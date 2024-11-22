Chili Bowl Entry Count Reaches Century Mark For 2025 Event

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 22, 2024) The anticipated 100 entry mark for the Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink has arrived in record time, and has signaled the list of Golden Driller hopefuls to go live for all the world to see.

A mixture of past feature starters, event rookies, and the king of the Chili Bowl himself, Sammy Swindell, the current list is comprised of drivers from the United States, Australia (Luke Storer), New Zealand (Mitch Fabish), and the Netherlands (Wout Hoffmans).

While the list of teams will snowball ahead of the December 6 entry deadline, several stout teams are already on the list to contend for a Golden Driller.

Among those is Alex Bowman Racing, who will bring four cars piloted by USAC stars Jake Swanson, Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary, and Kevin Thomas, Jr. in the Ally-backed entries.

A mixture of fenders and open wheel talent make up the stable for Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, as 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Castrol Flo Night in American titlist Ricky Thornton, Jr. will join Mitchel Moles and Hayden Reinbold.

A powerful team-up over the past few years, Matt Seymour, will again put Pennsylvania’s Tim Buckwalter and ASCS National Rookie of the Year, Hank Davis of Sand Springs, Okla., behind the wheel of his iconic No. 29 machines.

The current list of entries is as follows:

2025 Chili Bowl Nationals Entries:

0L-Kevin Carl-Buna, TX

00 (R)-Brecken Reese-Canyon, TX

1-Sammy Swindell-Germantown, TN

2B-Tanner Berryhill-Bixby, OK

2D-Matt Sherrell-Owasso, OK

2M (R)-Aiden Price-Huntersville, NC

2ND-Darren Kauffman-Waynesboro, PA

2W (R)-Luke Storer-Portland, VIC, Aust.

2Z-Zach Blurton-Quinter, KS

3N-Jake Neuman-New Berlin, IL

3U-Rylan Gray-Greenfield, IN

3V-Jim Vanzant-Prescott, AZ

3Z (R)-Trey Zorn-Russell, KS

4T (R)-Brandt Twitty-Bakersfield, CA

4Y (R)-Jett Yantis-Bakersfield, CA

5M-Donnie Steward-West Burlington, IA

5U-Michael Faccinto-Hanford, CA

6B (R)-Brylee Kilmer-Goldsby, OK

7-Shannon McQueen-Bakersfield, CA

7B (R)-Garrett Benson-Concordia, MO

7D-Michelle Decker-Guthrie, OK

7H-TBA

7J-Shawn Jackson-Bear, DE

7U-Zach Daum-Pocahontas, IL

7X-Thomas Meseraull-San Jose, CA

7Z-Brian Peterson-Mukwonago, WI

8-Alex Sewell-Broken Arrow, OK

8H (R)-Dakota Highley-Hackett, AR

8S-Kyle Steffens-St. Charles, MO

9-Emilio Hoover-Broken Arrow, OK

9B-Brian Schwabauer-Hastings, NE

9U-TBA

11-TBA

12A-A.J. Bender-San Diego, CA

14E-Jeffrey Newell-Tulsa, OK

14F-TBA

17S (R)-Sye Lynch-Cowansville, PA

19-TBA

19A-Hayden Reinbold-Chandler, AZ

19R-Ricky Thornton Jr-Chandler, AZ

19T-Mitchel Moles-Raisin City, CA

19U-Pierce Urbanosky-North Richland Hills, TX

20-Tadd Holliman-Murray, NE

20C-C.J. Sarna-Brea, CA

21C-Colby Stubblefield-Seagoville, TX

22J-Zach Hampton-Mooresville, IN

22M-Marc Dailey-Brownsburg, IN

22P-Brant O’Banion-Worthing, SD

22T-Don Droud Jr-Lincoln, NE

24S-Rodney Westhafer-Mechanicsburg, PA

26J-Jacob Harris-Vidor, TX

27-Keith Rauch-Denver, CO

27B-Jake Bubak-Arvada, CO

27G-Steve Gresham-Seymour, IN

28J-Joe Perry-Billings, MT

29-Tim Buckwalter-Douglassville, PA

29S-Hank Davis-Sand Springs, OK

39T (R)-Troy DeGaton-Wickenburg, AZ

39X (R)-Travis DeGaton-Sacramento, CA

40-Max Adams-Loomis, CA

42K-Kevin Battefeld-Lewistown, IL

44-Colton Hardy-Phoenix, AZ

46-Kenney Johnson-Bethany, CT

46A-Adam Andretti-Brownsburg, IN

46X (R)-Joe Kata-Goshen, NY

48 (R)-Eric Webber-Claremont, IL

48H-Wout Hoffmans-Boxmeer, NB, Neth.

49 (R)-Cole Tinsley-Bonne Terre, MO

50-Daniel Adler-St. Louis, MO

50C (R)-Dane Culver-Sacramento, CA

51B-Joe B. Miller-Millersville, MO

51F-Brody Fuson-Bakersfield, CA

51W-Joe Walker-Harrisonville, MO

54C-Chance Hull-Burleson, TX

54X-Steven Shebester-Mustang, OK

55A-Jake Swanson-Anaheim, CA

55i-Briggs Danner-Allentown, PA

55V-C.J. Leary-Greenfield, IN

55X-Kevin Thomas Jr-Cullman, AL

75-Mario Clouser-Chatham, IL

75P-TBA

75X-TBA

77-Joe Wirth-St. Louis, MO

81C-Colten Cottle-Kansas, IL

83-Will Armitage-Athens, IL

84J-Jesse Shapel-Wichita, KS

84R-Chris Roseland-Carter Lake, IA

84S-Shaun Shapel-Wichita, KS

85-Jerry Coons Jr-Tucson, AZ

85J (R)-Joshua Lewis-Shawnee, OK

91S (R)-Jordon Mallett-Greenbrier, AR

93-Kyle Bellm-Nixa, MO

94 (R)-Hayden Wise-Huntersville, NC

95K (R)-Mitch Fabish-Te Awamutu, NZ

97X-TBA

98B-Joe Boyles-Greenwood, MO

121 (R)-Jason Bennett-Dayton, OH

251-Johnny Brown-LaCoste, TX

X (R)-Dan Bennett-Lockport, NY

TBA (R)-Bradley Cox-Burkburnett, TX

**Full entry list is updated as often as possible at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Entry for the 2025 event will be taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and via email at chilibowlentries@gmail.com

Early entry is $150 through Friday, December 6, 2024. Starting Saturday, December 7, 2024, through Noon on Friday, January 17, 2025, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be given a qualifying night.

Emailing chilibowlentries@gmail.com is the preferred method of entry.

A reminder that competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 13-18-13, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Monday and Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777, along with a few scattered, single seats for the entire event. Monday and Tuesday tickets are $60 each. Four-day tickets are $245, five-day tickets are $305, and tickets for the full event are $365, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping, which is $8 for orders up to 15 tickets and $10 for 16 ticket orders and up.

Domestic orders not held in Will Call will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. Each order sent will require a signature upon arrival. All international orders will be kept in Will Call. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 13-18, 2025

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Event Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $356

Tax Rate: 8.517%

Shipping: $8 for orders up to 15 tickets. $10 from 16 ticket orders and up. All international orders are held in Will Call. Orders are not accepted via Email or Social Media

Event Entry Information:

Discounted Entry: November 6, 2024 – December 6, 2024 ($150)

Late Entry: December 7, 2024 – January 17, 2025 ($200)

Return Entries To:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com

No entry or financial documents will be accepted via Social Media

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2025

Instagram: cbnationals

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2024 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Logan Seavey (2024), Spencer Bayston (2023), Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet