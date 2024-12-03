Nine Drivers Moved Up All-Time Xtreme Outlaw Midget Wins List in 2024

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 2, 2024) — Through 22 races on the 2024 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota schedule, nine different drivers made it to Victory Lane and made moves up the all-time wins list.

Three of those nine were first-time winners this year, making for a refreshed list that now includes 18 names. Here is a breakdown of each driver to win in 2024:

Cannon McIntosh (Rank: 1 / Wins: 11) — When the season began, McIntosh sat fourth on the all-time wins list with only five Feature wins with the Xtreme Outlaw Series. Since then, the 21-year-old from Bixby, OK, has more than doubled his total, garnering six victories in 22 races in 2024. Starting with a win on opening weekend inside the Southern Illinois Center, McIntosh later put the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) No. 71K in Victory Lane at 81 Speedway, Atomic Speedway, Doe Run Raceway, Spoon River Speedway and Arrowhead Speedway to ascend to the top of the Series’ all-time wins list with a total of 11.

Chase McDermand (Rank: 2 / Wins: 8) — McDermand dropped to P2 on the all-time wins list after only one trip to Victory Lane in 2024. The 24-year-old from Springfield, IL, won a season-high six races in 2023 to top the list coming the new season but had to wait until August to top the field again. Not 24 hours removed from celebrating his 24th birthday, McDermand took the CMR–Mounce/Stout Motorsports No. 40 back to Victory Lane in dominant fashion, garnering the Whitz Racing Products Quick Time Award in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and leading every lap of the main event en route to his eighth career Xtreme Outlaw Series win.

Zach Daum (Rank: 2 / Wins: 8) — The inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion surged to second place on the all-time wins list with two Feature wins in 2024 and remains one of only three drivers (McIntosh, McDermand) to win in each of the first three seasons of the Series. Daum, 33, of Pocahontas, IL, first broke through to Victory Lane in May at Millbridge Speedway, finally taming the red clay, 1/6-mile oval, after struggling there in the past. He wrapped up 2024 with a win at Jacksonville Speedway in October, earning Trifecta Motorsports’ seventh career Series win.

Karter Sarff (Rank: 4 / Wins: 6) — Sarff notched the second-most wins of any driver in Xtreme Outlaw Series competition in 2024 with four trips to Victory Lane, moving him up to fourth on the all-time wins list. The 21-year-old from Mason City, IL, first punched through in April, winning the third race of the season at US 36 Raceway by outrunning eventual champion Cannon McIntosh in the final laps. In May, he made the tow out to North Carolina and took the checkered at Millbridge Speedway before completing his season with a sweep of both races at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 during Ironman 55 weekend in August.

Ryan Timms (Rank: 5 / Wins: 4) — Timms came into 2024 with only a single Xtreme Outlaw Series win to his name, but quadrupled his total with three wins in 22 starts on tour this year. The 17-year-old from Oklahoma City, OK, scored his first checkered flag of the season on opening night of the Illini 100 weekend at Farmer City Raceway in April. Next came a win on the high banks of Atomic Speedway in Ohio on May 24 before his third and final win on another high-banked, 3/8-mile oval — Spoon River Speedway in Lewistown, IL.

Ashton Torgerson (Rank: 6 / Wins: 3) — Torgerson came into his rookie Midget season without a win on any national tour, but by the end had three to his credit with the Xtreme Outlaw Series en route to a fourth-place finish in the final points standings. The 17-year-old from Glendale, AZ, jumped up to sixth on the all-time wins list with Feature triumphs coming at Farmer City Raceway in April before two wins in the month of May — first at Humboldt Speedway in Kansas and one more at Coles County Speedway in Illinois.

Gavin Miller (Rank: 6 / Wins: 3) — Though Miller’s sophomore season on the national Midget circuit was hindered by injury early on, the 17-year-old from Allentown, PA, showed resilience and bounced back to get his third career Series win by season’s end. In the final race on the 2024 Xtreme calendar, Miller gave a dominant performance around the high-banked, 1/4-mile oval, of Jacksonville Speedway, leading all but the first three laps of the main event to get the win and move into a tie with Torgerson for sixth on the all-time wins list.

First-Timers — Of the nine different drivers to win an Xtreme Outlaw Series Feature in 2024, Thomas Meseraull and Kale Drake were the only non-full-timers to do so. Meseraull, the 43-year-old open-wheel veteran from San Jose, CA, took the checkered flag in the season opener in the Southern Illinois Center, while 19-year-old rookie Drake punched through three races later at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with a last-lap pass on KKM teammate Taylor Reimer.

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series All-Time Wins List (Rank/Driver/Wins)

Cannon McIntosh (11) Chase McDermand, Zach Daum (8) Jade Avedisian (7) Karter Sarff (6) Ryan Timms (4)

6. Ashton Torgerson, Gavin Miller (3)

7. Gavan Boschele, Chance Crum, Kale Drake, Jesse Love, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Daison Pursley, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Daniel Whitley, Bryant Wiedeman (1)