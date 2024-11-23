Penultimate Challenge! USAC Midget November Classic Hits Bakersfield Nov. 26

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Bakersfield, California (November 22, 2024)………The California roads lead the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship to Bakersfield Speedway for the penultimate round of the season on Tuesday night, November 26.

The eighth annual November Classic brings three past event winners in NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson (2019), plus two-time USAC National Midget titlists Logan Seavey (2018 & 2023) and Buddy Kofoid (2020 & 2021) as well as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, making his midget racing debut.

Thirty-six (36) entries are expected to sign in for the event at the 1/3-mile clay oval, which first hosted USAC National Midget racing in 1959.

Among the 36 are Emerson Axsom, twice a Bakersfield runner-up finisher in 2021 and 2023. In both of those same years, Justin Grant finished third each time. Tyler Courtney, the 2019 USAC National Midget champion, took third at Bakersfield back in 2021.

The 2016 series king, Tanner Thorson, collected a fast qualifying time and a third place result in 2017. Cannon McIntosh also set fast time in 2021 before coming home fourth in the feature at Bako in 2022 and 2023 while Carson Macedo, a victor last Wednesday at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, scored a fifth in 2023.

At press time, Daison Pursley leads the 2024 USAC National Midget standings and enters the event with a best Bakersfield performance of 6th in 2023. Jacob Denney raced to a 9th in 2023 while Hayden Reinbold rounded out the top-10 in 2023.

Also returning to the Bakersfield lineup are six-time Bakersfield USAC Western States Midget winner Ronnie Gardner, a 16th place finisher with the USAC National Midgets there in 2017. Cade Lewis is a Bakersfield native and was this year’s USAC Western States Midget champion. He finished 16th in the 2023 November Classic. Lewis’ car owner, Dean Alexander, scored a USAC Western States Midget win at Bakersfield back in 2019.

Another Bakersfield native, Brody Fuson, captured a USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory at his hometown track in 2022. Furthermore, he finished 17th with the USAC National Midgets there in 2022. Jake Andreotti took 11th in the 2023 November Classic and also captured a USAC Micro Sprint win at Bako in 2016. USAC National Midget feature winners Gavin Miller and Ryan Timms each notched a 13th in the event in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Exactly one-half of the field is looking to make their first Bakersfield USAC National Midget feature starts. Among them are Drake Edwards and Terry Nichols, each of whom have been victorious with the Western Midget Racing series at Bakersfield in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Two others, Corey Day and Cale Coons, have fathers who’ve experienced their fair share of success at Bakersfield. Corey’s father, Ronnie Day, scored four Bako victories with the BCRA Midgets, NARC Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets between 1992-2002. Cale, son of Jerry Coons Jr., will be making his USAC National Midget debut. Jerry finished third with the USAC National Midgets at Bakersfield in 1998.

Additional first-time Bakersfield USAC Midget starting hopefuls include two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in his USAC debut. Four USAC National Midget winners are set for Bakersfield: Zach Daum and Chase McDermand, plus top series Rookies Kale Drake and Zach Wigal.

They’ll be joined in the Bakersfield lineup by Stevie Sussex, Karter Sarff, Brandt Twitty, cousins Todd Hawse and Kyle Hawse, Alex Karpowicz, Troy DeGaton, Abby Hohlbein and Austin Torgerson, all eying first Bakersfield USAC National Midget feature starts.

RACE DETAILS

The Tuesday, November 26, running of the November Classic at California’s Bakersfield Speedway features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the California Lightning Sprints.

Pits open at 2pm Pacific with the gates opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $25. Kids 6-12 general admission tickets are $15. Kids 5 and under general admission tickets are free. Ages 65+ and military (ID required) general admission tickets are $22. Pit passes are $50 ($45 for USAC members).

Advance tickets are available now at https://tickethoss.com/event/687.

