The Comeback of All Comebacks: Pursley’s Remarkable 2024 Season Nets USAC Midget Title

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 4, 2024)………A team of Disney writers couldn’t have produced a better script than the reality of Daison Pursley’s storybook USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in 2024.

From the depths of despair after suffering a major spinal cord injury during a 2021 USAC Midget crash at Arizona Speedway to the highest mountaintop with his championship clinching moment in 2024 at California’s Ventura Raceway, the now 20-year-old Pursley endured a journey that so few could even comprehend.

Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) was diagnosed as an incomplete quadriplegic in the immediate aftermath of his accident with paralysis from the neck down. Throughout 2021-2022, he endured a rigorous rehabilitation program to aid his recovery from his severely damaged C4-C5 vertebrae.

“I’m definitely sure there was doubt,” Pursley explained when asked if he thought this day would come after what he had been through. “I would be lying if I didn’t say that. There were always goals. At first, I just wanted to be quote/unquote a normal person again and just live a normal life, which was just walking, eating on my own and breathing on my own. Just all the little things that we wake up and take for granted.”

Literally and figuratively, it was all about taking one step at a time. Soon enough, steadily and surely, the thoughts of returning to the seat of a racecar came creeping back into Pursley’s daily thoughts.

“It started out with accomplishing those little, but big things,” Pursley noted. “Once I checked off all those goals, it was going to the rehab center to run and ride a bike, then once those were checked off, I wanted to race again. It was a big step not only to want to race, but to also race at the level I wanted to. Once I got back in a micro sprint, after about five laps, I was saying to myself, ‘this feels right. This feels like exactly what I want to do.’ I knew it was just going to take some time to get back to where I once was, but I knew it was definitely something I wanted to pursue.”

By late 2022, Pursley was back behind the wheel. By 2023, he was regaining his footing at the wheel. By the end of 2024, he was a champion, something that was almost hard to imagine just three years ago. Three years definitely seems like a long time in the world of a young racer, but as he reflects now, a USAC national championship is something that happened a lot faster than he ever could’ve imagined. It’s a feat he’ll forever be proud of and thankful for. It’s a feeling of accomplishment that, after all the pain and emotional he’s been through, he can proudly proclaim that’s he’s back.

“I don’t think it’s ever really going to sink in that I’m a USAC champion,” the humbly confident Pursley stated. “It’s something that people dream of but never get to accomplish. It’s something that I’m going to cherish forever and always remember.”

In 2024, Pursley and his CB Industries/PristineAuction.com – NOS Energy Drink – TRD/Spike/Speedway Toyota compiled a series high seven USAC National Midget victories, while leading 87 laps, capturing 11 heat race wins and producing 16 top-five finishes in 23 feature starts. In the process, Pursley provided CB Industries its first USAC National Midget entrant title, and the second for team principal Chad Boat who scored a series championship as part of Tucker-Boat Motorsports in 2020 with driver Chris Windom.

After a runner-up finish in the season opener, Pursley celebrated his 100th career USAC National Midget start in style by winning the following night’s feature at the Belleville (Kan.) Short Track, his first series victory since August of 2021, three months prior to his injury. Before the end of spring, he added two more scores at Bloomington Speedway and Kokomo Speedway, plus top-three finishes in five successive starts to earn his first USAC Indiana Midget Week crown by a record 74-point margin.

By midsummer, Pursley was still rolling, winning in his home state of Oklahoma at Red Dirt Raceway, the location of his first career USAC National Midget win in 2021. He followed up the next evening with a triumph during the Chad McDaniel Memorial at Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds That put Pursley’s win streak at three, which coincidentally, all came after he started seventh on the grid.

In September, Pursley put together one of the most incredible runs in USAC history by winning USAC National Midget features on back-to-back nights at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, followed by a USAC National Sprint Car victory before leading the first 12 laps and finishing fourth in the USAC Silver Crown race, all within a 27-hour span during the 4-Crown Nationals.

From the beginning, Pursley could tell his partnership with CB Industries was going to be promising. After a slight setback buried Pursley in the Saturday D-Main of his first ride with the team at the January 2024 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, Pursley proceeded to advance through the alphabet soup, passing 45 cars along the way en route to a fourth place finish in the A-Main. Furthermore, when time allowed, Pursley stepped foot into CBI’s micro and proceeded to win there as well.

As it turns out, this whole championship pursuit may not have even been possible without Pursley’s friendship with Jesse Love, who was his teammate with the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports USAC Midget team during the 2020 season. Toward the end of the 2023 season’s California swing for the series, Love, who was driving for CBI at the time, chatted with Pursley in the pit area, which led to a conversation with Boat regarding 2024 plans. One thing led to another and Pursley had his plans set for 2024.

