint Cars alongside $4,000-to-win and $5,000-to-win Midget programs.

Challenge Series — The Xtreme Outlaw–POWRi Challenge Series is back in operation for 2025 with another slate of 10 races, co-sanctioned with the POWRi National Midget League.

The Illini 100 weekend at Farmer City will serve as the first two races, while Highland Speedway in Highland, IL, will host the finale on Saturday, Sept. 6, where the miniseries champion will be crowned. Races marked with an asterisk on the full schedule below will count as Challenge Series events.

Xtreme and POWRi regulars will compete for a slice of the $5,000 miniseries points fund, which awards $2,500 to the champion, $1,250 to the runner-up, $600 for third-place, $400 for fourth and $250 to the fifth-place driver in the final points standings. Open-wheel veteran Zach Daum was the champion of the inaugural points chase in 2023, while Ryan Timms captured the championship bonus in 2024.

2025 SCHEDULE

Date | Track | Location | To-Win (* Denotes Challenge Series event)

Thursday, April 10 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | Practice

*Friday, April 11 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000

*Saturday, April 12 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $5,000

Thursday, May 8 | Creek County Speedway | Kellyville, OK | $4,000

Friday, May 9 | Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, KS | $4,000

Saturday, May 10 | 81 Speedway | Wichita, KS | $4,000

Friday, May 23 | Airport Raceway | Garden City, KS | Practice

Saturday, May 24 | Airport Raceway | Garden City, KS | $4,000

Sunday, May 25 | Airport Raceway | Garden City, KS | $5,000

*Friday, May 30 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | $4,000

*Friday, May 31 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | $5,000

*Friday, June 20 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000

*Saturday, June 21 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000

Friday, July 18 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | $4,000

Saturday, July 19 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | $5,000

Friday, July 25 | Arrowhead Speedway | Colcord, OK | $4,000

Saturday, July 26 | Tulsa Speedway | Tulsa, OK | $4,000

*Friday, Aug. 1 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000

*Saturday, Aug. 2 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $7,500

Wednesday, Aug. 6 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA | $4,000

Thursday, Aug. 7 | Linda’s Speedway | Jonestown, PA | $4,000

Friday, Aug. 8 | Path Valley Speedway | Spring Run, PA | $4,000

Saturday, Aug. 9 | Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway | Newmanstown, PA | $4,000

*Friday, Sept. 5 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO | $4,000

*Saturday, Sept. 6 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL | $4,000

Friday, Oct. 3 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | $4,000

Saturday, Oct. 4 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | $5,000

Monday, Nov. 3 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $4,000

Tuesday, Nov. 4 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $5,000