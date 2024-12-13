Kyle Cummins Joins Petty for 2025 USAC Silver Crown Run

HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsKyle Cummins Joins Petty for 2025 USAC Silver Crown Run

Petty Performance Racing has joined the USAC Silver Crown ranks, announcing Kyle Cummins as their driver for the 2025 season. (Josh James Artwork Photo)
Princeton, Indiana (December 13, 2024)………Petty Performance Racing is excited to announce the addition of a USAC Silver Crown car to their stable for the 2025 season.

This expansion marks a significant step forward for the team as they continue to diversify their presence in the racing world. The car will be driven by none other than Kyle Cummins, a proven force in dirt track racing.

Kyle Cummins, a highly accomplished driver with 20 career USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship victories and the recent title of 2024 Western World Champion, brings his proven talent and determination to this new challenge.

Although his experience in the Silver Crown Series is limited to just five career starts, his exceptional skill on dirt tracks positions him as a formidable contender ready to make a significant impact.

“We are incredibly excited to venture into the USAC Silver Crown Series and even more thrilled to have Kyle Cummins leading us in this new direction,” said Jerry Petty, owner of Petty Performance Racing. “This expansion reflects our commitment to growth, and we’re confident that Kyle’s talent, combined with our team’s dedication, will position us as strong competitors from the start.”

Cummins shared his excitement about the new venture.

“While my experience in the Silver Crown Series has been limited, I enjoyed my time competing and am excited to have the opportunity to return,” Cummins stated. “I look forward to the challenge ahead and am eager to leverage my previous experience with the full support of the Petty Performance Racing team.”

The team’s new venture into the Silver Crown Series aligns with their mission to push boundaries and embrace new challenges in the racing arena. The Silver Crown car will make its debut during the 2024 season, with specific race dates and additional details to be announced soon.

For updates and announcements, follow Petty Performance Racing on social media and visit their website at www.pettyperformanceracing.com.