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and California’s Bakersfield Speedway have a history that dates back six decades. Davey Moses won the first trip by the USAC National Midgets in the summer of 1959. Over that period, 25 series races have been held at the lightning-quick 1/3-mile that has been both paved and dirt throughout its history.

The November Classic from Bakersfield will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

BAKERSFIELD USAC MIDGET ENTRY LIST: (36)

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis)

1K KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Silva Motorsports)

1p TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (Nichols-Peckfelder Motorsports)

2 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3p DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

4 COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Wille Kahne)

4B BRANDT TWITTY/Bakersfield, CA (Kevin Twitty)

8w CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Josh Ford Motorsports)

18 TODD HAWSE/Simi Valley, CA (Todd Hawse)

19 ALEX KARPOWICZ/Spring Branch, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20AZ STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Crown Jewel Racing)

20x KYLE HAWSE/Las Vegas, NV (Hawse Racing)

23c TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Silva Motorsports)

25 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy)

25m TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Tom Malloy)

31 KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Beilman Motorsports)

31B ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Beilman Motorsports)

39T TROY DeGATON/Wickenburg, AZ (Troy DeGaton)

51 BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile)

51B KYLE BUSCH/Las Vegas, NV (Kyle Busch Motorsports)

55 ABBY HOHLBEIN/Cloverdale, OH (Lambert Motorsports)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

63 CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Joe Dooling)

67 RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Six8 Motorsports)

71 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

88A AUSTIN TORGERSON/Glendale, AZ (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

89 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (CB Industries)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99AU CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport)

101 CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Dean Alexander)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 11/16/2021 – Cannon McIntosh – 12.347 – 97.092 mph

6 Laps – 11/23/1991 – Lynn Carter – 1:26.460 – 83.192 mph

8 Laps – 11/17/2018 – Tyler Courtney – 1:43.590 – 92.580 mph

10 Laps – 11/17/2020 – Jonathan Beason – 2:03.059 – 97.417 mph

12 Laps – 11/16/2021 – Chase Randall – 2:31.417 – 95.077 mph

15 Laps – 11/25/1993 – Sleepy Tripp – 3:25.910 – 87.678 mph

100 Laps – 11/23/1995 – Billy Boat – 26:58.12 – 74.086 mph

BAKERSFIELD USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS:

3-Jay Drake & Billy Vukovich

2-Buddy Kofoid, Logan Seavey, Ron Shuman & Sleepy Tripp

1-Brady Bacon, Billy Boat, Dave Darland, Terry Farrar, Jordan Hermansader, Page Jones, Kyle Larson, Thomas Meseraull, Davey Moses, Frank Secrist & Rich Vogler

BAKERSFIELD USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS:

1959: Davey Moses (8/2)

1966: Frank Secrist (8/14) & Billy Vukovich (9/11)

1967: Billy Vukovich (7/2) & Billy Vukovich (7/16)

1974: Sleepy Tripp (11/24)

1988: Rich Vogler (11/11)

1989: Sleepy Tripp (11/18)

1990: Terry Farrar (11/17)

1991: Page Jones (11/23)

1992: Ron Shuman (11/26)

1993: Ron Shuman (11/25)

1994: Jordan Hermansader (11/24)

1995: Billy Boat (11/23)

1997: Jay Drake (11/22)

1998: Jay Drake (11/26)

1999: Dave Darland (11/20)

2000: Jay Drake (11/18)

2017: Brady Bacon (11/18)

2018: Logan Seavey (11/17)

2019: Kyle Larson (11/23)

2020: Buddy Kofoid (11/17)

2021: Buddy Kofoid (11/16)

2022: Thomas Meseraull (11/15)

2023: Logan Seavey (11/14)

BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RESULTS:

1959 FEATURE: 1. Davey Moses, 2. Joe Garson, 3. Billy Cantrell, 4. Norm Rapp, 5. Cal Niday, 6. Johnny Wood, 7. Leroy Neumayer, 8. Gene Gurney, 9. Johnny Melton, 10. Jim Gilchrist, 11. Johnnie Tolan, 12. Chuck Booth, 13. Dempsey Wilson, 14. Joe Soares, 15. Norm Hall, 16. Don Staudinger. NT

