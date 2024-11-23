Dennis Erb Racing Closes Out Season with Sixth Place Run in Peach State Classic Opener

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series season concluded on November 15-16 in the ‘Peach State Classic’ at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. On Friday night with a $20,000 paycheck up for grabs, Dennis Erb, Jr. knocked down the sixth quickest lap in Group A during the qualifying session before running second in his stacked heat race. On the rugged racetrack during the 40-lap main event, Dennis drove past a handful of competitors en route to a strong sixth place effort behind only winner Ricky Thornton, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Garrett Alberson, Daulton Wilson, and Jason Feger!

With a $30,000 top prize on the line in the season finale on Saturday evening, Dennis placed sixth in his heat race and seventh in his B-Main. While he was unable to transfer into the 75-lap finale, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace was officially placed ninth in the final point standings for the miniseries. Complete results from the season-ending double-dip at Senoia can be located online at www.floseries.com.

A 2024 season that started back in mid-January at Volusia (FL) Speedway Park officially wrapped up last weekend in the Peach State. In all, Dennis entered 104 Super Late Model races across the country this year and racked up four victories, twenty-one Top Fives, and fifty Top Tens. Dennis bagged $5,000 for victories at Brownstown (IN) Speedway, Adams County (IL) Speedway, and Peoria (IL) Speedway, while he claimed $2,500 for an early-season triumph at Clarksville (TN) Speedway.

The #28 team also finished inside of the top ten in the point standings for three major touring series. Dennis was seventh in the final XR Super Series point tally, ninth in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series point battle, and ninth in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series points as well. You can view all of Dennis’ finishes for the year and read race recaps online at www.denniserb.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com