When Pursley clinched the USAC title with a third-place run in the season-ending Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura, eyes were drawn to the embrace between Daison and his father, a moment which represented so much more than just a congratulatory bear hug. It meant the entire world.

“I absolutely owe everything to my mom and dad,” Pursley said of his parents, Shawnda of Klint Pursley. “They’ve sacrificed so much for me and I can’t even begin to imagine everything that they’ve done for me. I don’t quite understand it because I’m not a parent by any means but I can’t imagine what they felt when their kid was at his absolute lowest and now he’s at the absolute highest, all within a three-year span. They are the best parents I could ever ask for and they’ve taught me how to be the person that I am today.”

If there’s anybody who can attest to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in both motorsports and life, it’s Daison.

“Cherish all these moments and don’t get too high on yourself or too low when things get rough and stay level-headed,” Pursley shared. “My parents have done a great job in teaching me that. I’ve just been able to ride the wave – the good and the bad – and definitely wouldn’t change anything that my parents have done for me, and I’m forever grateful for them to travel up and down the road with me, with my dad driving all the miles to get me to all these racetracks while I sat in the passenger seat and slept. It’s just a very cool moment that I get to share with my mom and dad, and even more special with all of them getting to be there as well.”

Meanwhile, Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) added three victories on his way to a career best second place finish in the standings, including May’s season opener at the Belleville (Kan.) Short Track which ended a 616 day dry spell since his last series win. He also added September’s Firemen’s Nationals at Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway and the $20,039-to-win Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors later that month at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, utilizing a pass on the white flag lap to secure the big payday. He also led all drivers with 20 top-ten finishes in 23 starts.

Reigning series champion Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) finished third in points after notching a pair of wins at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in May before picking up another in June during Indiana Midget Week at Tri-State Speedway. His four fast qualifying times during the season made him the leader in the clubhouse with the series. His eighth place finish in the opener at Belleville set a new all-time USAC record. The result marked his 23rd consecutive top-10 USAC National Midget feature finish dating back to last season, breaking the record held by Jason Leffler since 1997.

Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.) followed likewise with a couple of wins during the Indiana Midget Week opener in June at Lawrenceburg Speedway which provided Mike Curb his milestone 200th USAC national victory as a car entrant. Timms picked up another in July at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway, boosting him to his second consecutive fourth place finish in the standings. His 20th to 2nd run at Eldora in September resulted in the biggest charge of the year with the series.

The Max Papis Innovations Bob Stroud Rookie of the Year battle was tight all year long with Zach Wigal (Belpre, Ohio) edging Kale Drake (Collinsville, Okla.) for the award. Wigal became the first Ohioan to win top Rookie honors with the series since Todd Beach in 2004. Both were also feature winners during their initial 2024 campaign as well with Wigal pocketing Angell Park in early September and Drake hoisting the trophy during a BC39 prelim in late September at IMS.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) checked off a USAC National Midget win for the eighth consecutive season in July when he prevailed at Jefferson County. The night also marked his 80th overall USAC feature win, one of just 12 drivers to reach the mark along with Rich Vogler (171), A.J. Foyt (162), Sleepy Tripp (161), Mel Kenyon (131), Dave Darland (115), Bryan Clauson (112), Damion Gardner (106), Tracy Hines (98), Tom Bigelow (89), Gary Bettenhausen (82) and Brady Bacon (80).

Meanwhile, a number of non-series-regulars arrived on the scene and raced their way into victory lane: Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) in June at Lincoln Park Speedway and Chase McDermand (Springfield, Ill.) in September for his first career USAC National Midget win during a BC39 prelim.

The end-of-year five-race November California swing produced four different winners with Corey Day (Clovis, Calif.) tallying a win at Merced Speedway in which he utilized a 20-year-old Wirth Mopar engine that was older than Day himself who turned 19 between his two victories. Furthermore, it was the first USAC National Midget win of any kind for a Mopar powerplant since Brad Sweet 14 years earlier in 2010 Angell Park Speedway. Day capped the year by becoming the youngest ever winner of the Turkey Night Grand Prix in the 83rd running at Ventura Raceway.

Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.) got his win in the series’ return to Thunderbowl Raceway after a 14-year hiatus, while Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) was spectacular in winning at Merced. Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) wired all 30 laps at Bakersfield Speedway to become just the 14th driver to reach 30 career USAC National Midget feature victories.

Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) finished his season a career best fifth in the standings while Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.) started feature events for six different teams on the path to a sixth place result in the points, his best placing since grabbing fifth a decade ago in 2014. Gavin Miller (Allentown, Pa.), fresh off Rookie of the Year accolades in 2023, followed up in his sophomore season with the series with his second straight eighth place points finish.