1966 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Frank Secrist, 2. George Benson, 3. Duane Sears, 4. Tom Trader, 5. Johnny Moorhouse, 6. Larry Ferrua, 7. Jimmy Caruthers, 8. Jim Bob Luebbert, 9. Bernie Schechter, 10. Al Henderson, 11. Ned Spath, 12. Clark Templeman, 13. Ed Johns, 14. Joe Garson, 15. Walt Kennedy, 16. Paul Jones, 17. Porky Rachwitz, 18. Jack Sachse. NT

1966 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Billy Vukovich, 2.Al Henderson, 3. George Benson, 4. Rick Henderson, 5. Jimmy Caruthers, 6. Don Melton, 7. Billy Wilkerson, 8. Dickie Deis, 9. Bruce Walkup, 10. Johnny Moorhouse, 11. Tom Trader, 12. Ed Johns, 13. Ron Hughes, 14. Mike Mosley, 15. Paul Jones, 16. Frank Secrist, 17. George Todd, 18. Larry Ferrua.

1967 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Billy Vukovich, 2. Duane Sears, 3. Mike McGreevy, 4. Hank Butcher, 5. Johnny Moorhouse, 6. George Benson, 7. Jan Opperman, 8. Dave Strickland, 9. Herman Hutton, 10. Walt Kennedy, 11. Billy Wilkerson, 12. Gil Alcala, 13. Don Sparks, 14. Henry Rossi, 15. Don White, 16. Ray Lattie, 17. Ed Johns, 18. Dickie Deis. NT

1967 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Billy Vukovich, 2. Walt Kennedy, 3. George Benson, 4. Johnny Moorhouse, 5. Larry Ferrua, 6. Dickie Deis, 7. Ray Lattie, 8. Ron Hughes, 9. Jerry Welton, 10. Clark Templeman, 11. Tom McCoy, 12. Jim Vaughan, 13. Sonny White, 14. Dennis Johansen, 15. Jack Yeley, 16. Porky Rachwitz, 17. Johnny Parsons, 18. Billy Wilkerson. NT

1974 FEATURE: (30 laps), 1. Sleepy Tripp, 2. Chuck Gurney, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Mel Kenyon, 5. Jimmy Caruthers, 6. Jerry Weeks, 7. Danny O’Neill, 8. Bill Weingarten, 9. Danny McKnight, 10. Larry Rice, 11. Johnny Anderson, 12. Jim Beckley, 13. Gary Irvin, 14. Mark Alderson, 15. Wheeler Gresham, 16. Hank Butcher, 17. Roger Mears, 18. Bobby Tripp, 19. Jeff Heywood, 20. George Snider.

1988 FEATURE (40 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Darryl Haugh, 3. Wally Pankratz, 4. Kevin Olson, 5. Dave Strickland Jr., 6. Ken Nichols, 7. Mario Bringetto Jr., 8. Tommy White, 9. Chuck West, 10. Floyd Alvis, 11. Johnny Cofer, 12. Rick Zermani, 13. Rusty Rasmussen, 14. Jim Berg, 15. Larry Derwin, 16. Joe Winters, 17. Sleepy Tripp, 18. Robby Flock, 19. P.J. Jones, 20. Frank Pedregon, 21. John Starks, 22. Terry Wente. NT

1989 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Sleepy Tripp, 2. Mario Bringetto Jr., 3. Jimmy Sills, 4. Terry Farrar, 5. Kevin Olson, 6. Wally Pankratz, 7. Dirk VanCott, 8. Kevin Doty, 9. Bob Davison, 10. Dennis Hart, 11. Terry Tarditi, 12. Ray Derby, 13. Hank Butcher, 14. Jeff Gordon, 15. P.J. Jones, 16. Ron Hughes Jr., 17. Rick Taylor, 18. Tommy White, 19. Dan Drinan, 20. Frank Pedregon. NT

