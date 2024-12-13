Coltman Farms Racing Southern All Stars Series Releases Tentative 2025 Schedule

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Less than a month removed from purchasing the Coltman Farms Racing Southern All Stars Super Late Model Series presented by Franklin Enterprises, Ray Cook and his staff released a tentative version of the tour’s 2025 schedule this morning at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show. With the short amount of time to contact tracks and put together a slate of events that is friendly to racers, promoters, and fans, note that the schedule is very fluid at this time and has several dates that will be announced in the near future.

As currently constructed, the Coltman Farms Racing Southern All Stars Series schedule consists of sixteen races at thirteen different venues across the states of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina. Additionally, there are at least eight days listed as TBA that Ray hopes to schedule a Southern All Stars event to bring the total number of races to as close to 25 as possible. The 2025 version of the SAS tour officially kicks off with the $5,000 to win ‘Winter Championship’ on Saturday, January 25 at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee.

Compared to the 2024 schedule, several new tracks have come on board to host series shows in 2025 including I-75 Raceway, Buckshot Speedway, Winder Barrow Speedway, Lavonia Speedway, Ponderosa Speedway, and Wartburg Speedway. Seven tracks return to the SAS schedule from last year including Penton Raceway, North Georgia Speedway, Sugar Creek Raceway, Lake Cumberland Speedway, 191 Speedway, Tazewell Speedway, and the asphalt-covered Anderson Motor Speedway.

A trio of five-figure paydays currently headline the 2025 schedule. A $10,057 windfall will be up for grabs on Saturday, August 16 in the annual ‘Russell Thomas Memorial’ at Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, Georgia. A week later, the cars and stars racing with the SAS tour will vie for a $12,000 top prize in the ‘Harold Hardgrove Memorial’ at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky on Saturday, August 23. The final five-figure winner’s check currently on the schedule will take place on Friday, September 19 at Anderson Motor Speedway in Anderson, South Carolina, as the second running of the ‘Asphalt Assault 50’ will pay $12,000 to the winner.

The 2025 Southern All Stars Super Late Model Series Champion will receive $15,000 at the end of the year – an increase of $5,000 from the 2024 campaign. Additional schedule dates, detailed purse information, full championship point fund, series sponsors, and much more will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Keep visiting the series Facebook page and www.sasdirt.com for the latest news and information concerning the Coltman Farms Racing Southern All Stars Super Late Model Series.

2025 Coltman Farms Racing Southern All Stars Series Working Schedule

Saturday, January 25 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, February 22 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – $5,000 to win

Friday, March 21 – To Be Announced

Saturday, March 22 – To Be Announced

Friday, April 11 – Penton Raceway (Lafayette, AL) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, April 12 – Winder Barrow Speedway (Winder, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, May 16 – To Be Announced

Saturday, May 17 – To Be Announced

Friday, June 13 – To Be Announced

Saturday, June 14 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 20 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, June 21 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $5,000 to win

Thursday, July 3 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, July 5 – To Be Announced

Saturday, August 16 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $10,057 to win

Friday, August 22 – Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY) – $7,500 to win

Saturday, August 23 – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY) – $12,000 to win

Friday, August 29 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 30 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $6,000 to win

Sunday, August 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, September 13 – Wartburg Speedway (Wartburg, TN) – $5,000 to win

Friday, September 19 – Anderson Motor Speedway (Anderson, SC) – $12,000 to win

Friday, October 10 – To Be Announced

Saturday, October 11 – To Be Announced

About Coltman Farms Racing:

Coltman Farms Racing, owned by Brett Coltman, is a Dirt Super Late Model team based in Maysville, Georgia, that fields drivers who are not only champion drivers on the race track, but also heroes and positive role models off the race track. Led by drivers Tanner English and Zack Mitchell, Coltman Farms Racing competes in Super Late Model events across the United States. The team also sponsors several other drivers and teams, including Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series star Ricky Thornton, Jr., as well as Payton Freeman, Sam Seawright, Carson Ferguson, Benji Hicks, Donald McIntosh, Frankie Barrett, Tucker Anderson, and Kody King. Coltman Farms Racing is also involved as a sponsor with several racing series and enjoys strong partnerships with multiple broadcast partners. For more information on Coltman Farms Racing, please visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ColtmanFarmsRacing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com