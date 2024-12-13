Bobby Pierce Set For Another World of Outlaws Late Model Championship Chase in 2025

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (December 13, 2024) – Bobby Pierce will be back on the hunt for another World of Outlaws Late Model championship in 2025.

The 2023 Series champion plans to return to the Series full-time next year with his Longhorn Chassis No. 32 Late Model, eyeing another year of crown jewel domination.

“Definitely excited to come back,” Pierce said. “We have some unfinished business to try and win another championship. But yeah, I like how the Outlaws are putting more money out there… I like a lot of tracks the Outlaws go to. A lot of good races.”

In his second full-time year with the World of Outlaws Late Models, the Oakwood, IL driver put himself in contention for another title entering the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, but ended the season second in points – 38 points behind Brandon Sheppard – with 14 wins, 28 top fives and 33 top 10s.

Pierce currently sits 10th on the World of Outlaws Late Models’ all-time wins list with 31 wins – two behind Scott Bloomquist and Tim McCreadie to tie them for eighth.

Highlights on his list of grand accomplishments this year include wins at the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, NAPA Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway, Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway and USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway – all back on the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Model schedule. And in addition to those World of Outlaws wins, he also earned marquee wins at Knoxville Raceway, Huset’s Speedway and Eldora Speedway.

“It’s going to be hard to duplicate a season like this,” Pierce said. “It’s been incredible. I can’t thank everyone enough who helps me and got me to this point, my dad, all my crew guys, all the sponsors on this car.”

The 2025 World of Outlaws Late Model schedule will feature several familiar tracks and a handful of new ones the Series hasn’t visit in a while. And for Pierce, he said that’s the kind of schedule he prefers.

“I like going to new tracks. I like when the schedule kind of changes a lot too,” he said. “I don’t like it being the same, year after year.

“[Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55] is definitely a good one. I told (Series Director Steve) Francis, and I think a lot of drivers told Francis we want that track on the schedule. It’s really good. I’m looking forward to that.”

READ MORE: Over $1 Million Points Fund, Bigger Payouts, Marquee Events Highlight New World of Outlaws Late Model Season

Volusia Speedway Park will again host the season-opener for the World of Outlaws Late Models during the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 22-25. And while Pierce has yet to win during Sunshine Nationals, he has picked up four wins during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at the track – one with the World of Outlaws and three with the DIRTcar Late Models.

The points championship will run from Sunshine Nationals all the way through the nearly 60-race schedule which concludes at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 5-8) – again, just how Pierce likes it.

“I do enjoy starting out at Volusia. That’s really the only Florida track I like,” he said with a chuckle. “We were really fast last year and this year there. And a lot of tracks throughout the year, we’re getting more familiar with them.

“One of the big things I like is there is no points gimmick at the end of the year. It’s straight up all year. I think that’s the way it should be. That’s a big influence for me. I don’t like what NASCAR does with the playoff thing. I don’t like restacking things. I like every race matters throughout the season. I like that. I know it is going to be more to win for the points, so that’s great. We’ve built some good relationships with everyone here. We’re just really looking forward to it.”

Pierce will kick off the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Model season at DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. Tickets are on sale now and available by CLICKING HERE