1990 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Terry Farrar, 2. Dave Strickland Jr., 3. Sleepy Tripp, 4. Ricky Gray, 5. P.J. Jones, 6. Jeff Gordon, 7. Russ Gamester, 8. Mike Streicher, 9. Robby Flock, 10. Rick Taylor, 11. John McLaughlin, 12. George Ito, 13. Terry Tarditi, 14. Ray Derby, 15. Kevin Doty, 16. Mike Appio, 17. Lee Yetter, 18. Frank Pedregon, 19. Kevin Olson, 20. Stephen Lewis.

1991 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Page Jones, 2. P.J. Jones, 3. Stevie Reeves, 4. Robby Flock, 5. Doug Kalitta, 6. Mike Streicher, 7. Johnny Cofer, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Andy Pierce, 10. Jordan Hermansader, 11. Tyce Carlson, 12. Critter Malone, 13. Terry Tarditi, 14. John Kaiser, 15. Stan Fox, 16. Doug Silva, 17. Wally Pankratz, 18. Ricky Gray, 19. George Ito, 20. Keith Rauch. NT

1992 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Ron Shuman, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Stevie Reeves, 4. Hank Butcher, 5. Chuck Gurney, 6. Stan Fox, 7. John Heydenreich, 8. George Ito, 9. Brent Kaeding, 10. Brett Horrobin, 11. Keith Chrisco, 12. Jordan Hermansader, 13. Mike Streicher, 14. Glenn Carson, 15, Joe Gaerte, 16. Lealand McSpadden, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Jason Jonkman, 19, John Harkrader, 20. Page Jones, 21. Billy Garcia, 22. Sleepy Tripp, 23. Billy Boat, 24. Terry Tarditi. NT

1993 FEATURE: (100 laps): 1. Ron Shuman, 2. Robby Flock, 3. Johnny Cofer, 4. George Ito, 5. Jay Drake, 6. Wally Pankratz, 7. Tony Stewart, 8. Jordan Hermansader, 9. Keith Rauch, 10. Stan Fox, 11. Ron Hazelton, 12. Keith Chrisco, 13. Chuck Gurney, 14. Hank Butcher, 15. Rick Hendrix, 16. Richard Griffin, 17. Stevie Reeves, 18. Page Jones, 19. Jimmy Sills, 20. Robert Dolacki, 21. Ronnie Day, 22. Sleepy Tripp, 23. Cary Faas, 24. Billy Boat. NT

1994 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Jordan Hermansader, 2. Hank Butcher, 3. Kenny Irwin Jr., 4. Billy Boat, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Danny Lasoski, 7. Johnny Cofer, 8. George Ito, 9. Jack Runyon, 10. Sleepy Tripp, 11. Robby Flock, 12. Robert Dolacki, 13. Ronnie Day, 14. Tony Elliott, 15. Jay Drake, 16. Ronnie Johncox, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Jason Leffler, 19. Rick Hendrix, 20. Wally Pankratz, 21. Tony Stewart, 22. Lealand McSpadden, 23. Donnie Beechler, 24. Andy Michner. 25:56.85

1995 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Billy Boat, 2. Kenny Irwin Jr., 3. Kevin Doty, 4. Richard Griffin, 5. Rick Hendrix, 6. George Ito, 7. Tony Stewart, 8. Jimmy Sills, 9. Andy Michner, 10. Ron Shuman, 11. Hank Butcher, 12. Larry Brown, 13. Shane Scully, 14. J.J. Ercse, 15. Frankie Kerr, 16. Jeremy Sherman, 17. Danny Lasoski, 18. Jason Leffler, 19. Wally Pankratz, 20. Jim Keene, 21. Jay Drake, 22. Brian Gerster, 23. Johnny Cofer, 24. J.R. Lawson. 26:58.12

