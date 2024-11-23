Dustin Sorensen Joins Elite Company as World of Outlaws Late Model Series Top Rookie 

- Advertisement -



MD3 Rookie of the Year winner aims to build off an impressive first campaign

CONCORD, NC (November 22, 2024) – Dustin Sorensen left his footprint in the dirt with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models in 2024 as the newest MD3 Rookie of the Year award honoree.

Sorenson, from Rochester, MN, is eager to exceed expectations and goals in his preparation for the 2025 journey with the Series.

Earning success in a learning year, Sorensen said he’s proud to be on an elite list of former Rookie of the Year winners with the Series, joining an elite club that includes Nick Hoffman, Tanner English, Ashton Winger, Tyler Bruening, Brandon Overton, Josh Richards, and Tim McCreadie.

“It’s pretty cool to get it,” Sorensen said. “Like I’ve said, it wasn’t the goal I was focused on much of this year, just learning and getting better was my main goal. When you look at all the names on the trophy that I got that have won Rookie of the Year with the World of Outlaws in the past, it’s pretty cool to see where some of those guys went and the caliber of competition that we’re racing with every night, all year long. It’s something to be proud of, the tour was very tough and competitive, so I’m happy with how the season went and proud to be the Rookie of the Year.”

The 24-year-old driver entered his first full year in Late Models following success in the Modified ranks — winning the 2021 USRA Modified and 2022 USMTS national championships.

Working with a balanced No.19 Late Model, Sorensen drove to five top-fives and 15 top-10s en route to a 10th-place championship finish to end his introductory year with the World of Outlaws.

“The racecar was just really balanced,” Sorensen said. “A lot of our success is owed to a really good racecar that is easy for me to drive, and I can do my best to be competitive. Ninety percent of the time if we weren’t fast, it was my fault. My crew, my car, and my engine are just as good as anybody’s, and it’s really nice to have.”

Sorensen began to catch fire in May with his first top-five and top-10 finishes. In June, he led the first 32 laps at Brownstown before finishing second to Nick Hoffman. At the USA Nationals, Sorensen drove up to third and made the pass for second when the race-ending caution flew. At Boothill, Sorensen drove up from 12th to contend with Ryan Gustin before finishing third.

“There were a couple of close ones like Cedar Lake and Boothill,” Sorensen said. “Definitely those two stick out to me. Cedar Lake, I got by (Jonathan Davenport) for third, and was passing Bronson when the caution came out. I didn’t start up front for them either, I really had to work to get up to the front, which I feel sums up our entire season. I wasn’t real good at qualifying all year long, but come Feature time we’d have a good car.”

Returning to the “Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet” for his second full-time season in 2025, Sorensen is looking for more consistency through top-five finishes and ending the wait on his first career Feature win with the Series.

“I want consistency,” Sorensen said. “If I can consistently battle for top fives, that’d make me happy. I think now that I got a season under my belt, learning what I learned from Volusia to Charlotte, I’m excited to go back and try to apply everything gained from this year, keep battling for top fives and wins hopefully.”

The 2025 World of Outlaws season carries more money on the line for drivers to leave as breadwinners. Four of the tracks Sorensen has his dollar-sign eyes on are Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s $75,000-to-win Dairyland Showdown, Cedar Lake Speedway’s $100,000-to-win USA Nationals, Boothill Speedway’s $50,000-to-win Bayou Classic, and Deer Creek Speedway’s $50,000-to-win NAPA Gopher 50 – his all-time favorite race.

Sorensen is also looking forward to tracks he has yet to race with a Late Model, but has previously experienced with a Modified at Arrowhead Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, and 81 Speedway.

“I’m definitely looking at Mississippi Thunder, Cedar Lake, and Boothill,” Sorensen said. “I saw the big purses were those three tracks we were good at this year. There are some other tracks I raced in the Midwest like Arrowhead, Humboldt, and 81 that I haven’t gone to with the Late Model yet and are in my region I’d call it.

“The Gopher 50 is probably my favorite race in my entire life from growing up around Deer Creek Speedway. I’m really looking forward to that one every year. We can just forget about what happened last year, and go in with a different mindset. Last year, we were just slow and crashes and everything just flipped upside down that weekend. We’ll go back and try something different next year.”

Sorensen embarks on his second campaign with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in 2025 at Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 23-25. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.