An all-time series record 10 drivers started all 23 feature events during the 2024 season. The previous record for the number of drivers starting all USAC National Midget features in a season was eight in 2021. Drivers starting them all in 2024 were Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Ryan Timms and Zach Wigal.

Overall, 110 drivers started a USAC National Midget feature in 2024, the most in a single season since 119 competed eight years ago in 2016.

2024 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Daison Pursley

Entrant Champion: CB Industries #86

Most Wins: 7-Daison Pursley

Rookie of the Year: Zach Wigal (9th)

Most Laps Led: 87-Daison Pursley

Most Top-Fives: 16-Daison Pursley

Most Top-Tens: 20-Cannon McIntosh

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Logan Seavey

Most Heat Race Wins: 11-Daison Pursley

Most Feature Starts: 23-Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Ryan Timms & Zach Wigal

Biggest Charge of the Year: Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Ryan Timms (20th to 2nd)

2024 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

May 18: Belleville Short Track – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

May 19: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 5: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 6: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

Jun 7: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Jun 8: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Jun 9: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Jul 9: (M) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Jul 10: (M) Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Beloit, KS

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Jul 12: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2)

Jul 13: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 1: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Zach Wigal (CB Industries #89)

Sep 2: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Sep 26: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Chase McDermand (Chase McDermand #40)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Nov 20: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

WINNER: Carson Macedo (Dyson Motorsport #99AU)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Corey Day (Willie Kahne #4)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Silva Motorsports #1K)

Nov 27: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Tom Malloy #25m)

Nov 30: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

WINNER: Corey Day (Willie Kahne #4)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

2024 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 1505 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

2. 1446 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Oklahoma

3. 1355 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

4. 1311 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

5. 1283 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

6. 1256 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Illinois

7. 1210 Justin Grant, Ione, California

8. 1176 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

9. 1085 (R) Zach Wigal, Belpre, Ohio

10. 1063 (R) Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

11. 718 Jade Avedisian, Clovis, California

12. 664 Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas

13. 595 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

14. 575 Jake Andreotti, Castro Valley, California

15. 476 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

16. 420 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, North Carolina

17. 412 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona

18. 397 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, California

19. 277 (R) Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, California

20. 253 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

21. 191 (R) Curtis Spicer, Marysville, Kansas

22. 176 Daniel Whitley, Ferndale, California

23. 168 (R) Hank Davis, Sand Springs, Oklahoma

24. 159 (R) Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

25. 158 (R) Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, Arizona

26. 140 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Oklahoma

27. 114 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

28. 105 (R) Steven Snyder Jr., Rising Sun, Maryland

29. 100 (R) Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Indiana

30. 60 (R) Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

31. 59 (R) Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, California

32. 54 (R) Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, California

33. 44 (R) Adam Bolyard, Rushville, Indiana

34. 41 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

35. 23 (R) Kenney Johnson, Bethany, Connecticut

(R) = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

2024 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1. 1505 CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#86)

2. 1446 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports , Columbus, Indiana (#71K)

3. 1355 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#57)

4. 1311 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports , Columbus, Indiana (#67)

5. 1283 Tom Malloy, Corona, California (#25)

6. 1210 RMS Racing, New Lenox, Illinois (#2)

7. 1176 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports , Columbus, Indiana (#97)

8. 1085 CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#89)

9. 1063 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports , Columbus, Indiana (#97K)

10. 1018 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports , Columbus, Indiana (#71)

11. 782 4 Kings Racing, Battle Creek, Michigan (#14)

12. 723 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports , Columbus, Indiana (#67K)

13. 664 Joyner Motorsports, Concordia, Kansas (#27x)

14. 661 RAMCO Speed Group, Fort Worth, Texas (#5d)

15. 476 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19AZ)

16. 420 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, North Carolina (#19m)

17. 412 Central Motorsports, Edmond, Oklahoma (#85)

18. 403 4 Kings Racing, Battle Creek, Michigan (#54)

19. 397 Tim Engler, Princeton, Indiana (#7x)

20. 288 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Oklahoma (#54)

21. 271 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Oklahoma (#9)

22. 253 Glenn Styres Racing, Ohsweken, Ontario (#3G)

23. 233 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#25K)

24. 191 Spicer RaceCraft, Marysville, Kansas (#4s)

25. 187 RAMCO Speed Group, Fort Worth, Texas (#7m)

26. 177 Cornell Racing Stables, Monee, Illinois (#8)

27. 159 Adam Taylor Racing, Wheatfield, Indiana (#7T)

28. 59 Blake Brannon Racing, Morgan Hill, California (#40)

29. 44 Joyner Motorsports, Concordia, Kansas (#27)

30. 44 Adam Bolyard Racing, Arlington, Indiana (#4B)

31. 23 Jeff Johnson, Bethany, Connecticut (#46)

2024 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 1085 Zach Wigal, Belpre, Ohio

