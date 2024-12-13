Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Unveils 2025 Schedule

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) As the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show enters its second full day today in Indianapolis, Indiana, Ray Cook is excited to reveal the schedule for the 21st edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco. The barnstorming Southeastern tour once again has twelve race dates scheduled in a matter of only sixteen days. Action officially kicks off on Friday, July 11 at Beckley Motor Speedway in Mount Hope, West Virginia and concludes for the 21st straight season at Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee on Saturday, July 26.

Including those bookend stops, the tour will snake through the states of West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia to sanction events at Beckley Motor Speedway, Wythe Raceway, Volunteer Speedway, I-75 Raceway, Senoia Raceway, Swainsboro Raceway, Screven Motor Speedway, Toccoa Raceway, Sugar Creek Raceway, North Georgia Speedway, and Tazewell Speedway. The series welcomes back ten venues from the 2024 season while Sugar Creek Raceway is the lone new addition to this year’s schedule so far. There is still one open date to fill – a $7,553 to win show on Monday, July 21.

The 2025 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series schedule features the $7,544 to win ‘Roscoe Smith Classic’ at Senoia Raceway, six $7,533 to win programs, and five $10,053 to win showdowns including the 26th Annual ‘Rebel Yell’ at Screven Motor Speedway, the ‘Young Memorial’ at North Georgia Speedway, and the season-ending ‘Ray Varner Ford 53’ at Tazewell Speedway.

As in past years, the Champion of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will receive an additional $10,053 following the tour finale at the bad-fast “Taz” on July 26 and the Rookie of the Year will net an additional $1,000 in earnings. In all, over $335,000 in purse money will be distributed to race teams across the Southeast in 2025. Every series event will once again be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing.

2025 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule

Friday, July 11 – Beckley Motor Speedway (Mount Hope, WV) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 12 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $10,053 to win

Monday, July 14 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $7,553 to win

Tuesday, July 15 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 17 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $7,544 to win

Friday, July 18 – Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, GA) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 19 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – $10,053 to win

Monday, July 21 – To Be Announced – $7,553 to win

Tuesday, July 22 – Toccoa Raceway (Toccoa, GA) – $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 24 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $7,553 to win

Friday, July 25 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 26 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

$7,544 to Win Event (44 Laps)

1. $7,544, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

$7,553 to Win Events (40 Laps)

1. $7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

$10,053 to Win Events (53 Laps)

1. $10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

Southern Nationals Point Fund

1. $10,053, 2. $5,053, 3. $2,553, 4. $2,053, 5. $1,553, & $1,053 to all other perfect attendance drivers.

Rookie of the Year Point Fund

1) $1,000, 2) $500

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of our valued marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com