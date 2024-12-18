Hagar Lands Ride With Rains for 2025 Sprint Car Season

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – MARION, Ark. (Dec. 17, 2024) – Derek Hagar has earned a new opportunity for the 2025 racing season.

Hagar is teaming up with fellow Arkansas sprint car standout A.G. Rains for a true outlaw schedule in the 360ci winged ranks.

“We’re going to hit some local shows, ASCS shows, USCS shows, whatever makes sense,” Hagar said. “Wherever the weather looks the best and the money is the best.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions will be the team’s primary sponsor with Hagar’s additional partners, including Ameri-Panel and B & D Towing and Recovery, as well as Rains’ major partners of High Performance Lubricants and CP-Carillo returning.

“We’re sticking with J&J race cars to stay with what I’m used to,” Hagar said. “We’re keeping the program just like we’re running the No. 9jr car. I don’t see why we can’t come out with a bang and win a lot of races. This takes the load off me during the week with how busy I am with my businesses.”

The duo swept the season finale at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., last month during the first time Hagar drove for Rains.

“I really feel like if you want to look at it realistically, we have a hell of a shot at winning every night regardless of where we are at,” Rains said. “Equipment, driver, everything. I just think it’ll be a good combination.”

Hagar will also compete for Paul Hart in approximately a dozen 410ci winged sprint car shows next season when the schedule allows.

The offseason has a pair of events as well with Hagar driving for B.J. Gatewood in all four 600cc micro sprint classes during the 40 th annual Tulsa Shootout Dec. 31 – Jan. 4. He will return to Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., less than two weeks later to pilot a midget for Chris Chappue during the Chili Bowl Nationals Jan. 13-18.

Dec. 31 – Jan. 4 at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., for the 40 th annual Tulsa Shootout

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. We provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. We help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed. For more information, visit http://www.NutrienAgSolutions.com .

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is big into racing and a big sponsor for Jonathan Davenport,” Hagar said. “It really came about through our powder coating business and it’s turned into a good relationship. I always thought it’d be cool to have Nutrien Ag Solutions as a sponsor being here in Arkansas. I feel fortunate to be picked to carry their name on our race car.”

Hagar would like to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64, High Performance Lubricants, CP-Carillo and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.