2. 1063 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

3. 277 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, California

4. 191 Curtis Spicer, Marysville, Kansas

5. 168 Hank Davis, Sand Springs, Oklahoma

6. 159 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

7. 158 Ashton Torgerson, Glendale, Arizona

8. 105 Steven Snyder Jr., Rising Sun, Maryland

9. 100 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Indiana

10. 60 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

11. 59 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, California

12. 54 Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, California

13. 44 Adam Bolyard, Rushville, Indiana

14. 23 Kenney Johnson, Bethany, Connecticut

2024 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

7-Daison Pursley (May 18 at the Belleville Short Track, Jun 7 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 9 at Kokomo Speedway, Jul 9 at Red Dirt Raceway, Jul 10 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, Sep 20 at Eldora Speedway & Sep 21 at Eldora Speedway)

3-Cannon McIntosh (May 17 at the Belleville Short Track, Sep 2 at Angell Park Speedway & Sep 29 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

2-Corey Day (Nov 24 at Merced Speedway & Nov 30 at Ventura Raceway)

2-Logan Seavey (May 19 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex & Jun 8 at Tri-State Speedway)

2-Ryan Timms (Jun 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Jul 13 at Jefferson County Speedway)

1-Emerson Axsom (Jun 6 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Kale Drake (Sep 29 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

1-Justin Grant (Jul 12 at Jefferson County Speedway)

1-Kyle Larson (Nov 24 at Merced Speedway)

1-Carson Macedo (Nov 20 at Thunderbowl Raceway)

1-Chase McDermand (Sep 26 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

1-Tanner Thorson (Nov 27 at Bakersfield Speedway)

1-Zach Wigal (Sep 1 at Angell Park Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

87-Daison Pursley

70-Ryan Timms

69-Cannon McIntosh

64-Jacob Denney

58-Kale Drake

54-Carson Macedo

53-Justin Grant

51-Chase McDermand

45-Zach Wigal

40-Logan Seavey

30-Emerson Axsom & Tanner Thorson

24-Buddy Kofoid & Michael Pickens

22-Thomas Meseraull

21-Corey Day

18-Kyle Cummins

17-Kyle Larson

15-Jade Avedisian

7-Jake Andreotti & Zach Daum

6-Gavin Miller

3-Ashton Torgerson

1-Kyle Jones & Kevin Thomas Jr.

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

16-Daison Pursley

15-Cannon McIntosh

11-Logan Seavey

10-Ryan Timms

8-Zach Daum & Jacob Denney

6-Justin Grant

5-Gavin Miller

4-Jade Avedisian

3-Corey Day, Kale Drake, Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Zach Wigal

2-Emerson Axsom, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Larson, Chase McDermand, Thomas Meseraull & Tanner Thorson

1-Kyle Cummins, Kyle Jones, Michael Pickens, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Karter Sarff & Chris Windom

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

20-Cannon McIntosh

18-Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

17-Jacob Denney & Ryan Timms

16-Zach Daum & Justin Grant

15-Gavin Miller

11-Kale Drake

9-Zach Wigal

8-Jade Avedisian

6-Chase McDermand & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Kyle Jones

4-Jerry Coons Jr., Buddy Kofoid & Tanner Thorson

3-Jake Andreotti, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Carson Macedo, Thomas Meseraull & Ethan Mitchell

2-Emerson Axsom, Tanner Carrick, Kyle Larson, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Karter Sarff, Ashton Torgerson & Chris Windom

1-Kaylee Bryson, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Mitchell Davis, Drake Edwards, Tyler Edwards, Kameron Key, Cade Lewis, Michael Pickens, Jadon Rogers, Jake Swanson & Gary Taylor

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

4-Logan Seavey

3-Daison Pursley

2-Zach Wigal

1-Tanner Carrick, Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Kyle Jones, Carson Macedo, Chase McDermand, Ethan Mitchell, Karter Sarff & Ryan Timms

2024 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FAST QUALIFIERS

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Justin Grant (12.018)

May 18: Belleville Short Track – Ethan Mitchell (12.462)

May 19: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Logan Seavey (11.474)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Zach Wigal (14.578)

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (12.705)

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Chase McDermand (12.143)

Jun 8: Tri-State Speedway – Daison Pursley (13.551)

Jun 9: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey (13.318)

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Ryan Timms (13.032)

Jul 10: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Zach Wigal (12.311)

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Kyle Jones (10.899)

Sep 1: Angell Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (14.427)

Sep 2: Angell Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (14.617)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (16.708)

Nov 20: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tanner Carrick (15.344)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Karter Sarff (11.993)

Nov 27: Bakersfield Speedway – Carson Macedo (12.380)

Nov 30: Ventura Raceway – Jacob Denney (12.072)

