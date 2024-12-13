Westfall & 4 Kings Go Full-Time USAC Silver Crown Racing in 2025

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Pleasant Hill, Ohio (December 13, 2024)………Matt Westfall and 4 Kings Racing will compete full-time on the USAC Silver Crown National Championship tour in 2025.

4 Kings Racing, which debuted as USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship team in 2024, will field Pleasant Hill, Ohio’s Westfall for all 13 USAC Silver Crown events in the coming year.

The 48-year-old Westfall earned 2002 USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year honors, and over the course of his career, has amassed 55 career series starts with a best finish of second on four different occasions.

Most recently, in 2024, Westfall made five USAC Silver Crown starts, compiling top-10 finishes in each and every one of his appearances, all of which came on dirt for his family-owned team. His top result of the season came with a fourth place run at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.

Westfall began his racing career in karts at the age of five and has had a very successful career ever since, winning championships in midgets, sprint cars, late models and modifieds. His most recent victory came in October with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway.

Westfall is one of the founders of 4 Kings Racing. Fellow team founder Rex Turner is thrilled to add another full-time entry to the champ car series with Westfall at the wheel.

“We are excited to see Matt’s expertise translate to Silver Crown and can’t wait to watch his success,” Turner stated.

The 2025 USAC Silver Crown season begins on Sunday, April 13, at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track for the 21st running of the Sumar Classic.