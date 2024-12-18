Cody Overton Ready For Sophomore World of Outlaws Season With Tri Star Promotions in 2025

- Advertisement -

No. 2 IN YEAR 2: Cody Overton Ready For Sophomore Season With Tri Star Promotions in 2025

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 17, 2024) – Cody Overton will enter the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Model Series season with the rookie stripes removed, a full year of experience driving for Tri Star Promotions, and a new number.

The Evans, GA driver found his footing with the Series in 2024 and will work to build upon that next season as he and team-owner Dave Steine target their first World of Outlaws win together – now with the No. 2 on the side of the car.

“I’m really excited to do it again,” Overton said about returning to the World of Outlaws tour. “I felt like I had a good learning year. Just got to move on and look toward the new year.”

Looking to give Tri Star Promotions its own identity and build the brand of the team, Overton and Steine discussed giving the team a number it will be recognized for, rather than using the No. 97, which has traditionally been associated with Overton. Both agreed on the No. 2 as the new team number.

“I always liked that number and felt like Dave didn’t get much fame for being the owner,” Overton said. “So, this will kind of be like Dave’s number. Just something different. He liked the number and said let’s do it.”

In Overton’s first full year with Tri Star Promotions, and first full year on a national tour, he finished 13th in points with the World of Outlaws and third in the MD3 rookie battle. He also collected eight top-10 finishes, earning a career-best finish of sixth at Maquoketa Speedway, and led 16 laps throughout the season.

Overton was hired by Steine to drive for Tri Star Promotions at the end of 2023, after Ryan Gustin parted ways with the team. At the time, Overton had limited experience behind the wheel of a Super Late Model, but Steine saw his potential and continues to support the young driver as they venture into their second full year together.

The World of Outlaws Late Models will kick off the 2025 season at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 23-25 – where Overton made his Feature debut with the Series last year. Between Sunshine Nationals and Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia, Overton’s performance at the track saw steady improvement, going from finishing 23rd on the first night of Sunshine to finishing 11th during the final night of DIRTcar Nationals.

“Looking forward to going back to places that I liked and hopefully do a lot better than I did this year,” Overton said.

Sunshine Nationals will commence the 57-race World of Outlaws 2025 season and Overton’s second full year on tour. For tickets to Sunshine Nationals and DIRTcar Nationals, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws Late Model race live on DIRTVision.