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

11-Daison Pursley

7-Logan Seavey

6-Zach Daum & Ryan Timms

4-Jake Andreotti, Jacob Denney, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh & Gavin Miller

3-Kevin Thomas Jr. & Zach Wigal

2-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Jones & Chase McDermand

1-Brady Bacon, Kaylee Bryson, Trevor Cline, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Alex Karpowicz, Buddy Kofoid, Cade Lewis, Kaiden Manders, Caden Sarale, Tanner Thorson, Daniel Whitley & J.J. Yeley

SEMI WINS: (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

2-Chase McDermand

1-Jake Bubak, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Jacob Denney, Tyler Edwards, Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Frankie Guerrini, Kaiden Manders, Hayden Reinbold, Adam Taylor, Zach Wigal & Trey Zorn

FEATURE STARTS

23-Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Ryan Timms & Zach Wigal

16-Kyle Jones

15-Jake Andreotti & Jade Avedisian

13-Kevin Thomas Jr.

12-Chase McDermand, Ethan Mitchell & Hayden Reinbold

11-Drake Edwards

10-Thomas Meseraull

9-Emerson Axsom & Ricky Lewis

8-Jerry Coons Jr.

7-Curtis Spicer

6-Daniel Whitley

5-Kyle Cummins, Hank Davis, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid, Michael Pickens, Taylor Reimer, Tanner Thorson & Austin Torgerson

4-Kaylee Bryson, Tyler Courtney, Frankie Guerrini, Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo, Karter Sarff & Trey Zorn

3-Lance Bennett, Steve Buckwalter, Briggs Danner, Ronnie Gardner, C.J. Leary, Zack Merritt, Kayla Roell, Steven Snyder Jr., Adam Taylor & Ashton Torgerson

2-Will Armitage, Jakeb Boxell, Jake Bubak, Tanner Carrick, Shane Cottle, Dane Culver, Mitchell Davis, Don Droud Jr., Mariah Ede, Tyler Edwards, Broedy Graham, Rylan Gray, Luke Hall, Sam Johnson, Alex Karpowicz, Kameron Key, Cade Lewis, Kaiden Manders, Mitchel Moles, Ashley Oerter, Caden Sarale, Brian Schwabauer, Michael Smith, Jeff Stasa, Gary Taylor, Cameron Weishoff & Chris Windom

1-Brady Bacon, Chris Baue, Cody Beard, Adam Bolyard, Blake Brannon, Trevor Cline, Andrew Deal, Travis DeGaton, Broc Elliott, Bradley Fezard, Brody Fuson, Dalten Gabbard, Matt Goodnight, Kenney Johnson, Bryce Massingill, Jacob McFarlin, Joel Myers Jr., Darin Naida, Kevin Newton, Keith Rauch, Davey Ray, Branigan Roark, Jadon Rogers, Jeff Schindler, Gunnar Setser, Shaun Shapel, Bryan Stanfill, Glenn Styres, Jake Swanson, Ricky Thornton Jr., Brandt Twitty, Brandon Waelti, Matt Westfall & J.J. Yeley

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Logan Seavey (23rd to 8th)

May 18: Belleville Short Track – Zach Wigal (23rd to 13th)

May 19: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Ryan Timms (11th to 2nd)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (18th to 6th)

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Gavin Miller (16th to 10th)

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (13th to 6th)

Jun 8: Tri-State Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (23rd to 11th)

Jun 9: Kokomo Speedway – Gavin Miller (23rd to 7th)

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Jerry Coons Jr. (21st to 8th)

Jul 10: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Gavin Miller (16th to 7th)

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Jade Avedisian (20th to 5th)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Zach Daum (13th to 2nd)

Sep 1: Angell Park Speedway – Frankie Guerrini (22nd to 14th)

Sep 2: Angell Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (7th to 1st)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Ryan Timms (20th to 2nd)

Sep 26: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (8th to 2nd)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Ethan Mitchell (18th to 7th)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Kameron Key (24th to 9th)

Nov 20: Thunderbowl Raceway – Dane Culver (24th to 15th)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Kyle Larson (14th to 4th)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Zach Wigal (16th to 8th)

Nov 27: Bakersfield Speedway – Jacob Denney (14th to 7th)

Nov 30: Ventura Raceway – Tanner Carrick (19th to 10th)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Kale Drake (11.983)

May 18: Belleville Short Track – Ethan Mitchell (12.731)

May 19: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Kevin Thomas Jr. (11.755)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Zach Daum (14.661)

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (12.666)

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Kyle Cummins (12.093)

Jun 8: Tri-State Speedway – Jake Andreotti (13.502)

Jun 9: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley (13.083)

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Ryan Timms (12.775)

Jul 10: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Daison Pursley (12.253)

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Jerry Coons Jr. (11.113)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Ryan Timms (11.290)

