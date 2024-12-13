Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Readies for Twelfth Season

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Preparations are underway for the twelfth edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco and series founder Ray Cook unveiled the full tour schedule earlier this morning at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show. A total of fourteen events will be held at thirteen different venues across the states of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky from February 28-May 25.

Of the thirteen tracks on the 2025 schedule, twelve of the dirt ovals were on last year’s slate of events. The Spring Nationals tour welcomes back Swainsboro Raceway, Senoia Raceway, Buckshot Speedway, East Alabama Motor Speedway, I-75 Raceway, Tazewell Speedway, Beckley Motor Speedway, Sugar Creek Raceway, Dixie Speedway, Lake Cumberland Speedway, North Georgia Speedway, and Duck River Raceway Park. The lone newcomer is Rockcastle Speedway in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, which will host its inaugural Spring Nationals show on Friday, May 9 paying $7,553 to the winner.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will preside over four $7,553 to win programs and seven $10,053 to win events. A pair of lucrative specials will once again headline the series slate. A $21,000 top prize will be on the line in the Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial on Saturday, April 19 at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee. The next weekend, the Beckley USA 100 will take center stage at Beckley Motor Speedway in Mount Hope, West Virginia on April 25-26. This year’s version of the historic race will be co-sanctioned with the Jay’s Automotive United Late Model Series (ULMS) paying $4,053 to win on Friday and $15,053 to win on Saturday with a $1,000 bonus up for grabs if one driver can sweep the double-dip.

As in past years, the Champion of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will receive an additional $10,053 following the tour finale on Sunday, May 25 at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee. In all, over $450,000 in purse money will be distributed to race teams across the Southeast in 2025. Every series event will once again be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing.

2025 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule

Friday, February 28 – Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, GA) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, March 1 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $10,053 to win

Friday, March 28 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, March 29 – East AL Motor Speedway (Phenix City, AL) – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 18 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 19 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $21,000 to win

Friday, April 25 – Beckley Motor Speedway (Mount Hope, WV) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 26 – Beckley Motor Speedway (Mount Hope, WV) – $15,053 to win

Friday, May 2 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 3 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, GA) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 9 – Rockcastle Speedway (Mount Vernon, KY) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 10 – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 24 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 25 – Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, TN) – $10,053 to win

$4,053 to Win Event (40 Laps)

$4,053, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,200, 5. $1,000, 6. $700, 7, $650, 8. $625, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

$7,553 to Win Events (40 Laps)

$7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

$10,053 to Win Events (53 Laps)

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

$15,053 to Win Event (60 Laps)

$15,053, 2. $7,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,500, 5. $2,200, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,100, 10. $1,000, 11. $800, 12. $790, 13. $780, 14. $770, 15. $760, 16. $750, 17. $740, 18. $730, 19. $720, 20. $710, 21. $700, 22. $700

$21,000 to Win Event (75 Laps)

$21,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,000, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,400, 9. $1,300, 10. $1,200, 11. $1,150, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000

Spring Nationals Point Fund

$10,053, 2. $5,053, 3. $2,553, 4. $2,053, 5. $1,553, & $1,053 to all other perfect attendance drivers.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of our valued marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com