1997 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Billy Boat, 2. Jay Drake, 3. Jimmy Sills, 4. Wally Pankratz, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Ricky Shelton, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Clay Klepper, 9. Craig Brady, 10. Dwayne Marcum, 11. Rick Hendrix, 12. Shane Scully, 13. Steve Paden, 14. Cory Kruseman, 15. Larry Brown, 16. Jason Leffler, 17. Nick Lundgreen, 18. Steve Barth, 19. John Heydenreich, 20. Danny Lasoski, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Kevin Thomas, 23. Robert Dolacki, 24. Marc DeBeaumont. NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps – Held Nov. 26) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Jason Leffler, 3. Jerry Coons, Jr., 4. Dave Darland, 5. Kasey Kahne, 6. Dan Boorse, 7. Jimmy Sills, 8. Ricky Shelton, 9. Keith Rauch, 10. Brian Tyler, 11. Robby Flock, 12. Michael Lewis, 13. Ronnie Day, 14. Rick Hendrix, 15. Aaron Fiscus, 16. Dane Carter, 17. Kevin Doty, 18. Scott Hansen, 19. Steve Paden, 20. Brian Stanfill, 21. Shane Scully, 22. Jordan Hermansader, 23. John Starks, 24. Donnie Beechler. NT

1999 FEATURE: (50 Laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Jay Drake, 3. Michael Lewis, 4. Travis Welpott (#8), 5. Marc DeBeaumont, 6. Wally Pankratz, 7. Clay Klepper, 8. Glenn Carson, 9. Bobby Boone, 10. Steve Paden, 11. Dane Carter, 12. Rick Vaughn, 13. Dave Stoltz, 14. A.J. Felker (MCI), 15. Jerry Coons, Jr., 16. Bryan Stanfill, 17. Ed Carpenter, 18. Dwayne Marcum, 19. Derrick Hearron, 20. Ryan Newman, 21. Dean Alexander, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Bud Kaeding, 24. Bruce Donaldson, 25. Thomas Meseraull. NT

2000 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Kasey Kahne, 3. Aaron Fike, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Ronnie Day, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Steve Paden, 9. Keith Rauch, 10. Bryan Stanfill, 11. Jimmy Sills, 12. John Nervo, 13. Jimmy Christian, 14. Dwayne Marcum, 15. A.J. Johnson, 16. Sarah McCune, 17. Derrick Hearron, 18. Ryan Scott, 19. Wally Pankratz (#37x), 20. Rick Hendrix, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Marc DeBeaumont, 23. Shane Scully, 24. Michael Lewis. NT

2017: 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. Tanner Thorson, 4. Tyler Courtney, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Shane Golobic, 7. Ryan Robinson, 8. Alex Schutte, 9. Michael Faccinto, 10. Tanner Carrick, 11. Frankie Guerrini, 12. Chad Boat, 13. Courtney Crone, 14. Matt Mitchell, 15. David Prickett, 16. Ronnie Gardner, 17. Michael Pickens, 18. Cory Elliott, 19. Zeb Wise, 20. Robert Dalby, 21. Mason Daniel, 22. Holly Shelton, 23. Dustin Golobic, 24. Shannon McQueen. NT

2018: (starting position in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (1), 2. Rico Abreu (2), 3. Shane Golobic (6), 4. Spencer Bayston (11), 5. Chad Boat (7), 6. Tanner Carrick (13), 7. Brady Bacon (4), 8. Holly Shelton (25), 9. Jason McDougal (21), 10. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9), 11. Jerry Coons, Jr. (22), 12. Cole Bodine (23), 13. Cody Swanson (17), 14. Sam Johnson (8), 15. Dustin Golobic (3), 16. Robert Dalby (24), 17. Alex Schutte (16), 18. Holley Hollan (18), 19. C.J. Sarna (26), 20. Zeb Wise (5), 21. Ryan Robinson (10), 22. Tyler Courtney (15), 23. Sterling Cling (19), 24. Michael Faccinto (14), 25. Justin Grant (12), 26. Michael Pickens (20). NT