Sep 1: Angell Park Speedway – Zach Wigal (14.604)

Sep 2: Angell Park Speedway – Daniel Whitley (14.925)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Gavin Miller (16.764)

Sep 26: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Daison Pursley (11.930)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Zach Wigal (12.035)

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Jacob Denney (12.302)

Nov 20: Thunderbowl Raceway – Daison Pursley (15.589)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Ryan Timms (12.130)

Nov 27: Bakersfield Speedway – Carson Macedo (12.669)

Nov 30: Ventura Raceway – Jacob Denney (12.204)

2024 USAC INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 8: Tri-State Speedway – Adam Taylor

Jun 9: Kokomo Speedway – Michael Pickens

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Zach Daum

Jul 10: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Thomas Meseraull

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Zach Daum

Sep 1: Angell Park Speedway – Zach Wigal

Sep 2: Angell Park Speedway – Logan Seavey

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Zach Daum

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Chris Windom

Sep 26: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Daison Pursley

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Alex Karpowicz

Sep 29: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Nov 20: Thunderbowl Raceway – Corey Day

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Karter Sarff

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Nov 27: Bakersfield Speedway – Zach Daum

Nov 30: Ventura Raceway – Dalten Gabbard

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS (1956-2024)

1. [111 wins] Mel Kenyon

2. [95 wins] Rich Vogler

3. [78 wins] Bob Wente

4. [63 wins] Bob Tattersall

5. [59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

6. [48 wins] Jimmy Davies

7. [38 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [35 wins] Tracy Hines

9. [31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

11. [30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Thorson

15. [29 wins] Kyle Larson

16. [27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Tony Stewart

18. [25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones & Dave Strickland

21. [24 wins] Billy Engelhart & Buddy Kofoid

23. [23 wins] Christopher Bell, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

28. [22 wins] Tom Bigelow, Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

31. [21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

35. [20 wins] A.J. Foyt

36. [19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

40. [18 wins] Logan Seavey & Dave Steele

42. [17 wins] Jay Drake, Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley

45. [16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

51. [15 wins] Don Branson, Larry Rice & Chris Windom

54. [14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

57. [13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman & Stevie Reeves

61. [12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

67. [11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

73. [10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung, Thomas Meseraull & Chuck Weyant

80. [9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott, Chuck Gurney, Cannon McIntosh & Daison Pursley

86. [8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr., Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner & Josh Wise

99. [7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton, Ryan Timms & Johnnie Tolan

109. [6 wins] Spencer Bayston, Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Arnie Knepper, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

122. [5 wins] Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

132. [4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Zach Daum, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Bill Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sammy Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

165. [3 wins] Emerson Axsom, John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Corey Day, Jacob Denney, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

199. [2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Tanner Carrick, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Carson Macedo, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

236. [1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Kale Drake, Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Chase McDermand, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, Gavin Miller, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sammy Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Bryant Wiedeman, Zach Wigal, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-2024)

1. (94) Mel Kenyon

2. (84) Rich Vogler

3. (77) Jimmy Davies

4. (74) Bob Wente

5. (45) Mike McGreevy

6. (38) Tracy Hines & Bob Tattersall

8. (37) Dave Strickland

9. (36) Johnny Parsons

10. (33) Chuck Rodee

11. (29) Tommy Astone & Jimmy Caruthers

13. (28) Kevin Olson

14. (27) Parnelli Jones

15. (26) Jason Leffler & Tanner Thorson

17. (25) Gary Bettenhausen

18. (24) Gene Hartley

19. (22) Don Branson, Stan Fox & Shorty Templeman

22. (21) Tony Stewart

23. (20) Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East, Bobby Grim & Kyle Larson

28. (19) Jay Drake & Logan Seavey

30. (17) Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

32. (16) Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

37. (15) George Benson, Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney & Les Scott

42. (14) Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon, Kenny Irwin Jr. & Bob McLean

47. (13) Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

49. (12) Don Meacham, Larry Rice & Josh Wise

52. (11) Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet, Sleepy Tripp & Billy Vukovich

64. (10) George Amick, Pancho Carter & Allen Crowe

67. (9) A.J. Foyt, Justin Grant, Doug Kalitta, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Jerry Weeks

75. (8) Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Rex Easton, Russ Gamester, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

86. (7) Jade Avedisian, Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Lowell Sachs & Kody Swanson

94. (6) Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Buddy Kofoid, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Bill Mehner, Daison Pursley, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

109. (5) Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Gary Byers, Steve Cannon, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Shane Golobic, Rick Goudy, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Ethan Mitchell, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

129. (4) Johnny W. Anderson, Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Tanner Carrick, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Ray Crawford, Zach Daum, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Chuck Marshall, Danny McKnight, Mitchel Moles, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Taylor Reimer, Eddie Sachs, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West & Zeb Wise

