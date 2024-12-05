Seavey Hits #1, Records 2024 Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 5, 2024)………After finishing second in each of the past two seasons, Logan Seavey finally popped to the top of the charts to earn the 2024 Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship.

The newest member of USAC’s Career Triple Crown club captured the $10,000 reward by amassing more total points than any other driver across the three USAC national divisions throughout the duration of the 2024 campaign.

Since his USAC Rookie season of 2018, Seavey has never strayed outside of the top-10 in the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship standings. However, he’s never taken a step backwards in his pursuit, steadily climbing from 10th in 2018 to 9th in 2019 to 6th in 2020 and to 5th in 2021 before finishing as the runner-up to Justin Grant in both 2022 and 2023.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) earned a total of 5130 points during the 2024 campaign, 602 better than runner-up Daison Pursley with Justin Grant finishing just behind in third after capturing the Mike Curb title in each of the past three years in 2021-2022-2023.

“I knew, coming into it, that I had to beat Justin (Grant) for the most part, and that’s a tough guy to beat,” Seavey stated. “Ever since I’ve started racing with USAC, the guys who’ve won it are the best of the best, and then you look further back in history, it’s the same. It’s all the best guys of their eras. I’ve been close the last few years, but I’m fortunate to be running three great racecars and be close in all of them.”

In fact, Seavey pulled off the ultra-rare feat by achieving the Mike Curb title with the same team across the board. Abacus Racing fields sprint cars and midgets for Seavey while the Silver Crown car is a conjoined effort between Abacus and Rice Motorsports.

After notching USAC’s National Midget and Silver Crown titles in 2023 with Abacus, Seavey felt that if he could pick up the pace in sprint cars, he would put himself right into contention across all three series. The addition of the sprint car was a rousing success, netting Seavey 14 USAC national victories in 2024 to tie Tom Bigelow’s all-time record mark set in 1977.

“I figured over the last few years that if I could pick up my sprint car program a little bit, I’d be a little closer and able to race Justin for this championship,” Seavey said. “I knew I’d be close, but it finally came together this year. It’s a cool award that I’ve always looked at and never really knew if I’d even be able to do all the classes or how it would work out in my career. But to be here now is pretty awesome.”

To go along with a pair of USAC National Midget wins and a Silver Crown victory to boot, Seavey’s 17 USAC national feature scores in 2024 rank among the all-time greatest seasons, and also ranked inside the top-three of the standings in sprints (1st), midgets (3rd) and Silver Crown (3rd).

In fact, Seavey was one of three drivers to win across all three USAC national divisions this past season alongside Daison Pursley and Justin Grant. Along with Grant, Seavey was also one of only two drivers to start all 81 possible feature events during the 2024 season.

“It would’ve been even cooler to win the single season USAC Triple Crown and back up what we did last year with the sprint car, but to do it with the same group of guys is incredible,” Seavey praised. “These guys work well together and have a lot of fun.”

Seavey and Abacus’ 2024 performance became the sixth occasion in which a driver and entrant have regularly competed across all three USAC national divisions en route to the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship: Josh Wise & Tony Stewart Racing (2005 & 2006), Tracy Hines & Tony Stewart Racing (2008), as well as Bryan Clauson & Curb-Agajanian (2011 & 2012).

This year marked the 26th year of the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. Curb has offered the reward annually since the 1999 USAC season to honor USAC’s top overall points champion. Once known as the USAC Super License, the title was rechristened as the National Drivers Championship in recent years to more properly represent the accomplishment of achieving the feat, which so few have done. Now Seavey will accept the honor during USAC’s Night of Champions at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday night, December 13, 2024.

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:

1999: Dave Darland, Lincoln, Indiana

2000: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2001: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona

2002: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona

2003: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona

2004: Jay Drake, Val Verde, California

2005: Josh Wise, Riverside, California

2006: Josh Wise, Riverside, California

2007: Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona

2008: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2009: Cole Whitt, Alpine, California

2010: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2011: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2012: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2013: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2014: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2015: Dave Darland, Lincoln, Indiana

2016: Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

2017: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2018: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana

2019: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana

2020: Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois

2021: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2022: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2023: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2024: Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

2024 MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS:

PTS/DRIVER

5130-Logan Seavey

4528-Daison Pursley

4523-Justin Grant

3429-C.J. Leary

3365-Kevin Thomas Jr.

3142-Brady Bacon

2784-Mitchel Moles

2734-Kyle Cummins

2625-Robert Ballou

2105-Matt Westfall

2074-Chase Stockon

1801-Briggs Danner

1800-Carson Garrett

1616-Kale Drake

1559-Jake Swanson

1446-Cannon McIntosh

1432-Jadon Rogers

1401-Zach Daum

1322-Joey Amantea

1311-Ryan Timms

1285-Ricky Lewis

1283-Jacob Denney

1176-Gavin Miller

1085-Zach Wigal

1010-Shane Cottle

949-Hunter Maddox

904-Kody Swanson

796-Trey Osborne

718-Jade Avedisian

716-Jerry Coons Jr.

664-Kyle Jones

619-Alex Bright

594-Kaylee Bryson

593-Brandon Mattox

575-Jake Andreotti

528-Kyle Steffens

494-Chance Crum

476-Hayden Reinbold

475-Mario Clouser

452-Gregg Cory

433-Bobby Santos

429-Max Adams

420-Ethan Mitchell

402-Tom Harris

397-Thomas Meseraull

396-Nathan Moore

367-Kayla Roell

366-Dakoda Armstrong

360-Rylan Gray

353-Tye Mihocko

329-Dave Berkheimer

314-Wesley Smith

296-Saban Bibent & Taylor Ferns

275-Todd Hobson

243-Trey Burke & Nathan Byrd

231-Xavier Doney

227-Russ Gamester

200-Tyler Roahrig

192-Timmy Buckwalter

191-Curtis Spicer

184-Chris Fetter

180-Carmen Perigo

176-Daniel Whitley

168-Hank Davis

159-Adam Taylor

158-Ashton Torgerson

138-Matt Goodnight

132-Gunnar Setser

130-Davey Hamilton Jr.

127-Chase Howard & Jackson Macenko

126-Brian Ruhlman

123-Brent Beauchamp

108-Danny Jennings

105-Steven Snyder Jr.

98-Mark Smith

95-Kyle Robbins

93-Chase Dietz

88-Patrick Lawson

82-Bryan Gossel

78-Kip Hughes & Jimmy Light

76-Danny Long

68-Shane Butler & Nic Harris

63-Chris Urish

62-Mark Bitner

59-Blake Brannon

58-Travis Welpott

57-Korey Weyant

54-Broedy Graham

53-Shane Cockrum & Dave Peperak

51-Aric Gentry

46-Tom Savage

44-Adam Bolyard & Steve Gennetten

41-Derek Bischak & Mike Haggenbottom

39-Casey Buckman

35-Joe Trenca

33-Tanner Berryhill & Cody Gerhardt

24-Sterling Cling

23-Kenney Johnson & Brent Yarnal

20-Jason Cherry

19-Kevin Newton

16-Don Droud Jr.

10-Kenny Gentry, Will Hull, Joey Moughan, Ken Schrader & Jake Trainor