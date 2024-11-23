$25,000 Title Awaits USAC Indiana Sprint Week Competitors in 2025

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (November 21, 2024)………USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will battle for a $25,000 championship prize during the 2025 edition of NOS Energy Drink USAC Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing.

The 38th annual event will consist of seven events at seven different Hoosier state dirt tracks between July 25 and August 2. Furthermore, each of the seven feature events will pay $8,000-to-win during the traditional summer event, which debuted in 1988.

“Indiana Sprint Week, as a whole, is a crown jewel of the USAC Sprint Car schedule, and this takes it to that level with the championship payoff,” USAC’s Kirk Spridgeon said. “This is a credit to the support of our returning partners who have been able to quadruple the Indiana Sprint Week payoff in a four-year timeframe.”

Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway will host the opener of the series on Friday, July 25. From there, the schedule travels to Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26, then it’s onto Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 27, to complete the first weekend.

After a two-day break from on-track action, the series resumes at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis on Wednesday, July 30, before venturing over to the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday, July 31. Bloomington Speedway’s annual Friday night round is set for Friday, August 1 with the series finale heading to Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August 2.

The inaugural Indiana Sprint Week took place in 1988 and has been sanctioned by USAC starting with the 1996 season. The 2025 edition will mark 30 years under the USAC banner.

Logan Seavey captured the most recent USAC Indiana Sprint Week title in 2024. The list of past series champions includes Randy Kinser (1988), Chuck Amati (1989 & 1990-co), Gary Trammell (1990-co), Bob Kinser (1991), Kevin Thomas (1992, 1993, 1995 & 1996), Kelly Kinser (1994), J.J. Yeley (1997 & 2003), Dave Darland (1998, 2001 & 2007), Tony Elliott (1999), Jay Drake (2000), Cory Kruseman (2002 & 2005), Levi Jones (2004, 2008, 2009 & 2012), Jon Stanbrough (2006 & 2010), Chris Windom (2011 & 2018), Bryan Clauson (2013 & 2014), Robert Ballou (2015), Brady Bacon (2016 & 2023), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017 & 2021), C.J. Leary (2019), Chase Stockon (2020) and Justin Grant (2022).