2019: (starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (6), 2. Michael Pickens (1), 3. Rico Abreu (12), 4. Tyler Courtney (10), 5. Jesse Colwell (4), 6. Jason McDougal (2), 7. Gio Scelzi (9), 8. Thomas Meseraull (20), 9. Jerry Coons, Jr. (5), 10. Tanner Carrick (16), 11. Tucker Klaasmeyer (21), 12. Chase Johnson (13), 13. Buddy Kofoid (15), 14. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (11), 15. Carson Macedo (14), 16. Chris Windom (19), 17. Ethan Mitchell (18), 18. Spencer Bayston (3), 19. Daison Pursley (23), 20. Cory Elliott (25), 21. Robert Dalby (24), 22. Aaron Reutzel (7), 23. Logan Seavey (8), 24. Cannon McIntosh (22), 25. Zeb Wise (17). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (5), 2. Kyle Larson (2), 3. Tyler Courtney (3), 4. Chase Johnson (1), 5. Spencer Bayston (4), 6. Chris Windom (20), 7. Tanner Thorson (6), 8. Cannon McIntosh (16), 9. Justin Grant (14), 10. Carson Macedo (21), 11. Jonathan Beason (8), 12. Emerson Axsom (12), 13. Clinton Boyles (10), 14. Ethan Mitchell (11), 15. Kaylee Bryson (7), 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (9), 17. Andrew Layser* (24), 18. Michael Faccinto (13), 19. Tanner Carrick (15), 20. Cole Bodine* (23), 21. Bryant Wiedeman (19), 22. Frankie Guerrini (22), 23. Thomas Meseraull (18), 24. Daison Pursley (17). NT

2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Emerson Axsom (1), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Tanner Thorson (5), 5. Cannon McIntosh (11), 6. Cory Eliason (8), 7. Chris Windom (7), 8. Bryant Wiedeman (3), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 10. Logan Seavey (17), 11. Thomas Meseraull (22), 12. Tanner Carrick (20), 13. Brenham Crouch (15), 14. Kaylee Bryson (19), 15. Ryan Timms (13), 16. Tony Gomes (18), 17. Taylor Reimer (16), 18. Chase Randall (12), 19. Jade Avedisian (6), 20. Carson Macedo (10), 21. Ethan Mitchell (14), 22. Michael Faccinto (21). NT

2022 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (3), 2. Michael Pickens (4), 3. Buddy Kofoid (6), 4. Cannon McIntosh (5), 5. Logan Seavey (7), 6. Justin Grant (10), 7. Brenham Crouch (16), 8. Emerson Axsom (8), 9. Chance Crum (14), 10. Spencer Bayston (21), 11. Bryant Wiedeman (13), 12. Kaylee Bryson (15), 13. Gavin Miller (17), 14. Jake Andreotti (11), 15. Jade Avedisian (9), 16. Dominic Gorden (22), 17. Alex Bright (18), 18. Mitchel Moles (2), 19. Hayden Reinbold (20), 20. Cade Lewis (24-P), 21. Daison Pursley (12), 22. Taylor Reimer (1), 23. Jacob Denney (23-P), 24. Jason McDougal (19). NT

2023 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (9), 2. Emerson Axsom (1), 3. Justin Grant (2), 4. Cannon McIntosh (5), 5. Carson Macedo (7), 6. Daison Pursley (8), 7. Taylor Reimer (6), 8. Jade Avedisian (14), 9. Jacob Denney (13), 10. Hayden Reinbold (17), 11. Jake Andreotti (10), 12. Bryant Wiedeman (16), 13. Ryan Timms (18), 14. Buddy Kofoid (4), 15. Mitchel Moles (21), 16. Cade Lewis (12), 17. Brody Fuson (22), 18. Chance Crum (20), 19. Shannon McQueen (15), 20. Mariah Ede (19), 21. Gavin Miller (3), 22. Michael Faccinto (11). NT