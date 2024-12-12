Josh Carroll reached agreement to purchase Fedarated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

- Advertisement -

!!HUGE NEWS FOR THE 2025 SEASON!!

Carroll Reaches Agreement to Purchase Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, MO

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, a cornerstone of Midwest dirt track racing since 1979, is entering an exciting new chapter as Josh Carroll takes over as the new promoter of the iconic facility. A well-known figure in the dirt racing community, Carroll is also the promoter of the Brownstown Bullring in Brownstown, IL, where he has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional racing experiences and making impactful improvements.

Josh Carroll brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in elevating dirt tracks to premier racing destinations. Under his leadership, the Brownstown Bullring has become a must-visit venue, hosting marquee events such as the MARS Series Brownstown 100 and the B-Mod Nationals. Known for its outstanding racing surface and fan-friendly atmosphere, Carroll is eager to bring the same level of excellence to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

“I’m beyond excited to take the reins as promoter of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55,” Carroll shared. “This track has an incredible history and a loyal fan base. Ray Marler and Kenny Schrader have done an outstanding job making it the heartbeat of dirt racing in St. Louis, and I’m honored to build on their legacy. With the addition of I-55 alongside the Brownstown Bullring, there are exciting opportunities for collaboration that will benefit both fans and racers.”

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 has thrilled fans for decades with its high-banked, 1/3-mile clay oval and marquee events like the Ironman 55 and the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. Carroll plans to honor the track’s storied history while introducing upgrades to enhance the fan and racer experience.

When asked about his immediate priorities, Carroll emphasized, “The first thing I’m going to do is shape the racetrack and ensure we have excellent food. That’s just the start—I’m going to take this place to the next level.”

Carroll also expressed gratitude to the outgoing leadership of Ray Marler and Kenny Schrader. “Their dedication, hard work, and passion made Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 what it is today—a premier racing destination. I’m humbled to continue their work and lead this track into its next era.”

With Carroll at the helm, fans can look forward to a packed 2025 schedule filled with thrilling events and innovative ideas. The addition of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 to Carroll’s portfolio solidifies his position as a key figure in Midwest dirt racing and promises to strengthen the connection between the two venues.