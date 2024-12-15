Chris Windom Joins Sides Motorsports for Rookie World of Outlaws Campaign in 2025

- Advertisement -

The USAC Triple Crown champion joins the rookie class for next year

CONCORD, NC (December 13, 2024) – Chris Windom is set for a rookie run with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars in 2025.

The Canton, IL native has joined forces with Sides Motorsports to climb aboard the iconic No. 7S and chase the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year next season. Windom brings his partnership with NOS Energy Drink to his new home. He joins Cole Macedo in the current class of 2025 rookies.

Back in 2020, Windom became the seventh member of the exclusive USAC Triple Crown club as he secured a National Midget championship to go along with his Silver Crown (2016) and National Sprint Car (2017) titles.

Recent years have given Windom the opportunity to shift his focus to winged Sprint Car racing. He came home second in the 2023 All-Star Circuit of Champions standings and came close to getting a Feature victory that year, finishing second on three occasions. Now, he’s ready to make the step to the pinnacle of Sprint Car racing as he joins The Greatest Show on Dirt.

Windom will have the veteran leadership of Jason Sides as the Bartlett, TN native brings him aboard. As a driver, Sides is a 15-time World of Outlaws Feature winner including the 2004 Kings Royal.

Sides has embraced the role out of the seat in the last few seasons as he’s operated as the crew chief on his car and helped build the talents of others, and that’ll continue as Windom and Sides tackle the 90-night World of Outlaws campaign in 2025.

Windom and Sides Motorsports begin the 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the full 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.