159. (3) Don “Spyder” Anderson, Harry Beck, Donnie Beechler, Tony Bettenhausen, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Hank Butcher, Jack Calabrase, Cole Carter, Bob Cicconi, Mario Clouser, Larry Dickson, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Danny Frye, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Carson Macedo, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Don Schilling, Dale Swaim, Ryan Timms, Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

198. (2) Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Kaylee Bryson, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Jacob Denney, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Sarah McCune, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Parker Price-Miller, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Sammy Sauer, Ryan Scott, Tom Sellberg, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt, Zach Wigal & Carl Williams

263. (1) Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Cap Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Jim Bob Luebbert, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Bob Burbridge, Buddy Cagle, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bill Cheesbourg, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Maria Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, Chance Crum, A.J. Davis, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Gene Gurney, Chuck Gurney Jr., Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Kyle Jones, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Bob Lithgow, Ed Loomis, Jesse Love, Dave Lundy, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Chase McDermand, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Ralph Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, Karter Sarff, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Gig Stephens, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom, 2021: Buddy Kofoid, 2022: Buddy Kofoid, 2023: Logan Seavey, 2024: Daison Pursley

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ENTRANT CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Brothers, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports, 2021: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2022: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2023: Abacus Racing, 2024: CB Industries

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid, 2021: Chase Randall, 2022: Mitchel Moles, 2023: Gavin Miller, 2024: Zach Wigal

2024 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER

A

JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis #00) & (4 Kings Racing #14)

WILL ARMITAGE/Athens, IL (Fatt Right Foot Racing #83)

JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports #21H)

CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Bill Baue #36)

CODY BEARD/Huntingburg, IN (Beard Racing #7B)

LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason #91)

ADAM BOLYARD/Rushville, IN (Adam Bolyard Racing #4)

JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing #44)

BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Brannon Motorsports #40)

KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Joyner Motorsports #27) & (Abacus Racing #58)

JAKE BUBAK/Arvada, CO (Bourke Motorsports #27B)

STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter #0) & (Brian Buckwalter #25B)

KYLE BUSCH/Las Vegas, NV (Kyle Busch Motorsports #51B)

C

TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #98)

ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (LOK Enterprises #99K)

TREVOR CLINE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline #55)

KEVIN COOK/Winchester, IN (Kevin Cook #77)

CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Joe Dooling #63)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports #85)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (4 Kings Racing #44)

TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Silva Motorsports #23c)

DANE CULVER/Riverside, CA (Knuckles Up Racing #50)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

D

BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (John Schneider #98)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (RAMCO Speed Group-Daum Motorsports #5d), (RAMCO Speed Group #7m), (RAMCO Speed Group #7p), (Trifecta Motorsports #7u), (Royal Power Sports #16), (Pat O’Dell #17) & (Beilman Motorsports #31B)

HANK DAVIS/Sand Springs, OK (Bob Chandler #00), (Cornell Racing Stables #8) & (John LeVecque #60x)

MITCHELL DAVIS/Auburn, IL (Pat O’Dell #56)

COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Wille Kahne #4)

ANDREW DEAL/Caney, KS (Mike Deal #15D)

TRAVIS DeGATON/Sacramento, CA (Troy DeGaton #39T)

TROY DeGATON/Wickenburg, AZ (Troy DeGaton #39T)

JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy #25)

JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson #21D)

DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie #23)

KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

NICK DRAKE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline #55D)

BRYAN DROLLINGER/San Pedro, CA (Drollinger Bros. Racing #71D)

DON DROUD JR./Lincoln, NE (Mark Burch #22T)

TOM DUNKEL/Menifee, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #17A)

E

MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71E)

DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing #3p)

TYLER EDWARDS/Salina, OK (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #14s)

BROC ELLIOTT/California, MO (Broc Elliott #0)

F

MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Graunstadt-Streeter Racing #14)

ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (Cooper & Hudson Felker #11A)

BRADLEY FEZARD/Bonnerdale, AR (V & H Racing #938)

BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile #51)

G

DALTEN GABBARD/Peoria, AZ (Dalten Gabbard #77)

RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Six8 Motorsports #68)

TY GIBBS/Charlotte, NC (CB Industries #81)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Kyle Simon #23)

WESTON GORHAM/Colleyville, TX (Mike Dickerson #18N)

BROEDY GRAHAM/Bakersfield, CA (BGR Racing #66)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing #2)

RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (RMS Racing #87)

FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (Cornell Racing Stables #8) & (F & F Racing #63)

H

LUKE HALL/Ludlow Falls, OH (Kyle Heitmeyer #74)

KYLE HAWSE/Las Vegas, NV (Hawse Racing #20x)

