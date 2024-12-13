Brent Larson Laying Groundwork for Future Plans with World of Outlaws Late Models in 2025

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (December 12, 2024) – Brent Larson has an eye on the future and the path there involves another full-time year with the World of Outlaws Late Models in 2025.

The Lake Elmo, MN native will embark on his eighth full-time World of Outlaws season next year with a long-term plan in place to one day see his son, Matthew, take his seat.

“We’re still having fun doing this and keeping things going,” Larson said. “I’m hoping to transfer my son into where I’m at someday, and I feel like the best way to do that is to keep going for another year or two until he’s ready, and the schedule looks reasonable this year, so hopefully we can have some good weather and some fun.

“I think just the idea that there’s a future beyond what I’m trying to do is the biggest thing for me. It’s something my wife and I enjoy doing. We like going down the road together and making memories with our friends. We like feeding people good food and knowing we’re gonna be able to do that for years to come with my son. It keeps us digging and excited towards getting better and performing well.”

Matthew has already shown promise in a Late Model during World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte this year, finishing fifth with the Crate Racin’ USA Late Models.

But before Brent turns over the seat, he still has plenty of goals he’d like to accomplish with the Series. His first Series victory eluded him, again, in 2024 but the 2025 schedule brings the World of Outlaws to several tracks in his home territory. Among them include the $75,000-to-win Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, the $50,000-to-win NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway and the $100,000-to-win USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway – where Larson is a five-time track champion.

But there will also be some new challenges on the 57-race schedule with a few tracks returning to the tour.

“I’m excited to go back to [Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55],” Larson said. “The last time we were there, we could run three wide, and any tracks that we can do that at, I’m all down for it. USA Nationals being $100k is huge, so I’m excited to see what we can do there. Some of the ones that look new to me are also always fun to go to.”

Larson earned six top 10 finishes and one top five – a third-place finish at Thunderhill Raceway – this year, resulting in a 12th-place finish in points.

He’ll be targeting a return to the top 10 in points next year, starting with the season-opener at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 23-25.

“It was definitely not where we wanted to be this year,” Larson said. “I feel like we’ll have a few things to work on over the winter. We’ve had some steering problems early in the night, then we’re a little right rear loose later in the night so we used Charlotte as a testing mode to try new things to help us qualify better and have more balance before we go to Volusia.”

Larson begins the season’s hunt with the World of Outlaws Late Models at Sunshine Nationals, a “Late Model Palooza” which will also feature Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.