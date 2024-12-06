Cade Dillard Rebuilding, Resetting Before 2025 Season 

- Advertisement -

“The Thriller” finished fifth in the 2024 World of Outlaws points with a strong season’s end

CONCORD, NC (December 6, 2024) – Cade Dillard finally had time to soak in a successful 2024 with the World of Outlaws Late Models surrounded by his team, friends and family.

While his racing season has officially ended, the Robeline, LA native is working hard to prepare new cars for his customers at CDR Racecars and his dirt Late Model program for a January kickoff.

“Naturally, it’s good to have a little downtime when there’s not much of an offseason,” Dillard said. “We’ve been extremely busy at the shop right now building new Modifieds, going out for customers, then getting our own stuff ready for next year with the Late Model at Vado and Volusia, so not much downtime and a lot of work going on.”

Though “The Thriller” didn’t score a win with the Series in 2024, he bagged 19 Feature wins aboard his No. 97 Modified to help grow his chassis business.

“When you run good with the modified, it’s naturally good for business and sales,” Dillard said. “This is probably one of the best years I’ve ever had in the Mod, and I only got a handful of races won. Our win ratio was almost every race we ran in, so that’s rewarding to be able to show up, race and win.

“When we’re out on the road, our main focus is the Late Model, and we had a lot of [wins] slip by. We ran third in points for most of the year, then had our luck go sideways towards the end, but I’m not upset with fifth at all.”

Dillard had a special moment toward the conclusion of the 2024 World of Outlaws season, unveiling a throwback design of his family’s first race car that competed in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Even more special, he got to debut it at his Louisiana home track Boothill Speedway, which hosted the World of Outlaws for the first time in 2024 and will welcome them back for a two-day event (Oct. 10-11) in 2025 with a $50,000-to-win finale.

“I remember talking about going to (Boothill),” Dillard said. “Some of the things they had dreams of and some things I recommended, and everything they wanted to improve, they did that and so much more. It’s good to see something I helped put together and be a success for them. They’re constantly working to make that place better, and they take a lot of pride in it.

“Their goal was to host a big Late Model race and seeing them get there this year and show what this place has to offer, the fans around the area and everything. It’s massive for them to have a $50k race, and I’m proud to see what (Bubba Jones and Ralo Pilkington) have built to host something like that. I’d probably pick that race to win over any dirt Late Model race in the country.”

The 2025 season for the World of Outlaws Late Models will start during DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 23-25, at Volusia Speedway Park – a track that was Dillard’s Achilles’ heel the past few years, having one top-five and two top-10 finishes between Sunshine Nationals and February’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals from 2019 to 2023. That changed for Dillard this year, finishing top-10 in both January races, then earning three top-fives and five top-10 finishes in February to leave Florida second in Big Gator points and third in the Series points standings.

“Every year I’ve ran with the Outlaws, I always left Volusia way behind,” Dillard said. “We finally were able to figure out what all we were missing on and get better. This motor runs really well at the big tracks in general. In the past, it never really suited me, but it seems like the past couple of years, after having success at Charlotte and Volusia, these Longhorn cars turn extremely well at the bigger places.

“Anytime you have a good handling car and don’t have to force it that can kill speed, you can make a good night out of it. It’s always been something completely different than what I was used to running. I wasn’t very excited about going to the big tracks in the past, but now I’ve gotten to enjoy them.”

Dillard helps kick off the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile” in January for three nights of the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 23-25, alongside the 602 Late Models and 604 Late Models to make the event a true “Late Model Palooza.”

For tickets to Volusia, CLICK HERE.