TODD HAWSE/Simi Valley, CA (Todd Hawse #18)

TODD HOBSON/Clyde, VIC (Griffiths Motorsports #75) & (Griffiths Motorsport #75AU)

ABBY HOHLBEIN/Cloverdale, OH (Joyner Motorsports #27) & (Lambert Motorsports #55)

J

KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson #46)

SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Joe Johnson #72J)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Joyner Motorsports #27x)

K

ALEX KARPOWICZ/Spring Branch, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #19)

KAMERON KEY/Warrensburg, MO (TKH Motorsports #21J)

JOHN KLABUNDE/Fort Calhoun, NE (John Klabunde #77)

BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

L

CAMERON LA ROSE/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing #3J)

KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Silva Motorsports #1K)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Dennis Hart #15) & (4 Kings Racing #54)

CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Dean Alexander #101)

RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (4 Kings Racing #4) & (4 Kings Racing #54)

M

CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport #99AU)

KAIDEN MANDERS/Perth, WAU (RAMCO Speed Group #7m)

BRYCE MASSINGILL/Troy, OH (Chase McDermand #40x)

CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Josh Ford Motorsports #8w) & (Chase McDermand #40)

JACOB McFARLIN/Sedalia, MO (Branigan Roark Racing #33)

CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

ZACK MERRITT/Greeley, CO (Ryan Oerter #43)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Tim Engler #7x)

GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19A)

JOEL MYERS JR./Santa Rosa, CA (Leighton Crouch #1)

N

DARIN NAIDA/Adrian, MI (Dan Binks #3R)

KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Second Law Motorsports #16TH)

TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (Nichols-Peckfelder Motorsports #1p)

O

ASHLEY OERTER/Ellicott, CO (Ryan Oerter #44)

P

RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz #8)

DEAN PARKER/Newburgh, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin #11p)

PETER PAULSON/Woodland, CA (El Toro Racing #Q32)

MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #54NZ) & (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

LOGAN PRICKETT/Shelbyville, IN (MKP Racing #37)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries #86)

R

MATHEW RADISICH/Auckland, NZ (Graunstadt-Streeter Racing #14T)

KEITH RAUCH/Denver, CO (Bourke Motorsports #27K)

DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Jeff Wimmenauer #15J)

TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #25K)

HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ ( Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

BRANIGAN ROARK/Lincoln, MO (Branigan Roark Racing #44)

KAYLA ROELL/Dillsboro, IN (Kayla Roell Racing #4K)

JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (RAMCO Speed Group #7m)

S

CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Caden Sarale #32)

KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff #21K) & (Beilman Motorsports #31)

C.J. SARNA/Palm Desert, CA (Sarna Motorsports #20)

JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Giddy Up Racing #8x)

STEPHEN SCHNAPF/Newburgh, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin #11) & (Brian & Deidre Martin #11s)

BRIAN SCHWABAUER/Hastings, NE (Murphy Racing #9B)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing #57)

GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold #43)

SHAUN SHAPEL/Wichita, KS (Phil Shapel #84s)

MICHAEL SMITH/Delta, PA (Tom Savage #76)

T.J. SMITH/Fresno, CA (Caden Sarale #32) & (Caden Sarale #32x)

STEVEN SNYDER JR./Rising Sun, MD (Royal Power Sports #16)

CURTIS SPICER/Marysville, KS (Spicer RaceCraft #4s)

BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport #75AU)

JEFF STASA/Kingman, KS (Mark Stasa #91)

GLENN STYRES/Ohsweken, ON (Glenn Styres Racing #0G)

STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Crown Jewel Racing #20AZ)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31)

T

ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports #7T)

GARY TAYLOR/Snohomish, WA (Mike & Brian Dunlap #32)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #9), (4 Kings Racing #14), (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #14s) & (Abacus Racing #57KT)

RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Tom Malloy #25m)

RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

ASHTON TORGERSON/Glendale, AZ (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

AUSTIN TORGERSON/Glendale, AZ (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #88A)

BRANDT TWITTY/Bakersfield, CA (Kevin Twitty #4B)

V

BARRIE VALENTINO/Brisbane, AU (El Toro Racing #Q23)

JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant #3v)

W

BRANDON WAELTI/Sun Prairie, WI (Martin Family Racing #3w)

COLE WAKIM/Simi Valley, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

CAMERON WEISHOFF/Sun Prairie, WI (Weishoff Motorsports #55)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (4 Kings Racing #54)

DANIEL WHITLEY/Ferndale, CA (RAMCO Speed Group #7m), (RAB Racing #57A) & (John LeVecque #60x)

ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (CB Industries #89)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries #89x)

Y

J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing #3J)

Z

TREY ZORN/Russell, KS (Bob Chandler #00z)